Column: Where does the buck stop? Not with Youngkin

It’s bad enough that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is once again politicizing our public schools, but it’s even worse that he refuses to take ownership of his administration’s many failures.

Just this month, he tried to take Martin Luther King Jr. out of K-5 education standards. Let that sink in. MLK. It’s never been clearer — Youngkin is too extreme for Virginia.

The governor’s latest failure, this time regarding his education department’s draft K-12 history standards, should come as no surprise to Virginians. From stoking dangerous rhetoric against LGBTQ students to setting up a “tip line” to report educators who acknowledge Black history and racism, Youngkin has made attacking and politicizing public education a hallmark of his administration. Indeed, the last two years (the total amount of time Youngkin has spent in politics) have been marked by his zeal for dragging our schools, teachers and kids down into the red swamp of culture wars and right-wing fearmongering. All of this, of course, Youngkin has performed in the cynical pursuit of his true aim: rerouting taxpayer dollars to private schools and promoting his own political ambitions.

This is the backdrop against which the Youngkin administration released its revised draft standards earlier this month, generating immediate pushback from the public for their many divisive changes and embarrassing oversights. The sloppy draft, designed by a far-right ideologue hand-picked by Youngkin himself, erased any mention of the legacy of slavery in Virginia and referred to Native Americans as “immigrants.” The draft directed teachers to take a “balanced approach” to teaching the Holocaust and Jim Crow, implying that there were two morally equivalent positions on these issues.

Only after the Virginia Board of Education rejected the proposed standards did Youngkin face the press and claim he was “disappointed” in the draft his Department of Education had published a week earlier. This belated deflection should not surprise anyone who has been watching Youngkin’s term play out. In fact, one might say that dodging accountability has become the defining trait of Youngkin’s so-called “leadership” style.

After word got out last month that the governor had secured a state contract worth $268,600 for his own personal political ad agency to produce a tourism video starring Youngkin himself, Youngkin claimed he was not involved in the decision. (Virginia’s watchdog office is currently investigating this matter for potential corruption and wasted government funds).

Earlier, Youngkin’s appointed health commissioner made headlines for denying the scientifically-proven impact of structural racism on health disparities and claiming that acknowledging racism “alienates white people.” After weeks of controversy, Youngkin eventually seemed to take issue with his top doctor’s position — but has still not taken action to remove him from the post.

Youngkin spent a large portion of his first year in office traveling outside of the commonwealth, handing out souvenir red vests to election deniers and MAGA fanatics campaigning for office across the country. Then, from Maine to Oregon and Wisconsin to New Mexico, the candidates Youngkin stumped for lost to their Democratic opponents on Election Day. The Washington Post wrote that the overall failure of his extensive out-of-state campaigning “raises the question of whether the Youngkin magic that brought a Republican victory to blue-leaning Virginia is a template that can be repeated for others, like a one-size-fits-all version of his signature red fleece vest.” In response, Youngkin’s operatives again shrugged off responsibility, claiming his losing endorsees were in states too blue for them to win, anyway.

At this point, we can predict Youngkin’s pattern of deflection almost like clockwork. The only thing more certain than another scandal waiting around the corner is that the governor will find someone else to blame for whatever comes next. When the actions of his campaign or administration draw heat, Youngkin will claim ignorance or refuse to comment. When the issue becomes unavoidable, he will shunt blame on his staff or the previous administration, expressing his textbook “disappointment” at best. He will never acknowledge the consequences of his actions, and he will not act to remedy the problem.

In this latest case in point, Youngkin’s oiliness could have real consequences for our public schools. After hundreds of bipartisan stakeholders worked together over years to create an education plan on common ground, Youngkin brought in a right-wing ideologue to whitewash what our children are taught about their history and again make the classroom his political arena. Youngkin and his cronies thought they could sneak their agenda by us in the dead of night and avoid any public participation. They were wrong. Youngkin lost, then claimed the draft standards “disappointed” him. The Youngkin draft standards were so bad that his own appointees would not risk their professional reputations on him.