Column: Youngkin police recruiting strategy a step in right direction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recently announced $30 million effort to recruit and attract police officers in the commonwealth is a well-intentioned effort to address a major challenge. Across Virginia — and across the country — police departments are struggling with staffing. In Richmond, the police department is short more than 140 officers — or 20% of its budgeted force.

But throwing money at recruitment will not fix the staffing shortage. The shortage is a product of a long-ignored retirement cliff coupled with uncompetitive pay and nuanced shifting views on policing among the public.

Officers hired under the 1994 federal Crime Bill are retiring. Some departments, like Pittsburgh, have as many as 28% of their officers eligible to retire at any moment. When these officers retire, they are difficult to replace.

From 2020-2021, large law enforcement agencies (500 or more officers) saw a 36% reduction in hiring, and mid-sized departments (250-499) saw a 29% reduction.

Police departments now compete with others from across the country to attract quality qualified candidates for their openings creating a national market. No longer do departments only recruit in their backyard, but must consider recruiting and competing against departments from New York City to Henrico County.

Some cities have recognized this national market and moved to become more competitive by offering higher salaries. For example, in Columbus, Ohio, an officer will make more than $100,000 three years after their graduation from the academy.

In comparison, Richmond officers will make between $55,000 and $60,000 with that same experience. While departments are facing a retirement wave and a more competitive market for recruits, they also are facing pushes to reform and a more skeptical public — especially among young people and people of color. The pool of qualified candidates is smaller, the market for applicants is larger, and attracting quality police officers has never been more important.

Simply, law enforcement agencies in Virginia are never going to be able to replace the officers they have lost and will continue to lose over the next few years. Agencies that consider how to shift their resources and rethink the role of police will be able to adapt to their staffing challenges while making our communities safer and their departments better.

To face our current challenges, we need elected and law enforcement leaders to be willing to consider alternatives to sworn personnel positions that are unlikely to ever be filled. In Baltimore, the department is both undergoing dramatic reforms with community input and hiring civilians to fill more roles, including investigatory. Places around the country are using alternative and community responder models as a supplement to law enforcement for everything from violence interruption to quality of life and mental health crisis calls.

These models can help build community trust, promote public safety, and free up police officers’ time to respond to more serious crimes. From civilianization to 911 modernization with alternative responses, we have to be willing to adopt strategies that work to promote public safety and public trust.

Agencies that try to stick to the same thing they have done for decades are only going to fall further behind their peers, fail to meet public safety needs, and lose their communities’ trust. We deserve better than that in Richmond and in Virginia. It’s time for us to invest in solutions that acknowledge the staffing shortages our law enforcement agencies are facing, instead of throwing money at a strategy that will not work.