The American Civil Liberties Union has been working to end solitary confinement for decades. So as ACLU of Virginia’s policy director, I was delighted to read recent headlines heralding the end of solitary confinement in Virginia.

There’s just one problem: the bill introduced in this year’s legislative session, now on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, won’t necessarily improve conditions for people incarcerated in Virginia.

The confusion is understandable. One bill, House Bill 2487, was introduced in the House. Another, Senate Bill 887 was introduced in the Senate. Both were revised more than once before getting rolled together in conference.

The latest version of the bill is sadly far from delivering the “end” of solitary confinement in Virginia.

For example, earlier versions included a time limit preventing anyone from being in solitary longer than 15 days in a given 60-day period.

But the latest version of the bill removed that 15-day cap. Now, there’s no limit on how long someone could be kept in solitary confinement.

And that’s not the only provision in the legislation awaiting the governor’s signature that fails to curtail Virginia Department of Corrections’ use of solitary confinement.

Earlier versions of the bill placed limits on all units in which people could be locked in their cell for more than 20 hours a day, no matter what name VADOC used for them.

But current bill language would only apply to what VADOC calls “Restorative Housing Units (RHUs),” leaving unregulated what happens in units that go by other names.

Other revisions to bill language would also make it legal to place people in RHUs if VADOC determined their behavior “threatens the orderly operation of the facility.” That broad, subjective language could gives VADOC virtually unlimited discretion to put people into RHUs indefinitely.

All in all: the solitary bill before Gov. Youngkin would give VADOC more discretion to put people in solitary, and would not limit how long they could stay there. It would give VADOC the green light to keep people in solitary conditions in units that aren’t called RHUs — but provide no way for people to challenge their placement there.

How is that the “end” of solitary in Virginia?

Earlier this month, the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, of which my organization is a member, voiced opposition to an earlier version of this bill, stating that it “has the potential to entrench inhumane conditions for people incarcerated in Virginia.”

As the bill now awaits his pen, Gov. Youngkin faces a critical choice. Will he rubber-stamp legislation that’s masquerading as reform but may not even improve solitary conditions in Virginia?

The bottom line is that any bill purporting to strengthen protections for people held in solitary confinement — much less to end the practice altogether — must include provisions limiting the reasons and the amount of time a person can be held there.

The bill before Gov. Youngkin includes neither. I urge the governor to amend it to include them — and to amend it to include oversight of VADOC to ensure that the agency complies with the few regulations that are in the current bill language.

Good legislation is achievable: there’s no reason that the dream of “ending” solitary confinement in Virginia must remain only a dream.

But without these key provisions, Gov. Youngkin would do better to amend the bill himself than accept the half-measures that lawmakers put before him, half-measures that that may have unintended — or in this case, even harmful — consequences.

After years of fighting solitary confinement, the ACLU of Virginia remains committed to ending solitary in Virginia. I know lawmakers are, too.

Together, we can ensure that any bill that becomes law improves conditions for people incarcerated in the commonwealth — and we can start with solitary confinement.

