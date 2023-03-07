Commentators from the left and right believe our democracy is at risk. But few look to the 50 states to find solutions to our present polarization, preferring instead to focus on the divisive jousting in Washington, D.C. We would all benefit from by looking more closely at the states.

Buttressing the political guardrails of democracy takes work, and strong institutional traditions are key to the process. Sometimes, little things can help make a difference. In Virginia, there is an unwritten procedure that builds respect across party lines and occurs at the conclusion of each legislative session when it becomes known that legislators are retiring or leaving the General Assembly to pursue other opportunities. Even with the crunch of bills to be passed at the last minute, the bodies always find time to honor their service. And it is done in a bipartisan way, where members of each party take turns commemorating their colleagues and celebrating the institution of the legislature.

This year, the legislative losses are substantial in both number and quality. It is impossible to replace Dick Saslaw, Janet Howell and Tommy Norment in the Senate or Ken Plum in the House, who together brought 150 years of distinguished service to the commonwealth and whose institutional memory is unparalleled.

The General Assembly also loses Sen. Jennifer McClellan, as her incredible talents move to Congress, and Del. Rob Bell, whose knowledge of criminal law is unsurpassed and whose commitment to mental health reform approaches that of Charlottesville Sen. Creigh Deeds. Bell’s speech to the House and McClellan’s to the Senate provide great insights into the nature of the General Assembly and the role of the citizen legislator. There will be time to discuss the political implications of these developments (the Senate Republican caucus keeps moving to the right and the Democratic caucus loses its most business-friendly legislator). But retirements provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the hard work, commitment to public service, and respect for those with whom you disagree that are the bedrock of democratic governance.

The word “celebration” may seem odd for the process of saying goodbye. But it is the appropriate term, for in singing the praises of those whose public service in the body has ended, legislators are reaffirming a commitment to the institution and the principle of democracy itself. In doing so, they reinforce the normative guardrails of our republic, and strengthen the power of selfless public service.

These moments are especially important when one considers the tremendous legislative turnover occurring both in Virginia and throughout the nation. Only 11 of 100 House members remain from the day I entered the body in 2006. And when the new House is sworn in next January, almost 50% of the legislators will have less than four years’ experience, even if all incumbents are reelected.

Virginia is not alone in facing challenges of institutional memory; high turnover rates are affecting other state legislatures as well. About one-quarter of the 6,279 state legislators elected in 2022 are new to their respective bodies. The states that reported the highest turnovers rates included chambers under Republican control, such as Arizona (54%), Idaho (47%) and Nebraska (54%); and places like Michigan (47%) and Minnesota (35.3%), where Democrats now control both the House and Senate. While some turnover is productive in bringing new energy and perspectives to legislative bodies, it increases the risks that partisan infighting could further weaken the democratic norms upon which so much of our public legitimacy is built.

During my 14 years in the Virginia House of Delegates, I saw ideological disagreements increase in intensity, and witnessed a widening chasm between the parties that threatens the ability of the commonwealth to accomplish good things for its citizens. The causes of this were myriad, from hyperpartisan redistricting that occurred in 2011 to the nationalization of politics. The threat or actuality of a primary challenge from the right has hardened the views of some GOP legislators while encouraging others to retire. And similar though not yet as effective forces are having a similar impact on Democratic officeholders.

These developments are increasing polarization in the commonwealth. But hopeful signs remain. Virginia has its share of “stop the steal” zealots, but there was little appetite in 2021 for the fielding of an alternate slate of electors to keep Trump in power, and seemingly little enthusiasm for returning the former president to office. More significantly, and despite the occasional rhetorical flourish suggesting fraud is rampant in our electoral process, most Virginia legislators believe that our elections are fair and continue to profess allegiance to our governmental institutions and democratic traditions.

In this polarized age, it is important to reinforce democratic traditions at every opportunity. They can only help the process.

