Column: Youngkin wants a 15-week abortion ban. He won’t stop there

Less than an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and remove the constitutionally protected right to abortion in this country and let each of the 50 states decide who has bodily autonomy, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he would pursue a draconian 15-week abortion ban here in the commonwealth.

In October, Youngkin went on CNN and doubled down on his promise to bring an abortion ban to Virginia despite the vast majority of Virginians — 77% — who believe pregnancy decisions should be left to pregnant people, not politicians. This ban only serves to hurt Virginians and their families at their most vulnerable. While no one should have to explain their decision to seek an abortion, abortion later in pregnancy is overwhelmingly due to tragic pregnancy complications. Pregnant people who receive these diagnoses must be able to make the best decision for themselves and their families in consultation with their medical provider. But Virginia’s governor wants to interfere. His ban would force Virginians to travel out of state to access crisis medical care — regardless of the advice of their doctors. If they cannot afford to make the trip, they will be forced to carry a doomed pregnancy to term.

Beyond the abject cruelty, it is important to note that Youngkin’s abortion ban is based on dangerous medical disinformation. Youngkin’s proposed ban alluded to the widely debunked concept of “fetal pain” at 15 weeks of gestation. Leading medical associations reject this claim. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Public Health Physicians, there is no credible evidence of fetal pain perception pre-viability. In fact, every major medical organization that has examined the issue of fetal pain, in addition to peer-reviewed studies on the matter, have consistently reached the conclusion that pre-viability abortion does not result in fetal pain perception. Youngkin’s pseudoscience is particularly disturbing given that he wants to control the medical decisions and access to safe, legal health care for millions of Virginians. This is exactly why these types of decisions must be left to a patient in consultation with a highly trained medical professional — not politicians with a political agenda.

Youngkin’s ban is wildly out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Virginians. Despite the governor’s claims of “common ground” on his abortion ban proposal, the data tells the opposite story. According to new statewide polling from Change Research, 77% of Virginia voters believe that personal decisions about pregnancy should be made by the pregnant person, not politicians. Furthermore, 86% of women voters in Virginia agree, along with 97% of Black women — near universal support. Still unsure if Virginians support abortion rights? Just ask candidate Youngkin, who ran away from the issue of abortion while campaigning to be Virginia governor. At that time, he told a supporter that he could not talk about his stance on abortion or risk alienating independent voters. He was right. Virginians support legal abortion — period.

Youngkin’s willingness to use distraction, distortion and disinformation in order to win an election, as well as fundamental policy changes that directly impact Virginians’ lives, futures and self-determination, should be a warning to voters about how far he is willing to go to impose his worldview and politics. Youngkin and anti-abortion Republicans are unlikely to stop at a 15-week ban. Their real agenda is to ban abortion outright and criminalize medical providers and pregnant people just like Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia — the list goes on — now that we do not have the basic protections of Roe. However, since the Dobbs decision, six states that have put the question to voters on whether abortion should be legal in their states have all voted yes. This includes blue and red states — Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, California, New York and Vermont — because 7 in 10 Americans across the political spectrum do not think politicians should interfere in their personal health care decisions. We know Virginians feel and want the same respect.

The abortion debate comes down to a fundamental question of power. Who has power over you? Who has the authority to make decisions for you? And who is going to control your future, your body and your family? Is it you or Gov. Youngkin?