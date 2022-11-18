Column: We stand with UVa

As we try to process what happened at the University of Virginia earlier this week, with three young men being shot and killed and two others wounded, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress, and all of us here at Lee Enterprises Virginia send out our deepest sympathies to the entire UVa and Charlottesville community.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

You are our community. We grieve with you.

Covering such events, and their aftermath, while trying to make sense of it all is nearly impossible. Our news teams – from Richmond to Charlottesville to Roanoke and everywhere in between – fulfill the highest calling. They find truth, with compassion.

Mike Barber, the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s UVa sports reporter, tweeted on Wednesday: “Every reporter, photographer and UVA staffer you see at a press briefing or any other spot working would rather be taking a mental health day. But information matters. Coverage matters. It's how people know to shelter in place. It's how vigils come together & GoFundMe's reach out.”

“In the end, coverage and information will be how people can feel safe again. And most importantly, it's how people can make sure Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry are remembered for the unique spirits they were.”

Our mission each day is to tell your story. We want you to know our commitment to you and our community has never been stronger and our resolve has never been greater.

We stand with you.