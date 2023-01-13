Column: What the Democratic trifecta hath wrought

America has just exited a biennium of Democratic trifecta – control by the nation’s and the world’s oldest political party of the White House and majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. It is only the third such biennium in the last 40 years, since 1993-95 and 2009-11, the first two years of the Clinton and Obama administrations.

It was a rare opportunity, then, for the party in an era going back most of a century when divided government has been the norm. How did the Democrats do?

Macroeconomically, the verdict is mixed – a disappointing result for a party that once enjoyed a reputation gained in the 1930s for economic stimulus and redistribution. It’s plain that Democrats applied too much stimulus and disappointingly little redistribution. They doubled down on Trump administration stimulus spending and would have gone further but for two senators’ rejection of the Build Back Better bill.

One result was not just transitory but persistent inflation that, previous experience suggests, may take years of slow growth to staunch. Another result was reduced workforce participation, particularly among men, as compared to pre-COVID years.

One consequence is slower economic growth, even with historically low unemployment rates. And male idleness seems correlated with increased substance abuse, physical and mental health problems and reduced life expectancy.

As for redistribution, economic gains in the Trump years were, for the first time in decades, greater in percentage terms for low earners than for the affluent. That’s at risk now and in the next few years if the hugely increased flow of illegal immigrants, encouraged by Biden administration policy, results in newcomers undercutting Americans in job markets. It’s not clear how America benefits from the perhaps 2 million illegal immigrants President Joe Biden has allowed to enter and linger in the United States, though Mexico’s president just thanked him for building not 1 meter of wall.

Similarly, policies supported by the Biden administration and the Democratic Congress, and pressed forward by state and local Democratic officials, have inflicted severe damage on public sector institutions long dominated by liberals – damage from which they have yet to recover.

Public school enrollment has fallen nationally, with the sharpest declines in states where teachers unions pushed successfully for extended lockdowns and masking and vaccination requirements.

Meanwhile, alternatives to standard and union-dominated public schools are thriving. Charter school enrollment rose sharply in the early months of the pandemic, and that growth has been sustained. And the home-schooling population has increased by 1 million students.

Instruction over computer screens not only produced plummeting test scores, especially among children in disadvantaged homes, but it also showed parents repugnant things some schools were pushing, such as critical race theory and gender identity politics.

No part of American society is more tightly controlled by the politically correct than higher education. And “controlled” is the right word for colleges and universities that have more administrators than teachers.

COVID gave them excuses to bully students – adults, legally – with unneeded masking and vaccination requirements. Ever since, college and university enrollment has been in decline. It hasn’t even been revived by the Biden student loan forgiveness program – an example of upward economic redistribution.

Speaking of which, the public health agencies repeatedly disgraced themselves during the COVID pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention waddled in late with COVID tests, failed to conduct useful research and took dictation from teachers unions on school restrictions. Recent Twitter revelations have shown how public health authorities tried to squelch the fact that COVID infection conferred immunity comparable or superior to vaccination.

And no part of the public sector has been more grievously damaged than mass transit. Office buildings emptied out during the pandemic in the densest downtowns, and they have not been refilled. Mass transit ridership is thus running about two-thirds of 2019 levels in New York, which accounts for half of American transit users, and in the five other systems (Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and perpetually mismanaged Washington), which account for most of the rest. Commercial real estate operators, a canny lot, will adjust to high vacancy levels, often through bankruptcy. But it’s hard to see how state and local transit agencies, even with some temporary funding from 2021-22 Biden Democrats, can maintain anything like current service.

So while private entrepreneurship may be thriving, as analyst Joel Kotkin argues, the Biden Democrats, who came to power determined to show that government can solve problems, have done quite a bit to prove the opposite.

Close 1 of 14 In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, waiter James Smith served the first cocktails in the city to Fred Runyan (left) and Paul D. Bailey at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant. 8/10/2015: This January 1967 image shows the new Bull & Bear Club, located on the 23rd floor of the Fidelity Bankers Life Building at Ninth and Main streets in Richmond. Among other amenities, members enjoyed an intimate lounge area where they could monitor the New York Stock Exchange via a ticker behind the bar. The club, which later moved to the James Center, closed in May 2015. In April 1968, David Long manned the bar at an exhibit at a Virginia Restaurant Association convention, and Barbara Ann Brigel took a spot along the brass rail. That year, the General Assembly allowed whiskey-by-the-drink to become a local option in Virginia. In April 1969, C. Ronald Spindler, the instructor at the Virginia School of Professional Bartending in Richmond, mixed a martini. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond in the previous December, and Spindler (who also was director of beverage services at a Holiday Inn) had quickly taught more than 100 budding bartenders. His courses, which lasted 2½ weeks, focused on what he called “the 48 basic cocktails” – with the martini at the top of the list. In January 1969, Kimberly Farmer mixed a drink at Michael’s, a restaurant on Fifth Street in Richmond. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond the month before, and she was among about a half-dozen women who had recently taken local bartending jobs. Farmer previously worked as a bartender in Miami and New Orleans. “A lot of people who have read too many paperback novels think of a bartender as a low-class person without morals, but 90 percent of the girls I’ve ever worked with at a bar are happily married women with families,” she said. 09-03-1981: Bartenders serve drinks at local bar. 06-03-1985: Two women enjoy a drink at the Tobacco Company Bar. 03-15-1985 (cutline): Happy hour drinks served at local bar. 10-16-1968 (cutline): Bartender mixes drink aboard Chesapeake & Ohio Railway 'Food Bar Car' during stop at Richmond's Main Street Station. Virginia's first legal drink of hard liquor in more than 50 years was sold aboard the train at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. 06-13-1978 (cutline): Bartender Bill Guilford waits for customer's approval of fancy cocktail at Richmond bar. 10-16-1958 (cutline): Chinese red bar gives room two faces. Open doors and den is ready for a party. Home bar in Richmond. 04-25-1954: Home bar in Richmond. 05-08-1983: Stonewall Cafe Cafe crew--Owners Kenny Bendheim (from left) and Billy Baker join bartender Jim Rea in welcoming customers to the Stonewall Cafe in the Fan District. From the Archives: A look back at Richmond bars Do you remember any of these local establishments? 1 of 14 In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, waiter James Smith served the first cocktails in the city to Fred Runyan (left) and Paul D. Bailey at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant. 8/10/2015: This January 1967 image shows the new Bull & Bear Club, located on the 23rd floor of the Fidelity Bankers Life Building at Ninth and Main streets in Richmond. Among other amenities, members enjoyed an intimate lounge area where they could monitor the New York Stock Exchange via a ticker behind the bar. The club, which later moved to the James Center, closed in May 2015. In April 1968, David Long manned the bar at an exhibit at a Virginia Restaurant Association convention, and Barbara Ann Brigel took a spot along the brass rail. That year, the General Assembly allowed whiskey-by-the-drink to become a local option in Virginia. In April 1969, C. Ronald Spindler, the instructor at the Virginia School of Professional Bartending in Richmond, mixed a martini. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond in the previous December, and Spindler (who also was director of beverage services at a Holiday Inn) had quickly taught more than 100 budding bartenders. His courses, which lasted 2½ weeks, focused on what he called “the 48 basic cocktails” – with the martini at the top of the list. In January 1969, Kimberly Farmer mixed a drink at Michael’s, a restaurant on Fifth Street in Richmond. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond the month before, and she was among about a half-dozen women who had recently taken local bartending jobs. Farmer previously worked as a bartender in Miami and New Orleans. “A lot of people who have read too many paperback novels think of a bartender as a low-class person without morals, but 90 percent of the girls I’ve ever worked with at a bar are happily married women with families,” she said. 09-03-1981: Bartenders serve drinks at local bar. 06-03-1985: Two women enjoy a drink at the Tobacco Company Bar. 03-15-1985 (cutline): Happy hour drinks served at local bar. 10-16-1968 (cutline): Bartender mixes drink aboard Chesapeake & Ohio Railway 'Food Bar Car' during stop at Richmond's Main Street Station. Virginia's first legal drink of hard liquor in more than 50 years was sold aboard the train at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. 06-13-1978 (cutline): Bartender Bill Guilford waits for customer's approval of fancy cocktail at Richmond bar. 10-16-1958 (cutline): Chinese red bar gives room two faces. Open doors and den is ready for a party. Home bar in Richmond. 04-25-1954: Home bar in Richmond. 05-08-1983: Stonewall Cafe Cafe crew--Owners Kenny Bendheim (from left) and Billy Baker join bartender Jim Rea in welcoming customers to the Stonewall Cafe in the Fan District.