Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and President Xi Jinping of China have something in common: They both favor decisive, complete solutions to infections, no matter what the economic cost. In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Youngkin announced the banning of TikTok from state devices, and asked for legislation prohibiting “dangerous foreign entities tied to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] from purchasing Virginia farmland.”

Most important, he blocked Ford Motor Co. from opening a car battery plant because of its ties to a Chinese battery manufacturer, noting that “‘Made in Virginia’ cannot be a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”

Blocking Ford was a dramatic and costly move. The battery plant was estimated to cost $3.5 billion and employ 2,500 workers in Pittsylvania, a rural county with only two-thirds of Virginia’s per capita income. The state had spent more than $200 million to develop the potential site, which now does not have a tenant.

State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, contended that “the governor is in some kind of out-China-bashing contest with [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott out of Texas.” Be that as it may, however, decisive, complete solutions to pressing problems are popular. Youngkin’s zero-China policy in Virginia, like President Biden’s restrictions on computer chip sales to China, demonstrates strong leadership and has an immediate effect.

So did Xi ‘s “zero-COVID” policy. For the first two years, his all-out attempt to eradicate the virus was popular and effective. China had the world’s lowest infection rate and provided personal protective equipment to the rest of the world. Things turned sour last year with more virulent strains and the economic effects of isolation, but by that time, Xi had identified himself with zero-COVID. He suppressed discussion of a change of policy until after the party congress approved his third term in October. Then, as he began to loosen the rules, popular demonstrations forced complete reversal, and China went from zero-COVID to total-COVID.

The basic flaw of both zero-COVID and zero-China is that they are based on denial. Both attempt to eliminate their problem and be done with it. But it is unrealistic to think that a virus can be kept out of one country indefinitely, or that one country (or state) can cut itself off completely from another. The very things that make China scary to some Americans – its size, its growth, the solidity of its different political system – make China unlikely to disappear. But with denial, there cannot be a future plan, only an increasingly ineffective and costly attempt to stay the course. Hence, rather than a policy transition, China suffered a policy flip on COVID-19.

Zero-COVID is now causing medical chaos in China, but the effects of zero-China are likely to be worse. Hostility toward one-fifth of the world’s population is likely to become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When one side does something injurious to the other, the response will be a counter-injury, and in the ensuing interaction, each can picture itself as the innocent victim. Such zero-sum behavior is, in fact, negative sum, since a hostile action involves at least an opportunity cost to the initiator, as well as the risk of retaliation. Third parties, Taiwan for example, can attempt to utilize the hostile atmosphere for their own purposes, but they also risk becoming the venue of great power conflict.

While the intent of Youngkin’s and Biden’s actions might be to isolate and weaken China, they are, in fact, isolating themselves from the global economy.

The move to “cut China off” is reminiscent of the famous London Times headline, “Fog in Channel, Continent Isolated.” If he had allowed the technology of Ford’s Chinese partner, CATL, into the Virginia tent, Youngkin would indeed be looking at the nose of a very large camel. CATL produces one-third of the world’s car batteries for companies including Tesla, BMW, GM and Volkswagen. It is worth more than Ford and GM combined. But to exclude CATL is to miss a major dimension of electric car production while battery factories go up in North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

At the national level, efforts to restrict imports from China and to prevent American sales to China have a similar self-isolating effect. And our pressure on allies to comply with our restrictions is resented. The global system was “made in the USA” in 1945, but if we do not play by the rules, we weaken our standing as a global leader, and weaken the dollar as the global currency. Denial might feel good, but it increases our problems with China and the rest of the world. It does not solve them.

