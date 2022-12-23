Column: Virginians want their clean car future, today

A representative state survey released last week found 55% of Virginians are likely to consider buying an electric vehicle (EV). In January, however, the key policy that gives Virginians’ more access to EVs may be in jeopardy. Unfortunately, bills have been filed to repeal the Clean Car standards in the upcoming Virginia General Assembly.

Here is why this is a step in the wrong direction. Virginia, along with 16 other states, took a huge step recently in modernizing its transportation system by adopting the Clean Car standards, a program that reduces tailpipe emissions by ensuring electric vehicles are sold in participating states. Together, these states represent more than 40% of the U.S. car market, sending a powerful market signal to U.S. and foreign auto manufacturers that Americans want clean cars — namely EVs.

The standards are important not only to address the No. 1 source of carbon emissions in the commonwealth (transportation emissions), but also simply to ensure the great new electric cars, trucks and SUVs — and all the associated economic and health benefits — coming to market will be available in Virginia.

The fact is, auto manufacturers are experts at distribution, and they will prioritize sending great products — like the award-winning electric Ford F-150, Volkswagen ID.4, or others — to states that have raised their hand. Nonmember states will likely receive whatever might be left over, leaving those residents to head to other states to buy EVs, or miss out entirely on the innovative new products that are not only fun to drive, but also have a lower lifetime cost of ownership. The Clean Car standards will help ensure that these savings are available to all Virginians who want them.

And it’s not just everyday Virginians who support expanding transportation electrification in the commonwealth. It’s our local businesses, too. In a virtual town hall with Virginian legislators this month, presenters highlighted companies, health care systems and investors in Virginia that support transportation electrification.

At the town hall, five Virginia legislators answered questions from residents about the state of electric vehicles here. The takeaway was clear: Please continue to make transportation electrification a priority in the commonwealth. Fundamental to this is Virginia protecting the Clean Car standards.

It’s hard to see the merits of regressing on a policy that a majority of Virginians want. In the same survey, 76% of Virginians responded that they support having a policy requiring auto manufacturers to provide a minimum number of new electric vehicles for sale in Virginia.

Virginia has taken significant steps to reduce pollution and accelerate the commonwealth’s transition to a clean energy economy. Transportation electrification should be a top priority for Virginia’s residents and elected officials: 73% of Virginians surveyed responded that reducing dependence on fossil fuels and transitioning to clean energy is important.

Virginia’s elected leaders should protect the Clean Car standards to ensure residents have access to the cars they want while giving all Virginians the clean energy future we deserve.