They didn’t know it at the time, but by the seventh grade, Bri Mae Magsarili was already on a collision course with homelessness.

Magsarili, who uses the pronouns they/them, had come out as bisexual to a few friends in middle school. Not long after, their mother found out and things began to spiral: They experienced persistent emotional trauma, a brief stint with a Christian home-schooler, bouts of severe depression and suicidal ideation. Needless to say, being anything other than a cisgender daughter was unacceptable to Magsarili’s deeply religious parents. “I was raised Roman Catholic,” Magsarili explained. “Being queer is seen as being a sin.”

A year after graduating from Falls Church High School in 2017, Magsarili was on the street. An ugly incident at a local church — Magsarili’s mother accosted them at an LGTBQ-friendly service — was the final straw: “I packed up my stuff and left the next day.”

For the next five years, Magsarili bounced among friends’ couches, motel rooms and the backseat of a Honda Fit. “I was largely homeless last year,” Magsarili said in recent interview. “I decided to stop taking jobs where people misgender and deadname me. I had to actively stop participating in minimum-wage jobs. … I sacrificed my housing to be able to live my life in a way that felt good to me.”

Magsarili is hardly alone. LGBTQ+ youth homelessness is a growing problem in the United States, but it remains largely unaccounted for. Data is difficult to come by — homeless service providers have only recently begun to survey youth homeless populations for the wide spectrum of gender identity and sexual orientation — but the best academic estimates project that 20% to 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+. And the numbers are likely much higher.

“That specific population is disproportionately impacted by homelessness, compared to their older counterparts,” said Frances Marie Pugh, youth programs manager for Homeward, the Richmond-based homeless services agency, which sends out volunteers to survey the unhoused twice a year. During the January 2023 point-in-time count, 20% of the young people Homeward surveyed (those ages 18 to 24) identified as LGBTQ+; in January 2022, the LGBTQ+ youth homeless population was 26%.

The numbers are alarming for what they don’t reveal. Not surprisingly, young people who have been rejected by family, and broader society, are less likely to answer gender-specific questions, especially if it’s a source of emotional and physical trauma. So the problem compounds: For those younger than 18, state law prevents Homeward from providing services without parental consent, which essentially makes surveying LGBTQ+ adolescents, and helping them find stable housing, nearly impossible.

“We do know from national data that the LGBTQ people are at a higher risk of experiencing homelessness,” Pugh said, but providing services without a clear picture of who and how many need help is exceedingly difficult. “The lack of comprehensive data is a challenge across the board.”

Academic researchers with Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago found that 1 in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25 experience homelessness in a given year; among adolescents ages 13 to 17, 1 in 30 experience some form of homelessness. Alarmingly, LGBTQ youth, according to the study, face a 120% higher risk of experiencing homelessness.

The specific reasons are hard to quantify, but those in the field identify a common thread: For LGBTQ+ youth who are unhoused, the culprit is most often rejection at home. “LGBTQ+ youth primarily experience homelessness due to family rejection,” Josh Egeland, program manager of David’s Place, which provides housing to LGBTQ youth in Dayton, Ohio, recently told USA Today. “We know that that's the primary theme.”

Maurice Gattis, associate professor in the VCU School of Social Work and interim co-chair of VCU’s Queer Research and Advocacy Center, has spent more than a decade studying LGTBQ+ youth homelessness, and says within this population the physical and emotional impact of living on the streets is outsized.

“You are trying to have your basic needs met. And for many of them, at one point they were having their basic needs met. And then, suddenly, they identify a part of themselves — their identity — and that security is taken away,” Gattis explained. “It’s deep and profound trauma.”

Being rejected at home — literally and figuratively — often leads to emotional and physical trauma that is life-altering. “It can lead to mistrust. It can lead to negative mental health outcomes. It can lead to engaging in behaviors in order to survive that may not be the safest behaviors for people to engage in,” Gattis said. It’s well-documented that LGBTQ youth are four times as likely to contemplate suicide than cisgender youth (according to The Trevor Project, in the United States, 1.8 million LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 24 seriously consider suicide each year). Homelessness only exacerbates that risk.

For LGBTQ+ youth forsaken by family, their emotional and physical well-being hinges on whether they can find support elsewhere. Maybe they’ll find it among friends or extended family. For most, however, the only place acceptance is truly possible is at school, where teachers and counselors are trained to nurture and support.

This is why Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies for public schools on the treatment of transgender students — a key tenet of which would require school administrators to notify parents if their child requests a change in name and pronouns that differs from their official student record — is so dangerous. It takes away one of the only safe spaces where LGBTQ youth can find refuge and affirmation. The consequences can be deadly.

Self-affirmation is the first step, Gattis says. The second is receiving affirmation from a supportive adult. “Having to get parental permission from a parent who may not be supportive could put the young person at risk for harm at home, and other negative outcomes,” Gattis said. “Coming out and having the support of one supportive adult — if that’s your significant, first person that you tell — that can really shape the trajectory of your navigating the world as a young trans person.”

There is no denying the political potency of “parents matter,” the propellant of Youngkin’s campaign in 2021 and the so-far defining theme of his fledgling governorship. It’s colored just about all of his policy priorities when it comes to public education – from his whitewashing of history curriculums to tuition vouchers and lab schools to lifting mask mandates shortly after taking office.

But rescinding the Virginia Department of Education’s previous guidelines to school districts protecting the rights of transgender students only puts the lives of still-developing LGBTQ youth at greater risk. The culture warriors have focused on restricting transgender students from using bathrooms and participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity — both key bullets in Youngkin’s “parents first” model policies — but the parental notification policy is downright dangerous.

The model policies don’t carry the weight of law, fortunately, and so far haven’t been finalized. (Only one school district in the state, rural Pittsylvania County at Virginia's southern border with North Carolina, has made changes to align with the new anti-LGBTQ guidance; VDOE, meanwhile, continues to analyze more than 70,000 submitted comments regarding Youngkin’s model policies, which were introduced last fall.)

Yes, parents really do matter. Politically, it’s hard to argue with the basic premise: Parents should absolutely be made aware of how their children are performing in school, and they should have some say in how and what their children learn. And if a child is struggling with behavioral or mental health issues, parents must be involved.

The rules change, however, when there’s abuse at home, whether it’s verbal, physical or emotional.

“The heart of our policy is that parents should know what’s going on in their children’s lives and have a role,” Youngkin said during a nationally televised town hall that aired on CNN in early March. “And when they do, then, in fact, they can tackle these difficult decisions together as a family.”

Naivete is rooted in ignorance, so perhaps we should give Youngkin the benefit of the doubt. Maybe in raising his own children, he’s never encountered abusive parents. And, yes, there are already legal consequences for child abuse, as Youngkin has pointed out. But there’s a reason why educators are the No. 1 source of referrals for child abuse and neglect (24% in fiscal year 2022), according to the Virginia Department of Social Services: Schools are a critical intermediary for children who experience trauma at home. Taking away the only safe space from an increasingly vulnerable population, LGBTQ+ youth, will only encourage and abet more abuse. Parents matter, but sometimes it's for all the wrong reasons.

Magsarili, fortunately, was one of the lucky ones. Despite experiencing rejection at home, Magsarili found supportive teachers who reassured them that they weren’t alone.

“That’s where I got to be myself. They really built up my confidence and skills,” Magsarili says. As a senior, Masgarili recalls skipping lunch to hang with teachers, particularly a 12th-grade English teacher who recommended a list of queer authors to help sort through the rough patches.

Today, as a 23-year-old, Magsarili is an LGBTQ+ housing advocate who does consulting work and research as a member of Homeward’s Youth Action Board, and has worked with other nonprofits in Richmond, including youth housing provider Marsha & Marian’s Neighbors. None of it would have been possible without the support and encouragement Magsarili received from teachers.

“Growing up, I really didn’t have a plan for the future,” says Magsarili, whose high school teachers offered affirmation — and a refuge. “If I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t have turned out to be the person I am today.”

