Column: With state midterms looming, an extraordinary legislative session awaits

In Virginia politics, there is no rest for the weary.

Having just finished federal midterm elections, the positioning is well under way for next fall’s state legislative midterms. General Assembly sessions heading into odd-numbered, off-year elections are often politically charged as incumbents look for an edge in their fall campaigns.

But 2023 stands to be extraordinary for two reasons.

First is the partisan split between the legislature’s chambers and onionskin-thin majorities in each. A net loss of just one seat would create a 20-20 partisan deadlock in the Senate with Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears holding the tiebreaker. Lose two seats and the GOP takes an outright majority. In the House, Democrats could retake a majority by flipping three GOP seats.

Second is the redistricting that paired 42 delegates (20 Democrats and 22 Republicans) and half of the state senators with at least one (in some cases, two) other incumbent lawmakers, often of the same party. That level of incumbent-shuffling is unprecedented because previous reapportionments were overseen by legislators who looked after incumbents. Last year, after the state’s new independent redistricting commission failed to do its job, the duty fell to the Virginia Supreme Court, which redrew state legislative and congressional lines without regard to incumbents’ residences. It created 23 new House districts and 11 Senate districts in which no legislator lived.

With all 100 House seats and all 40 Senate seats up for grabs and a huge number of incumbents forced into a game of musical chairs, many seek to differentiate themselves and gain favor with their base.

That’s especially true in districts where members of the same party are grouped together. Some are showing their cards in proposing legislation that essentially doubles as political documents on hot-button topics that leap off of brochures and websites among activists.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, redistricting created seven House districts with at least two Democratic incumbents. Four of them have opted to head off a primary by running for another seat. In five districts, House Republicans were paired together and four are seeking other seats. In the Senate, reapportionment created three districts containing two Republican senators and three with two Democratic incumbents.

Members now are pre-filing bills to make their election year statements. Some of the proposed hot-button legislation that was debated in the 2022 session but failed to clear a divided legislature included a GOP “election integrity” measure, and a Democratic proposal for a state constitutional amendment that would repeal an already moot ban on same-sex marriages. Among current bills is a Republican-proposed measure banning transgender pupils from sports competition and ending the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

What makes the current political environment unique, though, is not the predictable interparty positioning on issues, but the many intraparty incumbent ones for nominations in newly redrawn districts.

Consider the impending 47th House District primary between Republican Dels. Wren Williams of Patrick County and Marie March of Floyd County, both loyal followers of Trump. Not to be outdone as a MAGA loyalist, March’s 2023 proposed bills would ban abortion from the instant of conception, repeal both the Community Policing Act that prohibits racial profiling and the red flag law that allows police to take guns from people judged to be a danger to themselves or others. She is among several Republicans who would ban transgender students from sports and allow parents to opt their school children out of vaccinations.

One House Republican facing an incumbent in a primary, however, is betting his career on a counterintuitive approach. Del. Timothy Anderson is sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment to repeal the gay marriage ban, something only Democrats had tried until now.

Whatever happens in the General Assembly session this year, one thing is certain: With so many incumbents pitted against each other, the membership and the party composition of the two chambers will be completely different a year from now when the 2024 session convenes.