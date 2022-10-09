Column: What's being done to battle storm runoff

Over the past several years Virginia has seen the devastating effects of stormwater runoff and worse — poorly managed and underfunded stormwater infrastructure and management systems. It all begins with rain hitting our driveways, streets, roofs and parking lots — impervious surfaces.

Where there was once forest, pasture and greenspace that could absorb the rainfall, there’s now asphalt and concrete channeling the rain into culverts and streams, eventually overwhelming the infrastructure and causing flood damage to homes, personal property, businesses and local ecosystems.

Precipitation is a normal component of nature’s water cycle. As such, rain supports our farms, the life in our streams and ourselves.

But in recent years, we’ve begun to see more “rain bombs” where large amounts of rain drop on widespread amounts of impervious surfaces, with concomitant flooded neighborhoods, backed-up sewage systems, eroded streambanks, polluted urban/suburban/farmland runoff and tainted river water quality.

There are several easy, commonsense and cost-effective ways to manage stormwater runoff that can improve the economies and the health and safety of our communities.

First, localities need to re-examine ordinances when it comes to planning and development.

Like many communities, Hopewell is hamstrung by state code that limits the amount of tree canopy we can require in new development. For commercial development, that ceiling is 10%; for residential neighborhoods, it’s 20%. Our city can never achieve our tree canopy goals if we continue cutting wooded areas and replacing them with lawns, roofs and pavement.

As I look back at the neighborhood I grew up in, Walthall Creek in Chesterfield County, I’m struck by the superb example of using expansive tree canopies to enhance neighborhoods, promote better protection of our natural resources, and reduce stormwater runoff impacts. Developers took great strides to save as many native trees and wild shrubbery as possible.

I don’t recall seeing any severe flooding growing up. Because these developments recognized the importance of incorporating trees and natural vegetation into the neighborhood, they still stand today as inviting places to live. Additionally, saving the mature trees provides more shade, which reduces energy consumption and utility bills — reducing one’s carbon footprint.

Secondly, Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Virginia have a fabulous program called the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program, which helps homeowners and small-business owners enhance their properties through environmentally sound and proven practices that reduce stormwater runoff, improve property values and enrich communities.

Qualifying projects include conservation landscaping, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, riparian buffers, permeable pavers, rain barrels, green roofs, etc.

Through VCAP, homeowners and residents can be reimbursed for up to 80% of their stormwater runoff reduction project (with associated maximum project caps).

This allows families and citizens to beautify their homes, reduce erosion and be a part of critical restoration work to help improve the health of our streams, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay.

VCAP’s financial assistance makes drainage and landscaping improvements more affordable and economically feasible for middle class and financially challenged families, and 25% of VCAP’s expenditures must be in underserved communities.

Lastly, the General Assembly and the governor should substantially increase the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund and consider funding new nutrient reduction projects and assisting with maintaining stormwater collection/infrastructure systems. This would be immensely helpful for underserved communities like Hopewell, Petersburg, Franklin, Danville, Martinsville, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, etc.

For smaller cities and towns where the tax base is limited, state funding for these types of projects would greatly lighten the financial burden. This is particularly true with the progressive rise in inflation and the cost of living.

And with a growing surplus, Virginia now has the resources to put toward improving stormwater infrastructure. Investing additional funds in SLAF will not only help the funded localities but also the localities downstream from them. One improvement project has the possibility of helping multiple localities!

Whether you live in a big city like Richmond or Norfolk, the suburbs like Chesterfield or Henrico, a small city like Hopewell or Colonial Heights, or in the county like Nottoway or Dinwiddie, stormwater runoff is an increasingly problematic issue plaguing our communities. People are suffering, and the environment is being damaged.

By expanding tree canopy ordinances, incorporating more localities into local SWCDs, and increasing and expanding funding opportunities for SLAF, we can upgrade our infrastructure, protect our waterways and enhance the quality of life for our citizens.