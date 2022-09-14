Columns: Truck drivers are heroes and deserve recognition

By MJ COLLINS

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic — and states across the country ordered residents to stay home. My dad and over 3 million professional truck drivers put their health on the line delivering goods to keep America’s communities moving. These hard-working professional men and women traveled day and night to transport PPE throughout the country, protecting America’s frontline workers.

From the wood that builds our homes, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, to the medicine we take to stay healthy, professional truck drivers like my dad deliver critical supplies where they need to be, on time, safely, and securely. Before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic, my dad and professional truck drivers across the country take on a heroic role in transporting essential goods to communities and deserve recognition. This week, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, join me in celebrating the selflessness and sacrifices of professional truck drivers like my dad.

Most Americans don’t know or understand the life of a professional trucker. I thought I did because my dad has been a professional truck driver my entire life. But, when I was 15, my dad took me to work with him because he wanted me to experience the thankless job of a professional truck driver.

I quickly developed even more respect for truck drivers after experiencing what it is like delivering essential goods to grocery stores. My dad drives all night, then must search through pallets of groceries on the truck to find specific items ordered by each store. Once my dad finds their order, he stacks it on a hand truck, slides it down a ramp into the store, then places each item in its correct location. My dad repeats this daunting process trip after trip, throughout the night, until his 53-foot truck is empty.

After my dad finishes delivering goods to grocery stores, he must drive home. After a long, hard day, my dad comes home—and returns to being a great dad to my family. When you go grocery shopping, think about the professional truck drivers that tirelessly work to deliver essential items on the shelves.

If there is one thing being the son of a professional truck driver has taught me, it is the importance of time, knowing it doesn’t stop, nor do we regain it. Being gone so much on the road, my dad misses out on family activities, like tucking his kids in for bed and helping them with homework.

My dad doesn’t have the time to enjoy home-cooked meals. Instead, he lives off food from truck stops and gas stations. Truckers are prone to obesity from eating out on the road and having minimal access to physical activity. While many Americans sleep in a bed at night, my dad sleeps in his truck.

Rising inflation has hammered the trucking industry. Trucking companies’ overhead has increased—tires, fuel, maintenance, and labor—along with the products they deliver.