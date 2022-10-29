Column: Youngkin has Democrats to thank for ‘big business wins’

In a column that published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this week, “Youngkin is collecting big business wins,” the executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia, Ken Nunnenkamp, tries to make the case that Glenn Youngkin has been a springboard to Virginia’s economy. Spoiler alert: I don’t think Ken has a future in litigation. Or in writing. Unless by “springboard” he means “taking credit for that which others have done.”

There is no question that Virginia’s economy has been booming for nearly a decade — and that’s not a coincidence. Our last two governors — both Democrats and both of whom have experience opening small businesses — used their expertise to build a Virginia economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Not just for people like our current governor.

Virginia’s economic renaissance began eight years ago when Terry McAuliffe took office. He was tasked with fixing the botched cleanup at the state level of the Great Recession, which cost Virginians tens of thousands of jobs and our commonwealth billions in economic activity. Gov. McAuliffe inherited an unemployment rate of 5.4% and Virginia had barely added 1,000 jobs in Bob McDonnell’s final year in office.

And some of those 1,000 jobs, I think, were criminal defense lawyers for himself.

McAuliffe created more than 200,000 jobs during his tenure, leaving office having slashed unemployment to 3.7%. Not only that, under McAuliffe’s guidance hourly earnings and personal income increased. You don’t need to be an economist to know those numbers show the success of McAuliffe’s efforts to build the new Virginia economy. And you don’t need to be an economist to know that Glenn Youngkin is like a trust-fund baby — inheriting what he didn’t create and slowly letting it dissipate.

The story doesn’t stop there. It picks up. McAuliffe passed the baton to Ralph Northam in 2018, who brought in a record $81 billion in economic investment during his term. Most notably, Northam led Virginia to be the best state to do business, according to CNBC, two years running. Under Glenn “I’m too busy campaigning out of state to try and bring jobs back to the state” Youngkin, Virginia lost that title. But he doesn’t seem to want to talk about that — he only wants to pick and choose when talking about business initiatives in the commonwealth.

When Youngkin does talk about achievements, he’s often taking credit for other’s work. Take StarKist, for example. Glenn Trumpkin was so proud of the grand opening of StarKist Co.’s new headquarters in April. It seems his speechwriter forgot to include that it was, in fact, Ralph Northam who brought the Chicken of the Sea to the commonwealth. Youngkin taking credit for StarKist is like me taking credit for my own birth. I was the result of mom and dad’s efforts, but had nothing to do with the actual event.

And let’s talk about trade missions. McAuliffe crisscrossed the globe — 35 times to be exact — to bring new business to Virginia, resulting in almost $20 billion in new capital investment. Ralph Northam did the same. So did all of their predecessors dating back to before Doug Wilder. All governors in recent history have traveled both internationally and domestically to pitch Virginia’s assets to the rest of the world. How many trade missions has Youngkin taken? Zero. How many red vests has he given out to Donald Trump wannabe candidates? Countless. And by the way, his red vests are going to work out about as well as Lamar Alexander’s plaid shirts when he ran for president.

Now, let me admit, I’m partisan. But this is not a partisan piece. It’s something Virginians need to know — it’s the truth. Business professionals from both sides of the aisle will tell you how beneficial both Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam were to Virginia’s economy. So I’m just slightly confused about this notion that Glenn Youngkin is “collecting big” for Virginia. And I’m also confused why the media would entertain a column littered with inaccuracies. Not every single thing has to be partisan. Isn’t it enough for Glenn Youngkin to have inherited a booming economy? I guess once he got into office — an office he doesn’t frankly spend much time in — his campaign talking points that Virginia’s economy tanked under Democratic leadership didn’t actually check out.

Virginia is very blessed to have such an economy where everyone can thrive. And it is also my hope that the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s editorial board, which reaches thousands of eyes across the commonwealth, will do better to deliver facts. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but there’s a difference between stating an opinion, and lying.