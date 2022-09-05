Column: Youngkin needs to keep attention on Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambition is hurting Virginians. Imagine hiring a new CEO who promised to be committed to your organization and after eight months on the job he is already galivanting around the country looking for a new job all the while on the company dime.

In politics, rarely do I agree with Sen. Tommy Norment, who called on the governor to focus more on Virginia. However, in this case, he is right on point.

Being the governor is a full-time job. Eight months in, Youngkin’s in Nebraska speaking at a GOP state convention (conveniently located within the Iowa media market). He’s in New Hampshire and Nevada politicking for the presidency. Meanwhile, Youngkin has toppled Virginia from our comfortable spot atop CNBC’s list of the best states for business while Virginia educators and state employees resign in droves. At a time of economic uncertainty along with historical threats to our democracy and fundamental human rights, Virginia needs a competent, committed leader who will put Virginia first — not their political ambition.

Youngkin has become a MAGA darling by advancing dog-whistling conspiracy theories for his far-right base while styling himself a down-to-earth everyman in the press. That’s how he got elected, too. We all remember Youngkin’s slip-up on the campaign trail in which he told an activist that he was hiding his stance on reproductive rights until winning office, at which point he promised to go “on offense” (and he has). He is joining the extreme voice that questioned the integrity of the 2020 election by continuously calling for an “audit” of Virginia’s voting machines. He has been adept at avoiding questions but will only get a pass from the media for so long.

Youngkin’s executive actions have not only been those of someone who has a MAGA-level contempt for the government’s ability to help create a more equitable Commonwealth; they also belie the fascistic leanings of someone uninterested in learning Virginia’s legislative or regulatory processes. Instead, Youngkin favors the flash in the pan of a big announcement to kindle his supporters — regardless of feasibility or constitutionality. He quickly racked up a record-breaking three lawsuits after signing an illegal executive order that was later struck down in court. He continued overstepping his executive powers that exacerbated the teacher shortage by setting up a “tip line” to encourage Virginians to report educators for “divisive practices” like acknowledging race and racism. Youngkin wrapped up his first General Assembly Session by vetoing popular sometimes unanimously supported, bipartisan bills for petty political reasons.

Youngkin’s political appointments in particular have demonstrated the governor’s interest in posturing for maximum MAGA exposure. He has chosen to engage in such blatant pandering and cronyism that even state boards and commissions previously under the radar have made the news. Youngkin’s MAGA-approved pick for secretary of natural and historic resources — former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler — had such a catastrophic record as EPA chief that even Republican leaders came out against him. Youngkin’s response? Create a new office dedicated solely to environmental deregulation for Wheeler to lead.

Youngkin’s chief public health official made headlines this summer for denying the impact of structural racism on maternal health disparities and claiming that acknowledging racism “alienates white people.” Youngkin refused to do more than pay lip service to the matter and he is still in that role. One of his appointees to the state LGBTQ+ Advisory Board maintains such an offensive social media presence that he was asked to “tone it down” by the Secretary of the Commonwealth and then resigned in a cloud of controversy. An appointee to the Virginia Board of Historical Resources is a Confederate Lost Cause revisionist who speculated wildly on the radio about how long the Confederate States intended to sanction slavery while comparing Lincoln’s attempt to preserve the Union to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and was unceremoniously forced out of her role. There is a clear pattern here. The governor has a deliberate strategy of hijacking routine administrative boards and commissions for the purpose of empowering the most extreme voices, all to promote his presidential ambitions.

While focusing on his presidential run, it doesn’t matter to Youngkin how his agenda will hurt real Virginians, he was looking for a promotion before he even took the job. Virginia Democrats know how to lead. In January, we handed Youngkin record surpluses and a booming economy. Like Republican Sen. Norment, we are calling on the governor to shift his focus back to the Commonwealth and focus on the job he was hired to do.