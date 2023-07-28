The Fourth of July holiday has come and gone, but what has not gone away is the divisive national debate over what it means to be an American and what America should stand for. Unfortunately, few conversations about these two subjects begin where they should begin — that is, with a recognition that America was invested at its founding with a constitutional soul by people who envisioned themselves as a constitutional people even before they gave themselves the United States Constitution.

The most devastating critique of King George by colonial Americans was that he had rendered himself a tyrant by violating the rights and privileges that Americans argued were protected by the English “constitution.” While England does not have a written constitution similar to the U.S., England has an informal constitution made up of various legal and political principles, regulations and procedures, or ways of doing things that “constitute” the English as a distinctive people.

For colonial Americans, the protections for rights set out in the Magna Carta, the Habeas Corpus Act, and the English Bill of Rights of 1689, among others, were “constitutional” protections that King George could not arbitrarily disregard without rendering his rule illegitimate and the American Revolution legitimate.

During the decades leading up to the Revolution, the American people both consciously and intuitively considered themselves to be a constitutional people. They understood what Americans today forget at their peril: that the alternative to engaging in constitutional politics is to play power politics where political legitimacy is reduced to domination or successful exercises of power — the type of politics associated by the colonists with the state of nature (a state of continuous conflict).

Admittedly, constitutional politics is tougher and less attractive than power politics. Engaging in constitutional politics requires a sound understanding of the Constitution as well as a disposition to put up with the tough and often disappointing work associated with constitutional politics. Consider, for example, all the checks and balances within and between multiple levels of government that are built into the American political system.

Where power politics feeds on divisive impulses and uncompromising demands, constitutional politics encourages moderation and self-restraint since conciliation and compromise are generally required to negotiate the procedural and structural hurdles characteristic of democratic or majoritarian constitutionalism.

The prerequisite for constitutional politics is a national culture that encourages citizens to assign a high value to self-discipline and reasoned argumentation — the kind of argumentation found in the Declaration of Independence, and that should be expected from public officials. The legitimacy of the American Revolution was rooted not in the raw will of the American colonists, but in the Declaration’s detailed account of King George’s repeated violations of their rights.

Fast forwarding to the present, if we are engaging in constitutional politics then our attention should be focused on the reasoning in the recent Supreme Court rulings in the Harvard affirmative action and student loan cancellation cases. This is not the same as saying that outcomes are unimportant, but that they are defensible only if the reasoning is sound. The fact that conversations about Supreme Court rulings typically depreciate jurisprudential reasoning while accentuating outcomes — even in the case of public officials and journalists who should know better — is a sign that power politics is eroding constitutional politics.

We are thinking like a constitutional people when we insist that the government only act when it has a constitutional leg to stand on and when we acknowledge that there is not a government solution to every perceived problem. We are playing power politics when we insist on the government throwing its authority around to give us what we want when we want it irrespective of constitutional limitations. The rights-oriented Americans of the Founding generation chose limited over unlimited government for good prudential reasons.

Protecting constitutional politics against corrosive cultural forces will not be easy — Washington and Lincoln spoke directly to this challenge in their lifetimes. Sound civic education in elementary and high schools, and even in colleges, should be at the top of every to-do list in this regard, and increasing the cost (severe public disapproval, among other penalties) of not engaging in constitutional politics would be enormously beneficial as well.

What does all this tell us about what it means to be an American and what America should stand for? The colonists understood the benefits and challenges of being a constitutional people and consciously decided to establish a republic with a constitutional soul. They were willing to risk their “lives, fortunes and sacred honor” to advance the cause of constitutional politics because they connected this cause to the advancement of human flourishing.

When it comes to defining what it means to be an American and what this nation should stand for, the central themes of civic education, there is no better place to look than into the very heart of America’s constitutional soul and the Founding-era reasoning that inspirits the soul of the nation.

Close 10-27-1986 (cutline): Downtown Richmond's skyline (from left): United Virginia Bank, Sovran Center, Omni Hotel and Dominion Bank of Richmond. 05-31-1984: 1205 E. Main Street 01-23-1981 (cutline): Workmen lifted and then lowered, a cast iron "eyebrow" from one of the 16 windows at 913 E. Main St. yesterday. The eyebrows, each weighing 200 pounds, plus some pilasters and Corinthian capitals, are being saved by United Virginia Bank and donated to the Historic Richmond Foundation. The buildings at 913 and 911 E. Main were built in 1866. 09-20-1980 (cutline): Five seperate buildings would be connected inside in renovation. 08-11-1988 (cutline): What appears to be a giant, ill-placed tent is actually a screen to protect vehicles from the effects of sandblasting and painting under Interstate 95 on East Main Street. With the shield in place, vehicles, such as this "trolley," can pass by unharmed. 06-27-1987 (cutline): Buildings on 1500 block of Main St. scheduled for renovation. 06-28-1985 (cutline): S&S Financial's office is now at Main and Ninth Streets. 07-14-1983 (cutline): Excavation is progressing at Ninth and Cary Streets for James Center, a $325 million, 10-year project that includes five office towers, 255 residential high-rise condominiums, a 400-room hotel and 50,000 square feet of retail space. The first structure will be a $53 million, 20-story office building scheduled for completion in spring 1985. 07-14-1983 (cutline): Excavation is progressing at Ninth and Cary Streets for James Center, a $325 million, 10-year project that includes five office towers, 255 residential high-rise condominiums, a 400-room hotel and 50,000 square feet of retail space. The first structure will be a $53 million, 20-story office building scheduled for completion in spring 1985. Tenants already signed include Bull & Bear Club, the McGuire Woods & Battle law firm and CSX Resources Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond-based CSX Copr. CSX Resources Inc. and Faison Associates of Charlotte, N.C.,are developing the property. 09-08-1988: Harrison and Cary Streets. 11-14-1984 (cutline): This photo, taken from the 13th floor of the 600 East Broad Building, shows the 6th Street Marketplace beginning to take shape with some of the steel beams for the roof supports being put in place. The $23 million project is expected to open in September1985. 03-02-1985 (cutline): Where there was open space yesterday morning, by afternoon there was the steel outline for the 6th Street Marketplace bridge. The glass-enclosed bridge over Broad Street will connect the northern and southern sections of the downtown shopping mall. Traffic on Broad Street will be rerouted today and, as construction proceeds, during the next several weeks. 12-04-1980 (cutline): Planners think this first view of Richmond for drivers leaving I-64 on Fifth Street can be improved. 08-11-1989 (cutline): On his way home, Joe Walters crosses Cary and Fifth streets in rain that totaled more than 1.5 inches. 01-05-1985 (cutline): This rain-slicked part of Patterson Avenue near Parham Road shows the conditions that motorists had to deal with repeatedly this week. Miles and miles of similar roads have caused numerous accidents during the week. Though the state has had only two fatalities so far this year, dispatchers throughout the Richmond area report numerous less-serious accidents. Similar wet conditions--and possibly some light snow--have been predicted for today. In April 1982, preparations for construction of the Richmond Convention Center were underway along East Broad Street downtown. Among businesses that were torn down to accommodate the new facility were Swatty’s Men’s Shop and the Greyhound bus station. In January 1980, the Richmond Bicentennial Commission erected this billboard along Interstate 95 downtown to celebrate the city’s 200th year as Virginia’s capital, which previously was Williamsburg. In October 1984, workers installed the Best Products sign at the company’s headquarters on Parham Road in Henrico County. The catalog showroom retailer was founded by Sydney and Francis Lewis in Richmond in the late 1950s; it went out of business in 1997. A July 1957 view of Linden Row, a downtown Richmond landmark that dates to between 1847 and 1853. Originally, there were 10 houses, but two were demolished in 1922 to allow construction of the Medical Arts Building, now known as Linden Towers. Mary Wingfield Scott led the preservation of the remaining houses, and in 1980, she donated the property to the Historic Richmond Foundation. In 1988, it reopened the houses as Linden Row Inn.