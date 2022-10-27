Column: We must act now to improve student reading skills

In the classic children’s cartoon, Wile E. Coyote is often seen sprinting off a cliff in search of his prey, Road Runner. He continues running, defying the laws of physics for a few seconds before ultimately looking down and realizing what’s happened. That cartoon largely sums up the state of public education in the Commonwealth after new data was released from the 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP). We fell off the cliff a little while ago, even if some are only now recognizing or admitting it.

NAEP is the gold standard for measuring education achievement and progress. It is nonpartisan and includes an apples-to-apples comparison of states. What we’ve learned from this year’s NAEP data is that far too many children in Virginia are not learning to read, and the problem has gotten progressively worse over the past five years.

Only 32% of fourth-graders scored at or above the proficient level, down from 43% in 2017 and 38% in 2019. The scores are even worse for Black children (17%), Hispanic children (16%) and economically disadvantaged children (13%). The decline in fourth-grade student reading performance on the NAEP tests in the commonwealth from 2019 to 2022 represents the steepest in the country.

The most shocking thing, however, might be that this NAEP data is not groundbreaking; instead, it’s only further confirmation of what we’ve all seen coming for years now.

These results are consistent with recent data from Virginia’s early literacy screener. These test scores confirm that our youngest learners, those in kindergarten through second grade when the pandemic hit, saw decreases in early literacy achievement. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, approximately 18,000 additional K-2 students have been identified as being at high risk for reading difficulties.

Perhaps not surprisingly, students in kindergarten in the spring of 2020, and now in second grade, demonstrate both the highest level of need and the lowest levels of literacy. This cohort of students did not receive critical months of instruction in the spring of 2020, had reduced in-person instructional time during first and second grades, and started this academic year as third-graders with significant literacy difficulties.

To complete the picture, these findings converge with other statewide data; third- and fourth-graders, who were in first and second grade when the pandemic hit, failed their Standards of Learning reading assessment at higher rates in the spring of 2022 than their pre-pandemic counterparts in 2019. At the same time, the proportion of students scoring at the advanced level fell by more than a third. These trends were especially pronounced among Black and Hispanic students, as well as economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities.

As a parent, a former Chesterfield County School Board member and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I take this alarming data as a call to action. I applaud Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Education Secretary Aimee Guidera and state Superintendent Jillian Balow’s sobering and realistic analysis of the data, and the challenges that stem from lower academic standards and pandemic learning loss. We must set politics aside and universally recognize that we must do more to ensure all students, and particularly those in early primary grades at the onset of the pandemic, become proficient readers.

Fortunately, we have a solid foundation for meeting this challenge. Last year, the General Assembly and Youngkin took an important step toward improving early literacy outcomes in Virginia when they passed, and funded, the Virginia Literacy Act. This legislation aligns Virginia’s approach to teaching kindergarten through third-grade literacy with science-based reading research.

Our first step is to expand the scope of the Literacy Act. When its curriculum, assessment and intervention programs take effect in 2024, the students most impacted, according to NAEP data, will already be in fourth through eighth grades — beyond the reach of the bill we passed last year. We must expand the scope of the Virginia Literacy Act now to ensure these students have the literacy instruction and intervention they need to succeed in upper elementary and middle school.

To address this critical need, I plan to file a bill to extend the Virginia Literacy Act’s comprehensive approach so our middle schools have effective reading intervention resources for students in need. This will prepare our students to enter high school with the literacy skills critical to their success and again distinguish Virginia as a national leader in reading education.

I encourage my colleagues in the General Assembly to come together again to support legislation that ensures all of Virginia’s children, and particularly those most impacted by the pandemic, will enter high school and beyond able to read.