A familiar proverb goes, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

The truth of this proposition is nowhere more evident than in the impact that internships, apprenticeships and other forms of work-based learning can have on young lives.

The saying could be adapted like this: Give students access to the workplace so they can see how it really works, give them role models who show them the possibilities and mentors who show them the ropes, give them the chance to learn by doing and the confidence that doing builds — in short, give them good work-based learning experiences — and you can transform their lives, putting them on paths to productive careers and lifetimes of fulfillment, contribution and achievement.

Such experiences are especially likely to be life-changing for young people whose circumstances have given them little opportunity to encounter business settings or meet employers.

If education is the great equalizer in our society, then work-based learning is what helps turn opportunity into upward mobility.

That is why the Virginia Business Higher Education Council (VBHEC), a partnership of business leaders and college presidents, is working to make paid internships available to all students who want them.

We envision work-based learning as an essential part of the educational process: woven into the curriculum; achievable without extending time to earn a degree; and accessible for all students.

Making this a reality on all of Virginia’s campuses and in workplaces throughout the commonwealth will require everyone involved to do more:

• Educators need to partner with employers to develop work-based learning opportunities, incorporate them into academic programs and help students find placements in their fields of study.

• Employers need user-friendly access, typically online, to intern prospects and to templates that simplify the administration of intern programs.

• Students and their parents must be discerning consumers, using available resources to find pathways from learning to earning, where talents and interests intersect with solid returns on investment.

• And state government must make targeted investments to help bridge the gap for low and middle-income students and for financially strapped small businesses, where the majority of jobs are located.

There are encouraging signs of progress on all of these fronts.

Many of Virginia’s colleges and universities have robust internship programs. In fact, a Virginia public university — the College of William & Mary — has been ranked number one nationally for internships for the past two years.

Working together, the presidents of our public higher education institutions recently set a goal to provide at least one paid internship experience to every student who wants one without extending time to earn a degree. Academic and career services personnel are already working on implementing plans and metrics to measure progress.

Virginia businesses, many of which are finding it hard to attract well-qualified workers, increasingly are looking to internships as a solution.

As part of its Blueprint Virginia 2030 strategic planning process, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce surveyed businesses in the commonwealth. Roughly 70% said they would like to hire students with relevant workplace experience. Currently, only 10% of new hires fit that description.

To help fill this gap, Virginia’s governor and legislature have come together on a bipartisan basis to create incentives for expanding internship opportunities and creating talent pathways that lead to full-time jobs with Virginia employers.

The latest investments are currently before the General Assembly awaiting final approval, having been endorsed by both the Democratic-majority Senate and the GOP-led House of Delegates.

We at the Virginia Business Higher Education Council are grateful for this bipartisan support and for the collaboration of key partners such as the State Council for Higher Education for Virginia, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and GO Virginia.

Scaling up paid internships with Virginia employers is a sound strategy for keeping talented young people in the state following graduation, helping Virginia businesses find well-prepared employees and giving the commonwealth the exceptional workforce it needs to continue to win the competition for new business investment and job creation.

While these economic benefits are terrific, an even more important reason to increase internships, apprenticeships and other work-based learning opportunities is the connections and confidence they can provide to our young people, enabling Virginians of all backgrounds to gain a solid early footing on the ladder of success.

It is an effort as noble as it is practical — a way to help our young people make the most of their God-given talents.

Close 1 of 16 VCU/RPI 02-15-1968: RPI student Donna Nelson shows dorm at RPI. VCU/RPI 04-29-1969 (cutline): VCU students gather outside administration building, waiting talk with officials. VCU/RPI 05-06-1970 (cutline): Drama students at Virginia Commonwealth University stages a parody on American life to begin a strike of classes by some students yesterday. The drama students portrayed a husband and wife complaining they were weary of hearing daily casualty reports on the Vietnam War and offered their own "tricky Dick cure-all" for ignoring the tragedy of war--red, white and blue blind folds. Between 500 and 1,000 students atteneded the "strike" rally called to protest the Cambodia situation and the deaths of four Kent State University students in Ohio. VCU/RPI 09-04-1959: New circular classroom at RPI. VCU/RPI 11-22-1967: Richmond Professional Institute. VCU/RPI 12-11-1967: Fire extensively damaged row house used as women's dorn at 920 W. Franklin Street on the RPI campus. VCU/RPI 11-24-1967: Jim Atkinson, station manager for RPI radio station W.J.R.B. VCU/RPI 03-20-1959 (cutline): A classroom 'in the round' at Richmond Professional Institute. VCU/RPI 06-02-1965 (cutline): R.P.I. has called for bids on destruction of these buildings on Park Avenue. Music building is at corner of Park and Shafer Street; Other buildings are dormitories. VCU/RPI 02-15-1968: Robin Morris inks drawing in art studio. VCU/RPI 1968: Students working with adding machines learn skills for careers in commerce. VCU/RPI 02-24-1959: RPI book store. VCU/RPI 04-25-1968 (cutline): RPI's new high-rise dormitory will be named Rhoads Hall. Dedication ceremonies for 18-story structure willbe held May 14. VCU/RPI 02-11-1958 (cutline): Raymon Roberts, Cofer Loomer and Virgil Mansfield plan courses for electricians. VCU/RPI 04-28-1969 (cutline): VCU students wait in reception room as Dr. Francis J. Brooke talks with leaders--Students for Afro-American philosophy had gathered to present a series of demands. VCU/RPI 08-09-1968 (cutline): Admissions Director O.J. Paris holds newly painted office sign. Other appointees are N. Harvey Neal (left) and Dr. Mark E. Meadows. From the Archives: RPI and the early days of VCU A look back at Richmond Professional Institute and the early days of Virginia Commonwealth University. 1 of 16 VCU/RPI 02-15-1968: RPI student Donna Nelson shows dorm at RPI. VCU/RPI 04-29-1969 (cutline): VCU students gather outside administration building, waiting talk with officials. VCU/RPI 05-06-1970 (cutline): Drama students at Virginia Commonwealth University stages a parody on American life to begin a strike of classes by some students yesterday. The drama students portrayed a husband and wife complaining they were weary of hearing daily casualty reports on the Vietnam War and offered their own "tricky Dick cure-all" for ignoring the tragedy of war--red, white and blue blind folds. Between 500 and 1,000 students atteneded the "strike" rally called to protest the Cambodia situation and the deaths of four Kent State University students in Ohio. VCU/RPI 09-04-1959: New circular classroom at RPI. VCU/RPI 11-22-1967: Richmond Professional Institute. VCU/RPI 12-11-1967: Fire extensively damaged row house used as women's dorn at 920 W. Franklin Street on the RPI campus. VCU/RPI 11-24-1967: Jim Atkinson, station manager for RPI radio station W.J.R.B. VCU/RPI 03-20-1959 (cutline): A classroom 'in the round' at Richmond Professional Institute. VCU/RPI 06-02-1965 (cutline): R.P.I. has called for bids on destruction of these buildings on Park Avenue. Music building is at corner of Park and Shafer Street; Other buildings are dormitories. VCU/RPI 02-15-1968: Robin Morris inks drawing in art studio. VCU/RPI 1968: Students working with adding machines learn skills for careers in commerce. VCU/RPI 02-24-1959: RPI book store. VCU/RPI 04-25-1968 (cutline): RPI's new high-rise dormitory will be named Rhoads Hall. Dedication ceremonies for 18-story structure willbe held May 14. VCU/RPI 02-11-1958 (cutline): Raymon Roberts, Cofer Loomer and Virgil Mansfield plan courses for electricians. VCU/RPI 04-28-1969 (cutline): VCU students wait in reception room as Dr. Francis J. Brooke talks with leaders--Students for Afro-American philosophy had gathered to present a series of demands. VCU/RPI 08-09-1968 (cutline): Admissions Director O.J. Paris holds newly painted office sign. Other appointees are N. Harvey Neal (left) and Dr. Mark E. Meadows.