Column: We stand with UVa

The head football coach and athletic director at the University of Virginia spoke out Tuesday at a news conference about the shooting that left three football team members dead and a fellow student arrested in connection with the killings. A University of Virginia student who went on a field…
As we try to process what happened at the University of Virginia earlier this week, with three young men being shot and killed and two others wounded, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress, and all of us here at Lee Enterprises Virginia send out our deepest sympathies to the entire UVa and Charlottesville community.
Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.
You are our community. We grieve with you.
Covering such events, and their aftermath, while trying to make sense of it all is nearly impossible. Our news teams – from Richmond to Charlottesville to Roanoke and everywhere in between – fulfill the highest calling. They find truth, with compassion.
Mike Barber, the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s UVa sports reporter, tweeted on Wednesday: “Every reporter, photographer and UVA staffer you see at a press briefing or any other spot working would rather be taking a mental health day. But information matters. Coverage matters. It's how people know to shelter in place. It's how vigils come together & GoFundMe's reach out.”
“In the end, coverage and information will be how people can feel safe again. And most importantly, it's how people can make sure Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry are remembered for the unique spirits they were.”
Our mission each day is to tell your story. We want you to know our commitment to you and our community has never been stronger and our resolve has never been greater.
We stand with you.
1 of 6
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
Gallery: UVa Drama Department honors students killed on campus
UVa's drama department memorial remembers Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who lost their lives in a shooting outside of the building.
1 of 6
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Kelly Till is president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.