For many people, Labor Day signifies the end of summer, or the return to school, and if you are like me, the unofficial start of the NFL season.

On this Labor Day and on behalf of the Virginia business community, I want to take this opportunity to highlight the value and importance of an economically competitive workforce for Virginia. Virginia’s past and future success depends on the success of a well-trained workforce — one that does not leave anyone behind. We will only be as competitive as our workforce allows us to be. To be the best state for business, Virginia must also be the best state for talent.

Virginia’s workforce is critical to the commonwealth’s economic success. While our unemployment rate nears record lows, 2.5% as of July, and our labor force participation rate of 66.7% is the highest since 2013, more than 300,000 jobs across Virginia remain unfilled. We must fill these jobs to remain competitive with other states, and this will require additional investment in our workforce.

More work is needed to ensure rural communities see economic success on par with more populated regions of Virginia. It is also needed to ensure all individuals, regardless of background, have equal opportunities to compete for job openings. To be economically successful, all industry sectors across the commonwealth must have access to talented and skilled employees to fill their employment needs.

These are key goals of the Virginia Chamber as we work with elected officials, policymakers and other stakeholders to improve outcomes for all Virginians in all regions. Our nonpartisan approach is grounded in the recommendations of Blueprint Virginia 2030, a strategic plan to strengthen and secure the commonwealth’s position as a leader in the global economy and the best state in the nation for business. Virginia’s business leaders know that achieving these goals requires the implementation of policies to build talent pathways that allow workers to obtain in-demand jobs through work-based learning and credentialing opportunities.

Blueprint Virginia 2030 also recognizes the importance of Virginia’s right-to-work law as one of the cornerstones of the commonwealth’s economic growth policies. Right-to-work is a proven policy associated with higher standards of living, greater purchasing power for families and greater upward mobility. Virginia’s right-to-work law strikes the appropriate balance, which allows employees to have union membership but does not compel them to join. Virginia’s law supports the freedom of employers and employees alike.

Though we are always striving to maintain and further improve Virginia’s reputation as a top state for business, we must also recognize the commonwealth’s existing strength compared with other states. CNBC has consistently ranked Virginia as a top state for business in recent years, and earlier this summer Business Facilities recognized Virginia as the best state in the nation for customized workforce training. This recognition is backed up by data that shows nine of 11 major industry sectors in Virginia experienced employment growth in the past year.

With a growing and increasingly diverse workforce, the Virginia Chamber will continue to advocate for the public and private investments in workforce training for the skills to meet the demands of tomorrow’s workforce. Thank you to employees across the commonwealth for making Virginia’s success possible. Labor Day is an opportunity to recognize each of you, for the work you do to make the commonwealth the best state in the country for both employers and employees.

Close Pooches were admitted free during Bark in the Park at The Diamond during Monday’s game. Natalie Grajaes (center right), 7, of Richmond chose shoes Monday with the help of Delores Patterson (center left), a volunteer from Sixth Baptist Church, during New Shoes for Back to School at the Bethel Center of Third Street Bethel AME Church. Fans scrambled for a foul ball during Monday’s game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond. The Squirrels put on a show in their 4-3 win. Charlotte Oristian, 7, who is a rising second-grader at Chimborazo Elementary School, works on a welcome message. Parents and families in the East End left messages of support on Monday for students on the sidewalk of the school at 3000 E. Marshall St. in Richmond. Classes begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Rising first-grader Ollie West, 6, filled in the letters of a welcome message drawn by his mom, Jenny West, on Monday. Parents and families in Richmond’s East End left messages of support on the sidewalk at Chimborazo Elementary School to greet students on Tuesday, the first day of classes. (Details, Page B1.) PHOTOS: 'Last day of summer' Labor Day weekend in Richmond. Pooches were admitted free during Bark in the Park at The Diamond during Monday’s game. Natalie Grajaes (center right), 7, of Richmond chose shoes Monday with the help of Delores Patterson (center left), a volunteer from Sixth Baptist Church, during New Shoes for Back to School at the Bethel Center of Third Street Bethel AME Church. Fans scrambled for a foul ball during Monday’s game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond. The Squirrels put on a show in their 4-3 win. Charlotte Oristian, 7, who is a rising second-grader at Chimborazo Elementary School, works on a welcome message. Parents and families in the East End left messages of support on Monday for students on the sidewalk of the school at 3000 E. Marshall St. in Richmond. Classes begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH Rising first-grader Ollie West, 6, filled in the letters of a welcome message drawn by his mom, Jenny West, on Monday. Parents and families in Richmond’s East End left messages of support on the sidewalk at Chimborazo Elementary School to greet students on Tuesday, the first day of classes. (Details, Page B1.)