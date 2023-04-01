Virginia is known for leading the way in several areas – agriculture, business development and education – but maybe less well-known is the commonwealth’s leadership in reducing the burden of cancer. Unified by the Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia (CACV), such cutting-edge medical facilities as VCU’s Massey Cancer Center, the UVA Cancer Center and organizations from across the state, including several here in Richmond, have joined forces to urge Virginia policymakers and their constituents to prioritize cancer care.

While recent reports show cancer mortality rates nationally and in Virginia have dropped and routine cancer screenings are returning to normal in a post-COVID environment, we cannot forget that cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in Virginia. In addition, national data shows cancer rates are increasing in people under the age of 50. The commonwealth can do more to equip its communities with the information and support needed to reduce cancer rates and mortality.

As a Virginia resident for more than 30 years and the new executive director of CACV, I have seen my coalition push for systemic changes that improve cancer outcomes. But I have also seen community-based organizations make marked differences in reducing cancer risks. Some of the best examples are right here in Richmond.

ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1975 by a small group of parents of pediatric cancer patients, exists to make life better for children with cancer. This year, thanks to its advocacy efforts, Virginia designated specific funds to support children with cancer in the state budget for the first time. The new funding provides an education support navigator for each of the five pediatric cancer treatment centers across Virginia to help kids with cancer transition back to school with the support they need to be successful.

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, formed by a group of women who met at a Richmond breast cancer support group in 1991, continues to make breast cancer a state priority. This group led the efforts on establishing the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which now exists in every state, and advocated for the Breast Density Notification Law (notifying patients with their “all clear” mammogram letter if they have dense breasts), making Virginia the third state in the country to have this law, 11 years before the FDA implemented it as a recent policy.

But perhaps the best example of how one motivated Virginian is reducing the burden of cancer is Richmond native Mindy Conklin. Mindy watched as her husband was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and lost his life to the disease 16 months later at only 43 years old. Colorectal cancer was not even on their radar until they received his late-stage diagnosis.

Following her husband’s wishes and motivated by her family’s tragedy, Mindy formed the nonprofit Hitting Cancer Below the Belt to educate her community about colorectal screening and prevent others from living through the same nightmare. Now in its 10th year, the nonprofit has provided free screenings for over 4,200 people, educated thousands of people about colorectal cancer and offered educational events for more than 7,500 attendees.

Cancer can be stopped if we work together. Still, we have a long way to go. For example, colorectal cancer diagnosis rates continue to increase in younger people, according to the American Cancer Society’s colorectal cancer statistics, released on March 1. And we know many people die a preventable death because screening and education are not fundamental parts of health care. The recent passing of Virginia Congressman Donald A. McEachin helped shine a light on this.

Earlier this year, I met with legislators at the Virginia State Capitol to distribute CACV’s 2023-2027 Virginia Cancer Plan, the framework for how everyone in Virginia can play a role in eliminating cancer throughout the state in the next five years. This roadmap was compiled by the Richmond nonprofits mentioned earlier and an additional 200 organization members across the state that coalesced to identify actionable strategies to improve cancer care.

With the leadership demonstrated by our members and more support from the state legislature, we could lead our great commonwealth into the future by following an evidence-based roadmap to accomplish what no other state has – a Virginia without cancer.

Close Red Cross Motor Corps 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. Red Cross Motor Corps 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. Red Cross Motor Corps 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps. From the Archives: The Women of the Richmond Red Cross Motor Corps The Motor Corps branch of the American Red Cross was established in 1918 with the mission to transport sick and wounded soldiers to hospitals and deliver supplies to posts during World War I. According to the American Red Cross, by the end of WWI, women of the Motor Corps had driven more than 35,000 miles. During WWII, the Motor Corps helped thousands of civilians evacuate from dangerous, war-torn areas. From 1946 to 1947, the dedicated 45,000 volunteers of the Motor Corps drove over eight million miles all over the globe. Here is a look back at the Motor Corps in Richmond. Red Cross Motor Corps 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. Red Cross Motor Corps 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. Red Cross Motor Corps 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. Red Cross Motor Corps 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. Red Cross Motor Corps 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. Red Cross Motor Corps 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps.