Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There’s nothing quite like opening up and sharing stories with a fellow military veteran. We have a unique emotional connection to each other. That’s why, after I served in the Army, I chose to become a home care worker for senior and disabled veterans. I knew that I could offer a special camaraderie and empathize with my clients. But over the years, I’ve become increasingly alarmed that our nation’s rapidly aging veterans are not getting access to the quality home care services they deserve.

During my 20-year military service, I traveled to every continent except Australia and saw combat in Panama. The memories of being shot at still haunt me, causing anxiety and sleepless nights. I am struggling with some mental health issues, and I also have physical ailments.

After I got out of the Army, I suffered a brain aneurysm and also had to have a hip replacement. While I was recovering at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, I started volunteering to help out the staff. The other vets said, “Hey, Tony, you’re so good at caring for us, you should be paid for it.” So, I got job training to become a personal care aide and certified nursing assistant. Over the past decade, I’ve cared for half a dozen vets who fought in battles from WWII to the Gulf War.

As a home care worker, I support my clients with all their daily activities to ensure they can have a full life of dignity, meaning and well-being. I greet them in the morning with a smile, get them out of bed and help with bathing, dressing and feeding. I take them grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions and bring them to doctors’ appointments.

Many of my clients suffer from traumatic brain injuries and PTSD. The first client I ever had was a very tough and reserved older gentleman who was a fighter pilot during WWII. We eventually formed a deep bond through trading war stories.

When fireworks started going off one Fourth of July, he began having flashbacks. I put my arm around his shoulder and said, “I’m right here for you, man. Tell me what you’re going through.” We weathered the storm together and made it out to the other side of his panic attack. He told me, “I’m so blessed to have you as my caregiver because you’re the only one who understands me.”

Despite how important home care workers are for the physical and mental health of our clients, we are shamefully undervalued and underpaid. For most of my career, I made about $11 an hour, and only recently got a raise to around $13. I don’t have any real savings, and it’s a monthly struggle to just pay my rent and phone bill.

Low wages have created a crisis-level workforce shortage, and our graying veteran population increasingly struggles to find crucial home care services. Right now, there are over 640,000 veterans in Virginia, and almost 40% are 65 or older. Nationally, there are 9 million senior vets in America, and that number is soaring.

Another major problem is the lack of home care choices for vets. We need an additional service option that allows vets to choose their own caregivers — including fellow vets, family and friends — while also receiving full support to lift the strain of any clerical duties.

This added option should have a more centralized structure, which would enable the VA to set training standards that include Military Culture 101, and how to deal with prosthetics and post-traumatic stress disorder. Greater centralization would also reduce administrative costs so that more money could go directly to workers.

Empowering vets to select their own caregivers and improving home care jobs would help solve the workforce shortage, especially in rural areas. Investing in a wider array of home care programs — which are much more cost efficient than institutional care because of lower overhead — is also better for American taxpayers.

So far, I’ve been a care provider for vets, but I know one day soon I’ll likely need home care myself. After all the blood, sweat and tears we’ve given to our country, we deserve to have access to quality home care services so we can remain in our homes and connected to our communities.

Close LEFT: Clinton Dalton showed his wife, Janice Dalton, and their 12-year-old son, Trevor, the names of two of his classmates on the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday. John L. Kinton and D.L. Lipscomb were killed during the Vietnam War. ABOVE: A rose was left at the eternal flame, the Torch of Liberty, at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday. (L-R) Leanne Fletcher and Kieran Horne, with Big Herm’s Kitchen, serves food to veteran Yvette Wright at Evergreen Cemetery during a Memorial Day meal for active military personnel and veterans Monday, May 31, 2021. Enrichmond and Virginia Outdoors Foundations sponsored the event. Willie and Margaret White brought flowers to her parents' grave in Evergreen Cemetery Monday, May 31, 2021. They come every Memorial Day. A flag decorated a veteran’s grave in Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day. The Library of Virginia plans to restore and digitize a volume of the cemetery’s burial records. People observe Memorial Day during a service at Seven Pines National Cemetery Monday, May 31, 2021. Flags were placed by each grave at Seven Pines National Cemetery for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Flags were placed by each grave at Seven Pines National Cemetery for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. PHOTOS: Memorial Day in Richmond People observe Memorial Day at Seven Pines National Cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery and the Virginia War Memorial on Monday, May 31, 2021. LEFT: Clinton Dalton showed his wife, Janice Dalton, and their 12-year-old son, Trevor, the names of two of his classmates on the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday. John L. Kinton and D.L. Lipscomb were killed during the Vietnam War. ABOVE: A rose was left at the eternal flame, the Torch of Liberty, at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday. (L-R) Leanne Fletcher and Kieran Horne, with Big Herm’s Kitchen, serves food to veteran Yvette Wright at Evergreen Cemetery during a Memorial Day meal for active military personnel and veterans Monday, May 31, 2021. Enrichmond and Virginia Outdoors Foundations sponsored the event. Willie and Margaret White brought flowers to her parents' grave in Evergreen Cemetery Monday, May 31, 2021. They come every Memorial Day. A flag decorated a veteran’s grave in Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day. The Library of Virginia plans to restore and digitize a volume of the cemetery’s burial records. People observe Memorial Day during a service at Seven Pines National Cemetery Monday, May 31, 2021. Flags were placed by each grave at Seven Pines National Cemetery for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Flags were placed by each grave at Seven Pines National Cemetery for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.