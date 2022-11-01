Column: Want to help our students? Empower their teachers

In mid-October, the Virginia Department of Education launched a social media campaign aimed at addressing our state’s teacher shortage. I desperately hope that Virginia students have the educators they deserve at the fronts of their classrooms. However, I am skeptical that either this campaign or the governor’s executive directive will do much to combat the shortage. The efforts do not address or acknowledge the reasons teachers are leaving the classroom: low pay, the increasing politicization of the teaching profession, and challenging working conditions.

As an educator, I agree that good teachers can “change everything” for their students. Teaching is hard work worth doing. However, the current teacher shortage has little to do with the career’s meaningfulness. The VDOE’s sentimental pandering feels ironic and disingenuous considering the events of the last year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin set this shortage in motion by stoking mistrust in teachers as a cornerstone of his 2021 campaign. On the campaign trail, he questioned the fitness of teachers to make curricular and instructional decisions in their classrooms. Upon taking office, he created a notorious “tip-line” where parents could report teachers for teaching “divisive topics” (a coded phrase for topics relating to race or gender).

The administration continues to pit families against teachers in rhetoric and policies. This false binary disregards what is best for students, who benefit when teachers and caregivers work in caring collaboration.

Now, the administration is making it easier to obtain teaching licenses to put teachers in classrooms. This is an unimaginative solution that, again, belies the causes of the shortage.

Research tells us that teachers’ depth of preparation impacts their students’ learning outcomes. We also know that teachers with less preparation are more likely to leave the classroom within a few years. It seems shortsighted to lower the bar for licensure — and ironic given Youngkin’s critiques of teacher qualifications and recent test scores.

Virginians who are trying to decide whether to enter or leave the teaching profession are not doubting whether the work is meaningful. They’re wondering whether they can stomach the lack of respect and low pay that comes with the fun and fulfilling work.

We need innovative solutions to recruit and retain qualified educators. Training to be a teacher should be affordable but not haphazard. Close collaboration between teacher preparation programs, districts, families, and politicians offers our best path forward.

Several Democratic candidates running to represent Central Virginia in Congress have made education a core part of their platforms. Their opponents have said nothing about how they’ll address the teacher shortage, instead focusing on the witch-hunt to root out “divisive issues” in schools. To solve the teacher shortage, our politicians must focus on educational disparities by empowering Virginia’s current and aspiring teachers. This might include expanding Public Service Loan Forgiveness, TEACH grants and other programs that help teachers get a free or reduced-cost education. Such initiatives have the potential to make teacher training more affordable, while also maintaining the rigorous standards that Virginia’s students deserve.

Making sure that every Virginia student has a quality teacher is on the ballot next week. I encourage you to do your research to understand your candidates’ commitment to this issue. A good teacher can “change everything,” but we need to change something about the current climate to position teachers to make changes for their students.