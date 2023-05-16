With Amazon halting plans for its second headquarters in Arlington, its so-called HQ2, the commonwealth of Virginia is now the poster child for the failures of handing taxpayer money to one of the world’s richest companies. Now, lawmakers must learn from their mistakes and take action — starting with a moratorium on any new giveaways and payouts to Amazon and hearings in Richmond to examine whether tax incentives to the tech giant should end permanently.

Amid the bidding frenzy surrounding HQ2 back in 2018, state and municipal officials offered huge tax incentives to reel in Amazon. This included $550 million in performance-based payments and a cash grant of $23 million over a 15-year period — putting Virginia taxpayers on the hook to fund a shiny new command center for a company that had reached a $1 trillion valuation that same year.

Subsidizing Amazon’s move to Arlington was a bad idea back then, and it looks even worse today. And this isn’t the only incentive Virginia has provided to Amazon over the years. In fact, the state is poised to give Amazon Web Services, or AWS, $140 million and additional tax breaks for the next 15 years as part of the company's plans to expand its data centers in Virginia. In 2018, Amazon received a $10.5 million state grant for a data center in Fairfax County.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, or VEDP, worked alongside the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to approve both the Arlington headquarters and the AWS data center. And while in the wake of the HQ2 announcement the VEDP noted it is not concerned about Amazon fulfilling its commitments, there is no reason to take Amazon at its word. Even before the HQ2 delay became public, several rounds of mass layoffs sparked questions about the future of the Arlington headquarters. The tech giant’s hiring promises are in flux, and any future expansion plans are consequently up in the air as well.

And across the country, Amazon is leaving a trail of broken promises. Corporate offices in Nashville, Tennessee, that were indefinitely paused in July 2022 have seen no movement since, while it has closed or canceled numerous warehouses in recent months. At the same time, Amazon Fresh locations across the U.S. are sitting vacant — earning the moniker “zombie stores.” Now, many communities have been left to wonder if those promised jobs and economic activity will ever be realized.

Back in Arlington, the HQ2 construction pause won’t just affect potential Amazon employees. The most immediate impact will be felt by the site’s construction workers. In 2021, Amazon boasted that more than 3,000 electrical, mechanical, concrete and carpentry workers were working to build HQ2. Now that the project is on hold indefinitely, these thousands of local jobs are in limbo. Arlington County property taxes could take a hit, according to a local economic development group.

While these broken commitments are undoubtedly Amazon’s doing, Virginia lawmakers must shoulder some of the blame. From the start, these tax breaks were doomed to fail. Incentives of this magnitude are simply bad public policy, with no real consequences for corporations that fail to follow through on their promises. In all likelihood, after the lengthy decision process these projects underwent, they would have gone forward without any additional incentives.

Currently, Amazon is slated to receive the first round of HQ2 incentives this summer. That means $78 million in cash grants in July, with an additional $42.5 million expected at the beginning of fiscal year 2024. It is imperative that Virginia lawmakers conduct hearings as soon as possible to determine how the state should move forward with these incentives, as well as others for cloud computing and warehouses that have been given to Amazon.

At this point, it is abundantly clear that Amazon is not our friend: It is not Virginia’s friend, it is not Arlington’s friend and it is not the friend of communities across the state and the country where it is promising the moon in exchange for taxpayer money. It’s time for state and local officials to accept this reality and reexamine this relationship for the future.

Close 03-05-1982 (cutline): A newly designed, gasoline-powered, trackless trolley was available for free rides yesterday near Grace Street downtown. The Central Richmond Association, a merchants' organization, and other groups are studying the trolley as a possible shuttle vehicle for the future. In November 1934, a reproduction of a mule-drawn trolley was the first vehicle to cross the restored Marshall Street Viaduct in Richmond. Horse- or mule-drawn trolleys were retired by 1901. 02-24-1981 (cutline): Old times were recalled in drawing of trolley on luncheon invitation. 07-23-1990 (cutline): Mayor Walter T. Kenney breaks a champagne bottle to hearld the beginning of free and expanded trolley service for downtown Richmond. 12-12-1985 (cutline): Adding a note of holiday cheer to the downtown streets at lunchtime are Rosalyn Jones, piccolo, Brian Sklute, euphonium, and Amy Thompson, flute, playing from the back of one of the trolley buses. On the other route, singers carol their way between noon and 1 p.m. each weekday. The musicians are from Virginia Commonwealth University, and their caroling is part of the Downtown Presents...festival of holiday music. Schools and churches will send musicians downtown for lunchtime and afternoon performances through Dec. 20. 05-09-1990 (cutline): George Sanborn, a Boston librarian and one of six volunteers from across the U.S. trying to lever 194 out of its resting place to begin its $100,000 to $200.000 rebirth. It was the first time in 50 years the old trolley had budged. Back in the '20s and '30s the streetcar rolled around Richmond on the first extensive trolley system in the U.S. "The word trolley was invented in Richmond," Sangborn said. 08-25-1948 (cutline): Poles at the Broad Street intersections with cross streets between First and Eleventh have been painted with black and white diagonal stripe effects as a safety measure, according to the Police Traffic Bureau. A photographer "shot" one of the poles yesterday before its new surface had received a scratch from sharp-turning vehicles. 09-10-1982 (cutline): Sondra Jones, Miss Virginia-USA, helped Phil Reynolds unveil yesterday the name of the trackless trolley that is to begin a five-month trail run in downtown Richmond today. Reynolds came up with the winning entry in a contest to name the trolle. Central Richmond Association officials said ceremonies for the Belle of Richmond's first run are to be held at noon today in front of the federal courthouse at 10th and Main steets. 09-23-1982 (cutline): Look, Ma, no cable. The hills gave the car a bit of the San Francisco look, but the Belle of Richmond doesn't run on tracts or electrified lines. The gas-powered trolley, traveling downtown streets and offering seats for 10 cents apiece, does, however, offer a bit of nostalgia. The first city in the country to have electrified trolleys, Richmond got rid of its cars by 1949 and ripped up virtually all of the track to make way for the automobile and bus. Sponsors of the trolley see it as a reminder of the past as well as an effective transport in the inner city. 05-23-1985: Trolley gets restored by (left to right) Billy and Winn Will, Clark Glave. 12-08-1991 (cutline): Richmond's updated trolley cars offer a leisurely and inexpensive way to see the city. The trolleys pass by 34 cultural and historic landmarks each loop. 07-20-1967 (cutline): Watching as the last nine-tenths of mile of Richmond streetcar tracks are paved today are (from left) City Manager Edwards; Anthony J. Binga, a member of Community Relations Commission (Biracial Committee); ex-Mayor Claude W. Woodward, co-chairman of the commission; and City Manager-elect Alan F. Kiepper. The tracks, part of an original total of 63.602 miles, will be covered during a two-mile paving project in Richmond's Fulton section. Today's start on the $33,430 paving job was at Louisiana and Main Streets. From the Archives: The trolley in Richmond A look back at Richmond's trolley past. 03-05-1982 (cutline): A newly designed, gasoline-powered, trackless trolley was available for free rides yesterday near Grace Street downtown. The Central Richmond Association, a merchants' organization, and other groups are studying the trolley as a possible shuttle vehicle for the future. In November 1934, a reproduction of a mule-drawn trolley was the first vehicle to cross the restored Marshall Street Viaduct in Richmond. Horse- or mule-drawn trolleys were retired by 1901. 02-24-1981 (cutline): Old times were recalled in drawing of trolley on luncheon invitation. 07-23-1990 (cutline): Mayor Walter T. Kenney breaks a champagne bottle to hearld the beginning of free and expanded trolley service for downtown Richmond. 12-12-1985 (cutline): Adding a note of holiday cheer to the downtown streets at lunchtime are Rosalyn Jones, piccolo, Brian Sklute, euphonium, and Amy Thompson, flute, playing from the back of one of the trolley buses. On the other route, singers carol their way between noon and 1 p.m. each weekday. The musicians are from Virginia Commonwealth University, and their caroling is part of the Downtown Presents...festival of holiday music. Schools and churches will send musicians downtown for lunchtime and afternoon performances through Dec. 20. 05-09-1990 (cutline): George Sanborn, a Boston librarian and one of six volunteers from across the U.S. trying to lever 194 out of its resting place to begin its $100,000 to $200.000 rebirth. It was the first time in 50 years the old trolley had budged. Back in the '20s and '30s the streetcar rolled around Richmond on the first extensive trolley system in the U.S. "The word trolley was invented in Richmond," Sangborn said. 08-25-1948 (cutline): Poles at the Broad Street intersections with cross streets between First and Eleventh have been painted with black and white diagonal stripe effects as a safety measure, according to the Police Traffic Bureau. A photographer "shot" one of the poles yesterday before its new surface had received a scratch from sharp-turning vehicles. 09-10-1982 (cutline): Sondra Jones, Miss Virginia-USA, helped Phil Reynolds unveil yesterday the name of the trackless trolley that is to begin a five-month trail run in downtown Richmond today. Reynolds came up with the winning entry in a contest to name the trolle. Central Richmond Association officials said ceremonies for the Belle of Richmond's first run are to be held at noon today in front of the federal courthouse at 10th and Main steets. 09-23-1982 (cutline): Look, Ma, no cable. The hills gave the car a bit of the San Francisco look, but the Belle of Richmond doesn't run on tracts or electrified lines. The gas-powered trolley, traveling downtown streets and offering seats for 10 cents apiece, does, however, offer a bit of nostalgia. The first city in the country to have electrified trolleys, Richmond got rid of its cars by 1949 and ripped up virtually all of the track to make way for the automobile and bus. Sponsors of the trolley see it as a reminder of the past as well as an effective transport in the inner city. 05-23-1985: Trolley gets restored by (left to right) Billy and Winn Will, Clark Glave. 12-08-1991 (cutline): Richmond's updated trolley cars offer a leisurely and inexpensive way to see the city. The trolleys pass by 34 cultural and historic landmarks each loop. 07-20-1967 (cutline): Watching as the last nine-tenths of mile of Richmond streetcar tracks are paved today are (from left) City Manager Edwards; Anthony J. Binga, a member of Community Relations Commission (Biracial Committee); ex-Mayor Claude W. Woodward, co-chairman of the commission; and City Manager-elect Alan F. Kiepper. The tracks, part of an original total of 63.602 miles, will be covered during a two-mile paving project in Richmond's Fulton section. Today's start on the $33,430 paving job was at Louisiana and Main Streets.