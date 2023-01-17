Column: When Democrats play politics, we all lose

During his State of the Commonwealth address last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin laid out a platform of commonsense policies that will deliver wins for all Virginians. It’s time for Democrats to stop trying to score cheap political points and work with Republicans to pass the governor’s bipartisan agenda and continue the historic progress we’ve seen over the past year.

Gov. Youngkin’s remarks outline a plan that Virginians of all political stripes can support in order to build a more prosperous future. His budget amendments call for more tax relief for individuals and businesses — putting money back in the pockets of hardworking working families while also incentivizing companies to plant roots and grow in commonwealth soil. Common sense.

We’ve already seen the positive effects of tax cuts this year with the elimination of the state grocery tax, another initiative led by Gov. Youngkin and the General Assembly. In total, $4 billion in Republican tax cuts last year, on top of the additional relief Youngkin is now proposing, would save the typical family more than $1,900. Common sense.

Thanks to Virginia’s budget surplus, this tax relief does not come at the expense of investing in our future. After raising teacher pay and making a record investment in education last year — while also demanding that schools do a better job of teaching hard skills like reading and math — Gov. Youngkin is now asking for an additional $50 million in performance-based bonuses for our best educators. In 2021, Republicans promised to restore a standard of excellence to our education system, and Youngkin is taking concrete steps to deliver on that commitment. Common sense.

The governor also called on the legislature to pass policies accelerating training and licensure of nurses, while also hiring 2,000 more police officers. Republicans recognize that when the government is tough on crime and ensures that communities have access to essential services, families and individuals thrive.

After banning TikTok on government devices last month to protect from Chinese data mining, Youngkin also asked the legislature to pass a bill prohibiting entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing Virginia farmland. As Gov. Youngkin said, this policy is “just common sense.” While Virginia welcomes cooperation with international companies, we must protect our residents from foreign adversaries.

As Gov. Youngkin made clear, Virginia must also stop outsourcing its lawmaking responsibilities to California, as prior administrations have done on electric vehicle regulations. If laws are not changed, California’s mandates are set to wreak havoc on Virginia’s economy and automobile market. Virginia voters intend that their laws be written and passed by Virginia lawmakers — not politicians on the other side of the country. Common sense.

We have already seen over the past year what we can accomplish when we set aside partisan differences and work together on policies that benefit everyone. Since Youngkin took office, Virginia has gone from 47th in the nation in job recovery to among the top 20, attracting billions of dollars in investment. Initiatives like the Partnership for Petersburg have seen Republicans and Democrats working together to better local communities, while programs like the governor’s “Right Help, Right Now” plan have outlined $230 million in allocations for mental and behavioral health. Common sense.

Republicans in both the House and the Senate have made clear that they stand behind Gov. Youngkin’s agenda and are ready to work across the aisle. But Democrats in Richmond, particularly the state Senate, have continued to seek media attention and applause from far-left partisans rather than advancing the interests of their constituents.

Shortly after delivering his State of the Commonwealth address, which provided an open invitation to Democrats to work with Republicans, one Democratic senator declared “to hell with the governor’s budget proposal” — immediately dismissing every single proposed policy. Senate Democrats have continued to obstruct nearly all policy discussions, proudly declaring that they are a “brick wall” — hardly the spirit of cooperation and compromise that Virginians expect.

Democrats have also been intentionally dishonest when it comes to Youngkin’s proposal for restrictions on abortion procedures. The governor has asked the legislature to protect unborn life after 15 weeks, at which point babies have 10 fingers and toes, a beating heart, and can feel pain. Survey data shows that more Americans support this policy than oppose it.

But Virginia Democrats have falsely characterized the governor’s proposal as a total ban on all abortions. They would rather engage in partisan obstruction than honestly debate concrete policy proposals.

With legislative elections this November, Democrats will be tempted to take every opportunity to grandstand and foment partisan divisions. But the reality is that voters on both sides of the aisle want lawmakers to get things done, not troll for attention on social media.

Gov. Youngkin and Virginia Republicans are determined to make our commonwealth the best place to live, work and raise a family. Democrats should join in this mission, rather than working to obstruct it. That’s common sense.

From the Archives: Grocery stores Grocery Stores Grocery Stores Grocery Stores Grocery Stores Grocery Stores Express Lane