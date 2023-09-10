For years, controversy has swirled around Evergreen and East End cemeteries, where tens of thousands of African Americans were laid to rest from the late 19th century into the 21st.

The cemeteries are neighbors, with many connections between them, but they are not the same, despite recent attempts to brand them as such. This has perhaps never been clearer than it is today. All one needs to do is look at the condition of each. Most of East End is easily accessible to visitors and largely free of the densest vegetation, fallen trees and trash. The grass has been mown regularly since April, sticks and branches have been hauled to the road for removal, and much of the seasonal overgrowth has been tamed.

Volunteers first came together to reclaim East End from nature and neglect in the summer of 2013. Several years later, we became the Friends of East End, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the cemetery into a public site of memory, contemplation and beauty that honors Richmond’s African American history and community.

Prior to 2013, thick forest had completely engulfed the 16-acre cemetery, with large swaths impassable even on foot. By spring 2020, when our on-site work was disrupted first by COVID-19, then by the now-defunct Enrichmond Foundation, which had acquired East End in 2019 and Evergreen in 2017, we had hosted thousands of other volunteers and cleared approximately three-quarters of the cemetery. We had also recovered, documented and made accessible online more than 3,000 grave markers, nearly all of which can now be found on a digital map we created with our academic partners at the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Our holistic, grassroots approach to cemetery reclamation was working. And it is working now, even with just a few of us back on-site consistently at East End.

Evergreen is another matter. Work that had been done is quickly being undone; thousands of graves are enveloped in dense overgrowth, even in sections that had been partially cleared. It is encouraging that landscapers returned this week to mow the thigh-high grass in Evergreen’s central section, where the most recent burials can be found. But that is just a fraction of the cemetery.

Urgent action is required to prevent the further decline of Evergreen, to advance its reclamation and to support the ongoing restoration of East End. We believe that if the city takes the following steps, it will establish a strong foundation for the protection and preservation of both cemeteries:

● Public ownership of the cemeteries is critical for a number of reasons. Previous experience shows that it is nearly impossible to obtain transparency, accountability and genuine descendant involvement with a private entity in control. Decades of experience have also shown that private efforts, even well-intentioned and effective ones, such as the initiative led by former park ranger Jim Bell, cannot sustain a reclamation effort at such a massive and long-abused site as Evergreen. We therefore ask the Richmond City Council to approve the acquisition of these cemeteries.

● Descendant and volunteer engagement in planning for the future of Evergreen and East End is essential. In the past, we have suggested using the Montpelier-National Trust for Historic Preservation rubric “Engaging Descendant Communities in the Interpretation of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites” as a model.

● Decision-making for the cemeteries must include longtime, committed volunteers, such as the Friends of East End, descendants and other involved residents. We have recommended the creation of a governance board, whose members have a vote when it comes to planning, budgeting and other vital functions. Advisory boards have proven to be inadequate.

● A preservation plan or cultural landscape report drafted by a qualified party that is approved by these stakeholders and the city must be commissioned before any hands-on work beyond clearing is done at the cemeteries. Such a plan would supplant Enrichmond’s unfunded $19 million “master plan,” which called for the construction of new structures and installation of amenities but set aside no money for such crucial tasks as locating, marking and mapping graves.

We understand that funds for the care of cemeteries will necessarily be constrained by the critical needs of Richmond’s residents. That said, we believe that Evergreen and East End are as much sites for the living as they are resting places for the dead. What money is available should be spent wisely, strategically and democratically. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent by local, state and even the federal government on Enrichmond’s unaccountable project at these fragile cemeteries. We literally cannot afford to do that again.

We, the Friends of East End, welcome the opportunity to work with the city on this new chapter of open and inclusive stewardship of these historic grounds.