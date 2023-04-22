“Since Roe v. Wade, Republicans, by and large, want to bury their heads in the sand, hoping that nobody is really paying attention. But that’s not what’s happening. Millions of women, millions and millions of women, were outraged over it.”

This observation — or warning — wasn’t made by a left-leaning political pundit but by the staunchly anti-abortion Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina. While she proudly touts a solid pro-life voting record, Mace has long sounded the alarm that political agendas centered on extreme abortion restrictions lose elections. She’s right.

For nearly 50 years, abortion wasn’t the primary issue driving voters to the polls because Roe’s protections prevented radical candidates from fulfilling their campaign promises to annihilate reproductive freedoms. But less than a year since Roe fell, it’s an issue that has galvanized millions of Americans. After the 2022 midterms, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that almost half of all voters nationwide said overturning Roe v. Wade had a major effect on the candidates they supported. Exit polls showed that voters in some swing states ranked abortion as the most critical issue in that election.

We’ve also seen how consequential abortion is as an electoral issue outside the midterms, a significant indicator for 2024. Last August, voters in Kansas flatly rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion in the state. It was a landslide victory for reproductive rights, winning nearly 60% of the vote in a state long considered an anti-abortion stronghold. More recently, in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, voters chose — by a double-digit margin — Janet Protasiewicz as their newest justice; she campaigned on restoring abortion rights in the state.

Protasiewicz’s win also showed that voters elect candidates who focus on a comprehensive vision for the future, not those who attempt to send us back in time by resurrecting archaic laws. Again in Wisconsin, the decision to overturn Roe effectively restored the state’s abortion ban from 1849, which generated tremendous chaos and confusion for providers, patients and lawmakers.

Last September, Arizona revived an abortion ban from 1864 — a law almost 50 years older than the state itself. And, of course, the long-dormant Comstock Act of 1873 is the cornerstone of the argument to ban medication abortion. How can we expect anyone in the 21st century to understand and abide by laws crafted to address Civil War-era issues?

Meanwhile, pro-choice voters swept abortion ballot measures in six states in the 2022 midterms — including one in Michigan that would help block the state’s ban from 1931. Anti-abortion activists are fully aware that this is a losing issue for them with voters, so they rely on and have weaponized the courts to carry out their unpopular agendas.

Ever since Roe was overturned, abortion has become a “black light” issue of sorts — one that can authenticate a candidate or reveal their hypocrisies. As demonstrated in the last election, anti-abortion candidates have engaged in an ideological and rhetorical tap dance around the issue to — temporarily — avoid recommitting to their previously staunch “pro-life” views. They clearly know how their constituencies truly feel about abortion, but they don’t care. Many of these candidates have tried to maintain their anti-government, misogynistic street cred by defaulting to the classic “states’ rights” dog whistle — a transparent excuse to allow states to enact discriminatory laws.

Right now, we’re in the midst of a collision course heading into 2024, pitting extremist leaders forcing a radical anti-abortion agenda against the growing majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose. The record is clear — abortion is the decisive issue in elections.

Close 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps. From the Archives: The Women of the Richmond Red Cross Motor Corps The Motor Corps branch of the American Red Cross was established in 1918 with the mission to transport sick and wounded soldiers to hospitals and deliver supplies to posts during World War I. According to the American Red Cross, by the end of WWI, women of the Motor Corps had driven more than 35,000 miles. During WWII, the Motor Corps helped thousands of civilians evacuate from dangerous, war-torn areas. From 1946 to 1947, the dedicated 45,000 volunteers of the Motor Corps drove over eight million miles all over the globe. 