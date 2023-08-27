On Aug. 14, a Montana district court released a groundbreaking decision for climate change activists. In Held v. Montana, the court announced that Montana had violated its citizens’ constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment” through the state’s fossil fuel-driven energy system.

Climate litigation suits are currently pending in other state court systems and in federal court. Activists will wait with bated breath to see if more judges find a governmental duty to protect citizens from state policies promoting climate change, or if Held, a decision that Montana state officials plan to appeal, was a one-off outcome.

Montana’s state constitutional provisions are unique. The constitution provides that “[t]he state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations,” and obligates the legislature to provide “adequate remedies for the protection of the environmental life support system from degradation” and “prevent unreasonable depletion and degradation of natural resources.” It also includes the right to a clean and healthful environment in its Bill of Rights.

Climate activists nationwide may see Held as a call to action, turning to their own court systems to advocate for environmental change. They will quickly realize that not all state constitutions explicitly guarantee citizens a clean and healthy environment. Further, efforts to read unenumerated environmental rights into the federal Constitution, to date, have failed.

So, turning to our own backyard, what can climate activists in Virginia do?

Virginia’s Constitution includes a conservation article — Article XI. In 1969, when Virginia’s Commission on Constitutional Revision proposed this article be added to the state constitution, it did so “in recognition of the growing awareness that among the fundamental problems which will confront the commonwealth in coming years will be those of the environment.” After the commission proposed initial language, at their 1969 special session the General Assembly strengthened the language of Article XI.

The Virginia Constitution’s conservation article states that “it shall be the policy of the Commonwealth to conserve, develop, and utilize its natural resources, its public lands, and its historical sites and buildings.” Article VI further provides that “it shall be the Commonwealth’s policy to protect its atmosphere, lands, and waters from pollution, impairment, or destruction, for the benefit, enjoyment, and general welfare of the people of the Commonwealth.”

What does Article XI require of Virginia’s government? The Senate floor sponsor of Article XI at the General Assembly’s 1969 special session repeatedly spoke of the new article as a “mandate.” Moreover, there is ample precedent that when a constitutional provision declares public policy, agencies are obliged to factor that policy into their decision-making.

This is not to say that Article XI tells an agency how to choose between conflicting factors such as economic development and environmental impact. But it does mean an agency must take the environment into account when it acts. Further, there must be a record capable of judicial review so that a court can decide whether the constitution’s promise has been met.

Article XI was meant to be enforceable by Virginia’s courts. Alas, Virginia’s Supreme Court has decided that Article XI is little more than advice to the legislature and public bodies. In 1985, the court found that the state’s conservation policy language “merely indicates principles, without laying down rules by means of which those principles may be given the force of law.” Thus, though constitutional drafters thought it would be considered self-executing, the court found that it is not — which essentially means it cannot be given effect without legislation.

So while the Montana plaintiffs focused on litigation, Virginians hoping to change the state’s environmental footprint may instead find they need to focus on legislative enactment or constitutional amendment.

When Virginia ratified the 1971 constitution, the environmental movement was in its early stages. Even so, concerned about urban sprawl and pollution, the Commission on Constitutional Revision recognized environmental problems would be pressing in coming years. Their prediction proved correct. Just in the past year, other states have seen proposals for state constitutional amendments — for example, recognizing the right to a healthy environment. Some amendments provide language ensuring the equitable enforcement of that right. Virginians can learn from these proposals.

Thomas Jefferson held that “the earth belongs always to the living generation.” If he were with us today to witness widespread environmental destruction, he might amend his adage to say, “The earth belongs always to the living generation — and to generations unborn.”

The Commission on Constitutional Revision saw the conservation article’s purpose as helping Virginians achieve “a place of pleasure, dignity, and permanence which we can pass on to future generations with satisfaction and pride.” Elevating environmental quality to a constitutional postulate in 1971 was a beginning, a symbolic success. A new generation of Virginians can move the state’s policies and constitutional language beyond hope to fulfillment.

