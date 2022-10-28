Column: Youngkin’s first draft energy plan needs serious revisions

Under Virginia Law, each governor is required to produce an energy plan that defines a road map for the next 10 years’ efforts toward achieving a “net-zero carbon energy economy for all sectors” including electricity, transportation, building, agriculture, and industry by 2045. On the day the fifth-strongest hurricane in U.S. history rolled into Virginia, closed schools in Hampton Roads for a “flood day,” caused $67 billion in damage, and killed 117 Americans, Gov. Glenn Youngkin instead used the announcement of his plan as a chance to channel Andrew Wheeler’s anti-climate change and renewable energy hostility.

State law and well-recognized international scientific community consensus holds the 2045 timeframe as the bare minimum needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change and preserve a livable planet. Unfortunately, the governor’s actual policy recommendations fail to deliver information required by the Code of Virginia, contain recommendations that would worsen emissions in Virginia, and miss opportunities to make reliable, affordable and innovative progress. Indeed, at no point does the governor’s plan attempt to show how its policy recommendations will reduce emissions in Virginia or help move the Commonwealth toward its clean energy goals.

State law requires the plan to include an analysis across economic sectors for combating climate change, but the governor’s recommendations ignore large sectors of the economy and transportation, the largest source of emissions, gets only a cursory nod. Instead, he bashed existing state law to facilitate our transition to electric vehicles, which were proposed to help drive industry-supported measures to increase Virginians’ access to affordable EVs.

The plan fails to provide an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, an analysis of current electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a discussion of how energy siting impacts economically disadvantaged or minority communities, or a description of how to maximize energy efficiency programs consistent with the Commonwealth’s Clean Energy Policy. As lawmakers, these data points are all critical for making informed energy policy decisions.

Furthermore, several components of the plan actively roll back climate progress in Virginia.

The governor proposes to keep polluting power plants online and build out pipelines to increase our reliance on fossil fuels that caused Virginians’ summer energy bills to rise by an additional $17-$25.

The governor’s plan claims that “reliability” and “innovation” are its core pillars but seriously undermines those goals by recommending that the Virginia Clean Economy Act be re-enacted every five years. Simply put, no serious business is going to make multi-billion dollar, multi-decade investments if the rules are uncertain and up for negotiation every five years.

The plan asserts without evidence that the landmark Virginia Clean Economy Act will endanger reliability and energy independence by requiring utilities to take fossil fuel plants offline prematurely, and completely ignores provisions that allow utilities to petition the State Corporation Commission to keep power plants operating if they are needed to keep the lights on.

The plan makes virtually no mention of innovative energy efficiency options other than giving a nod to existing well-understood programs. The lack of real attention to energy efficiency in the plan is a missed opportunity to save Virginians money on their energy bills and bring more jobs to the Virginia workforce.

While Youngkin’s plan recognizes the capability for federal funds to support energy innovation, it woefully understates the amount of federal funding available to support the emerging clean energy economy through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It should have included an explanation of how state agencies will assist with the distribution and implementation of these funds and programs and identified key areas of need. Is Gov. Youngkin’s goal to leave federal dollars on the table for manufacturing and workforce development, EV charging networks, weatherization, rural flood resiliency, energy efficient appliances, solar and battery storage tax credits, community solar project tax credits, clean building codes grants and clean energy projects by rural electric cooperatives?

It is our sincere hope that the next iteration of this plan meets the stated expectations of the legislature, seizes on the missed opportunities we identified and shifts its focus to building on successful climate action taken by the General Assembly rather than trying to repeal it.