Column: We need capable, ethical leaders – now more than ever

As the University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Studies celebrates its 30th anniversary, the need for such a school becomes ever more apparent. We have just witnessed another bitterly divided U.S. political season, during which it was abundantly clear that our democracy suffers from a leadership deficit.

Nor are we alone in this, as a glance toward recent leadership turmoil in other democracies, such as the UK, Israel and Brazil, confirms. The stakes of ignoring the study of leadership are high: Unchecked authoritarian leaders are poised to destabilize the global order. Already, many lives in Ukraine and Russia have been utterly ruined by Putin’s long war. Closer to home, inflation and other economic challenges wreak havoc on the dreams of ordinary people.

Yet the need for exemplary leadership extends beyond government into all sectors of society, from schools to hospitals, theatres, corporations, sports teams and more. All require moral leaders who respect the hopes and desires of their followers, as well as followers who help leaders succeed and hold them accountable.

Because the need for good leadership is so universal, we must strive to improve our understanding of it through sustained and rigorous study, aimed in part at preparing today’s students for effective, ethical leadership. The subject is vast, encompassing leaders who emerge on the sandlot baseball team to heads of state and every type of leader in between.

It is also complex in terms of the contextual frameworks that influence the success or failure of leaders. Was the leader chosen by political appointment, direct election, or inheritance? How and how frequently does the leader answer to followers? Such context matters.

Given the pervasiveness and complexity of leadership, its study is wide-ranging. History, literature and the arts provide students with leadership exemplars — both good and bad. The successes as well as the missteps of “great” leaders of the past are good fodder for the student of leadership. Macbeth’s overreaching ambition, and his downfall, warn would-be leaders to keep ambition in check, while U.S. presidential history offers a range of effective and less effective leadership.

But studying different types of leaders is not enough. One must also develop and test theories of how leaders succeed. Putting personality aside, what factors produce and sustain good leadership? How does a leader reestablish trust once it is broken? Data analysis using “carefully marshalled facts,” as the economist Alfred Marshall put it, provides answers to such questions. Thus, the study of leadership should include not only the humanities, but also social sciences, including economics, political science, psychology, sociology and anthropology, to help us understand how successful leadership operates in various settings.

We should also consider the important normative question: What makes an ethical leader? Although we may wish for perfection in our leaders, we must acknowledge that they are subject to the same temptations we all face. It is critically important for leaders to respect the moral responsibility associated with power and influence.

The temptation to cover up bad actions sometimes overwhelms the urge to do what is right. And leaders face special moral challenges, given that they have access to resources that create pressures to reward one’s friends and punish one’s enemies. In politics, these resources and the associated temptations are vast. Thus, the study of leadership must include incentives, institutions and culture. This moves the focus away from the “great man” theory of leadership to transparency, competition and accountability as features of ethical and effective leadership.

Finally, students must test their thinking and take on leadership roles where they can apply what they have learned in the classroom, becoming skilled at argumentation, critical thinking and persuasion.

The study of leadership is much like weaving a tapestry as vast and complex as the array of disciplines in our universities. It requires an open-mindedness and breadth that expands beyond narrow disciplinary boundaries in search of answers to an age-old question posed by philosophers and historians such as Plato and Thucydides: What makes a good leader? The answer to this question is as important today as it was in their time. Indeed, in the wake of conspiracy theories and the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the need to restore public trust in our political leadership is more pressing than ever.

Armed with a broad, deep understanding of leadership and experience in its practical, ethical application, our graduates will be ready for the challenges they will face as future leaders in public service, business, law and health care. By preparing successive generations to lead ethically, purposefully and successfully, we will overcome our leadership deficit.