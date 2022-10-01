Column: 'Youngkin is right when he says that children should trust their parents'

Recently, much has been said about the Department of Education’s new model policies regarding transgender students. With so much discussion on the “what,” it’s important that we take a minute to examine the “why” of these draft policies. It’s a simple answer: parents matter.

Growing up is an emotional roller coaster for everyone. Add in confused feelings about sexual attraction, body image, and gender expression, and it can be an emotional torment. Shouldn’t every child get emotional support and guidance from someone they trust? Teachers and administrators are almost without exception trustworthy, caring people.

But they are not the parents. The love and concern parents have for their children is beyond comparison. Most parents are willing to sacrifice almost anything, sometimes including their own lives, to ensure the wellbeing of their children.

Parents know their children better than anyone else. From birth, parents are there for the ups and downs, from the first words to the first steps to college admissions and beyond. They were there on day one. They changed diapers, washed the sippy cups, and endured hours of “Calliou” and “Bluey.” They fixed every scraped knee and welcomed imaginary friends. They cleaned up the messes and they watched, often teary eyed, as the school bus came for the first time.

No amount of professional training can supplant the fact that parents know and understand their children at an almost instinctive level.

A child questioning their gender and being fearful of their parent’s reaction is understandable but well-meaning teachers and administrators should not exclude parents from the discussion. Those good intentions may well be cutting off a child from the best support they have. Teachers and administrators can’t know all the circumstances of a student’s life. Parents most likely do.

Is this child suffering from gender dysphoria, or are they simply discovering that they’re something other than heterosexual? Research has shown that a significant number of children who self identify as transgender are simply gay or bisexual and realize this once they’re older. Parents, not a teacher or administrator, should be the ones most likely to recognize this and provide their children the right guidance.

The new model policies ensure that parents are included, not kept in the dark. If parents know of and support their child’s social transition in school, with a few exceptions, they can put it in writing and schools will honor that parents request.

My heart goes out to the thousands of children in Virginia who are dealing with this tumult. Everyone yearns to be accepted for who they are and anyone who says growing up is easy is wrong.

But Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right when he says that children should trust their parents. These young people may think they know how their parents will react. They fear rejection and disapproval. They fear that parents may judge them for what they’re feeling. But I can say with confidence that children do not know their parents as well as parents know their children. Trust them, and trust that they love you.

In almost every case the parents will react with love and concern. That’s what these policies aim to accomplish. Parents matter, because they love their children more than anyone else ever can or will.