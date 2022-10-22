Column: Youngkin is collecting big business wins

By Ken Nunnenkamp

Over the course of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s term, one of his main goals is to expand Virginia’s economy and create job opportunities for our communities. We have seen a spike in jobs with nearly 100,000 more Virginians employed now than there were at the end of January. One of the largest contributing factors to this economic and job growth is the expansion and relocation of businesses within our commonwealth.

Major companies from all across the country have established headquarters or opened new offices and locations in Virginia this year. With over 12 announcements of new businesses and two headquarters relocating to Virginia, we continue to see an economic rise in our commonwealth. We have seen renowned corporations such as Boeing, Lego, Aerofarms, Carvana and more relocate to the commonwealth. At the same time, we’ve witnessed a wide array of smaller businesses working to build on their success in Virginia. Between a wide range of geographic traits and a number of contributing factors spearheaded by Gov. Youngkin, there has been significant growth in infrastructure and expanded opportunities for importing and exporting. Virginia offers a wide variety of different land features and communities for any type of business, not to mention the excellent quality of life initiatives led by the Governor and our Republican Legislature.

Back in May, Youngkin announced $1.2 million in funding for Growth and Opportunities in our commonwealth. He is committed to developing successful workforce and economic opportunities to make Virginia one of the top states for business. Virginia currently is ranked as #3 in the country for business, and continues to rise. During his term, he has excelled tremendously in making Virginia economically successful, even with the Democratic-controlled Senate attempting to block his initiatives at every turn. Now, there has been over $325 million invested in new jobs and new business here in our commonwealth.

This is a stark contrast to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. There were many misconceptions (perpetuated by his own campaign in 2021) that his term was successful from a business growth perspective. This was all talk. More than half of his promised deals failed to meet deadlines or come to fruition — 48 to be exact. If this brings to mind images of abandoned factories and half-finished buildings, then you’ve got the picture. McAuliffe’s lack of ability to deliver on job growth paled in comparison to his fraudulent economic development efforts. Needless to say, he fell short of meeting the expectations of holding the title as Governor.

Democrats consistently follow the same pattern: they tell the public what they want to hear, make grand speeches and cut ribbons, then continue to fail our communities on a daily basis. Throughout Youngkin’s term, we have seen that when he makes a promise to the public, he delivers. He has followed through on his promises time and time again, and Virginians are able to see the change.

In October 2021, Chairman Rich Anderson of the Republican Party of Virginia toured the commonwealth highlighting many of the businesses that never made it to Virginia, despite Gov. McAuliffe’s empty promises. “Terry McAuliffe fancies himself a businessman and dealmaker, but the reality is that he’s just a 40-year political hack that lies about his economic development record because that’s what politicians do—they lie.”