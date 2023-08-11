The political climate in Virginia since the 2021 statewide elections has emphasized pitting parents against schools and educators.

While there can always be healthy disagreement between schools and families about what might be best for kids, there isn’t much precedent for how the relationship between schools and families is being exploited for political advantage.

The reality is that the best schools and districts nurture strong partnerships with families, partnerships that operate on the basis of mutual respect and transparency versus on conspiracy theories.

With the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to talk about what an effective and productive school–family partnership looks like without all the political finger-wagging.

The role of schools and districts

First and foremost, schools and districts must be proactive communicators and provide real opportunities for family engagement. Technology can be a tremendous tool to promote genuine connection with families.

In practice, this means maintaining user-friendly, language-accessible, up-to-date websites, social media pages and communications apps. Such technology must provide easy access to academic and other content, including lesson topics and assignments, grades and information about instructional programs, extracurricular activities and important events. It also needs to provide access to streaming of school board and other meetings.

Further, schools and districts need to make it genuinely convenient for families to interact with teachers and participate in school programs. Such interaction can be facilitated by both technology and scheduling that is flexible and realistic, especially for working families.

I recently saw a teacher livestream and post a video of science research presentations by her students so that family members could watch from anywhere and at any time. This is a great example of using technology as a tool to promote family engagement.

Additionally, it is imperative that schools and districts provide meaningful opportunities for community participation in decision-making about issues like budget, school attendance areas, curriculum and selection of administrative leaders. Well-publicized online surveys can be an effective approach for facilitating such opportunities.

As part of this public participation, schools and districts need to utilize inclusive parent and community groups to help advise the district on both instructional and noninstructional matters. These kinds of advisory groups should be intentionally composed of individuals representing a district’s ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Advisory groups should deliver yearly public reports, including specific recommendations, to the school board.

The role of families

The relationship between schools and families must be an actual two-way street.

It is vital for families to use the technological and other outreach channels provided by schools and districts to monitor academic information like lesson plans, assignments and grades. In a world of essentially ubiquitous smartphones, parents don’t need to be physically at school to be knowledgeable about how a student is progressing academically and what is being covered in class. It is a particular source of frustration for teachers when a parent expresses surprise about poor grades at the end of a grading period.

Families also need to actively seek and take advantage of opportunities to provide input about schools and to be informed about what is happening in schools and in the district. Again, technology provides practical and convenient options to do so.

As an aside, it is distressing that so much information that schools and districts make available goes unheeded, while an unfounded rumor or half-truth on social media can quickly become a firestorm.

Beyond all of this, families need to start at the school and teacher level when there is a concern. Airing a complaint on social media or in electronic or print media without first starting at the source of the issue is patently unfair, and does nothing to foster a productive working relationship or solve a problem. To be sure, a story related at home by a student often looks very different when “the rest of the story” emerges.

However, it is perfectly appropriate to seek assistance at the district or board level if a problem cannot be resolved at the school level. That said, based on 43 years as a teacher, building administrator, district administrator and superintendent, I found that most issues are quite resolvable at the school level.

One more thing: If a teacher or administrator does not immediately respond to a phone call, text or email, they’re not ignoring you. These folks juggle a huge number of priorities.

Good faith

Key to a strong school-family partnership is the idea that both families and schools need to focus on listening to each other and working in good faith versus being taken in by the environment of mistrust and suspicion that self-serving politicians have intentionally created.

We can do better than the politics of division that benefits ambitious office-seekers but detracts from families and schools working together to meet the needs of students.

Close 11-27-1950 (cutline): Flames envelop Monument Methodist Church (top) in spectacular early morning fire. 10-1-1951 (cutline): Large crowd watched firemen fight fire on Broad Street. 02-24-1956 (cutline): Firemen pour water into ceiling of building after brining blaze under control. 09-14-1950: Newman and Young Men's shop fire. 09-14-1950: Newman and Young Men's shop fire. 12-29-1950: Richmond building is shell of store and warehouse that burned. 04-20-1951: Fire in Richmond. Photo details unkown. 12-5-1957 (cutline): The Determined Firefighters Grim determination shows in every feature of these Richmond firemen as they battle a blaze at the L.R. Brown Furniture Co. warehouse at the rear of 1523 Hull St. shortly after 11 a.m. today. 10-20-1957 (cutline): A lot of smoke and fire causes $100,000 damage to two downtown firms. The early morning blaze burned out an insurance agency and a tailor shop. From the Archives: Richmond fires in the 1950s 11-27-1950 (cutline): Flames envelop Monument Methodist Church (top) in spectacular early morning fire. 10-1-1951 (cutline): Large crowd watched firemen fight fire on Broad Street. 02-24-1956 (cutline): Firemen pour water into ceiling of building after brining blaze under control. 09-14-1950: Newman and Young Men's shop fire. 09-14-1950: Newman and Young Men's shop fire. 12-29-1950: Richmond building is shell of store and warehouse that burned. 04-20-1951: Fire in Richmond. Photo details unkown. 12-5-1957 (cutline): The Determined Firefighters Grim determination shows in every feature of these Richmond firemen as they battle a blaze at the L.R. Brown Furniture Co. warehouse at the rear of 1523 Hull St. shortly after 11 a.m. today. 10-20-1957 (cutline): A lot of smoke and fire causes $100,000 damage to two downtown firms. The early morning blaze burned out an insurance agency and a tailor shop.