Column: Want to fix public schools? Try supporting them

On the heels of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report on plummeting national K-12 test scores comes a new state report by the respected Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC. Both illustrate urgent problems and daunting inequities facing our K-12 education system, but Virginia’s report provides a more robust picture of the challenges facing the commonwealth’s schools. “Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education” reveals myriad issues experienced by students and teachers throughout Virginia. These include variable virtual learning experiences and inequitable technology access, staffing challenges, and students experiencing attendance, mental health and behavioral impacts that interweave with the academic ones. It is a sobering read.

For students, JLARC finds chronic absenteeism has surged in nearly every Virginia school division since the pandemic began in 2020. In 2021 and 2022 surveys, substantial percentages of middle and high school students reported feelings of anxiety, worry, sadness or hopelessness. Even more alarming, one in 10 middle schoolers and 13% of high schoolers noted they had “seriously considered” attempting suicide, and 3% to 4% indicated they’d made at least one attempt.

The report also shows a daunting combination of rising teacher departures and a decline in teachers entering the profession, prompting systems to fill gaps with those who lack preparation and expertise. Teachers report higher workloads and lower morale and job satisfaction than prior to the pandemic. Among the drivers of those responses were student behaviors, low pay and a “lack of respect from parents and the public.”

As difficult as it is to read, it does not surprise. As a faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University who works with K-12 professionals pursuing graduate leadership studies, I hear regular stories that inspire both concern and awe for our K-12 workforce. Tales like teachers rapidly learning new content and being thrown into open class slots, an administrator who can’t get counseling services to English learners, and a rural principal also driving the school bus multiple times each week. These and similar stories put faces and places on the JLARC data and highlight common worries that conditions are not letting up and support doesn’t match the scale of the crisis.

Naming and framing the dynamics is a step forward. In one of my recent graduate leadership classes at VCU, the K-12 leaders embraced the term “pandemic headwinds” over “pandemic learning loss” because it illustrates that their students are still learning but that mighty forces are slowing their trajectory. It also gives hope: Those headwinds may be intense, but getting through them is achievable.

The JLARC report helps by identifying some major headwinds and providing targeted solutions to serve struggling students and support overextended teachers. Student-centered approaches include defining school counseling roles so counselors can spend time on student health interventions, lowering barriers for psychologists to become school psychologists, enabling partnerships with community mental health providers, and funding for the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support program and a temporary math instructional improvement program. Teacher-centered suggestions include tuition assistance to help practicing teachers get training and licensure, signing and retention bonuses for teachers in high vacancy/high turnover divisions, streamlined licensure processes and funding for a new program to send more instructional assistants into schools to help educators.

Yet as crucial as these policy and budget recommendations are, technical solutions alone won’t suffice. As an education leader who grew up sailing put it in our class: “We need a tailwind.”

A tailwind blows with a ship, speeding it up and decreasing the duration of the journey. Virginia’s public education tailwinds must have enough force to counter not only pandemic headwinds, but also the persistence of a racially and socioeconomically segregated system that offers inequitable access to opportunity. Political intimidation also holds up progress; what began as pushback to a nascent focus on equity continues when leaders pit education stakeholders — parents, teachers, students, leaders and staff — against one another. This includes efforts to label addressing student inequities as “divisive concepts,” to use “parent rights” as a cudgel against civil rights, and to raise accountability pressures at a time when divisions desperately need support. Fear of repercussions for doing what’s best for kids impacts teacher morale and school culture. These headwinds, too, stall academic achievement and worsen achievement gaps.

Conversely, tailwinds provide energy for forward movement. For state and local leaders, this means crafting student-centered policy responsive to both practitioners and parents. The public, too, must act to generate the tailwinds public schools need. We must reject efforts to sow division between education stakeholders and remind leaders that supporting our public schools and engaging families is not an either/or choice. We must counter false narratives of overwhelming dissatisfaction with the consistent evidence of support from families for their child’s public school. We must elevate diminished voices. We must hear and join students, teachers, school system leaders and families in their shared quest for quality instruction, relevant and enriching content, and deep engagement in learning. We must ask them about their needs and be ready to step in to fill them.

Virginia’s public education system is the foundation of our diverse and multiracial democracy. Our public schools need us, and we need them. But they are being battered by strong and persistent headwinds. Legislators must give our schools the tools cited in the JLARC recommendations. And we must join forces to propel them forward. With collective effort we can generate tailwinds so great that K-12 learning can move at the speed our students need, toward the destinations they deserve.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, Virginia.