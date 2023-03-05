In his Feb. 22 commentary, “Rail, at any speed, is unsafe for Black history in Richmond,” Michael Paul Williams made the case for dropping plans to make Main Street Station the city’s primary train hub.

Williams is right. It’s time to move on.

Rail advocates have had conflicted feelings about Main Street Station ever since it was first restored as an urban mall in 1985. Shouldn’t it be restored as a train station, instead? Once plans were released to make it a train stop, new questions arose: Why isn’t the historic train shed being used for trains again? Is one track on each side of the station sufficient?

The more we have learned about how Main Street Station originally came to be, and why Amtrak chose to vacate it in the 1970s, the more we can see Williams’ point.

The station was never an ideal primary station for metropolitan Richmond. For instance, the stationmaster had to come to work in a rowboat every time Shockoe Bottom flooded. Trying to expand it now to serve 21st-century responsibilities will encroach upon ground that is best suited to telling a significant part of Richmond’s role in the domestic slave trade.

Williams has done us a favor by asking, If not Main Street Station, then where should we put the region’s primary train hub? Growing sensitivities to past racial injustices, and the encroachment of global warming, require us to think of how we honor the past and recognize that our changing environment requires action.

It is time to take rail seriously as one of the available tools to reduce global warming.

Trains use far less petroleum to move people and goods. If we’re aiming to have a carbon-free global economy by 2050, we’re going to have to rely on rail transportation far more than our lowered expectations for rail at present. Better yet, rail is easily electrified, and that energy can come from renewable sources.

In its prime, Main Street Station handled about 2,700 daily passengers. Even Staples Mill Station would be hard-pressed to match that today. Our stations and transit-feeder systems are neither designed nor delegated to handle more than a few dozen trains per day. To be transformative in challenging climate change, we need to rethink the role that rail should play and design our urban areas and transportation facilities accordingly.

In that spirit, here are a few guiding principles we should consider: By 2050, every American city that had a Union Station prior to WWII needs to have at least a similar facility. Those stations should be upgraded and retrofitted to handle the same percentage of local and intercity mobility as existed when these means of travel were previously in their heyday.

This translates to Richmond having a centrally located Union Station, served by a high-capacity transit system that crisscrosses the region between Ashland and Petersburg, and between Short Pump/Midlothian and White Oak/Richmond International Airport.

The original Broad Street (Richmond Union) Station was ideally located when it was built. This would still be the best site from a rail-connectivity point of view, but the building may no longer be optimal as a modern train station, even if the Science Museum of Virginia and DMV headquarters were to be relocated elsewhere.

Richmond needs to do what I advised some Virginia Tech graduate students to do in 2013. Those students were tasked with coming up with designs for a Roanoke train station. With a clean slate: 1) Have a planning horizon of at least 50 years; and 2) expect rail and transit to be as important and heavily used as they were in 1920.

We used as an example, Braunschweig, in the German state of Lower Saxony. Braunschweig region’s population is 350,000, slightly smaller than the Roanoke Valley region. In 2013, Braunschweig Station handled 72,000 daily passengers on weekdays, with 132 regional/local, 18 intercity and 28 intercity express trains. Braunschweig Station’s construction commenced in 1958, the same year the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike opened after having cut a scar through downtown Richmond, barely missing Main Street Station.

Braunschweig’s station was upgraded between 1983 and 1985. Its transit plaza was added between 1997 and 2000. After the upgrades, there were 569 short-term parking spaces, and just 72 long-term spots. There were also 850 secure spaces for bicycles.

This is how rail becomes transformative.

But remember, it’s not just about the trains, streetcars, light rail, bicycles, or autonomous, battery-powered vehicles. It’s also about what we see when we look out of the windows of trains and transit – desirable, vibrant communities.

It’s about Richmond and all urban communities across the commonwealth being places where people can live, work, shop, recreate and travel to other midrange destinations, with car ownership being entirely optional.

We’ll know we’ve succeeded when General Assembly legislators prefer to come to Richmond by train, and when huge parking decks and acres of asphalt are not needed for our activity hubs, such as VCU’s campuses, or our sports and entertainment venues. There are higher and better uses for our money than having to personally own vehicles and provide for their storage at both ends of every trip we make.

