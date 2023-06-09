When the United States entered World War I more than a century ago, the trucking industry played an indispensable role in two ways: First, the military relied heavily on these then-novel motorized vehicles to transport troops and supplies. Second, to help fund the massive cost of mobilization, Congress levied an excise tax on heavy-duty trucks.

With the support of trucking, America won the Great War, but that same truck tax remains on the books to this day. It not only has outlived its original purpose, but also has since quadrupled to 12%, becoming the largest excise tax on any product in our economy today. By inflating the cost of the commercial vehicles that deliver the goods we all rely on for daily life, the tax doesn’t just hit truckers and the companies that operate this equipment.

Any Virginian who cares about the environment, highway safety and our economy has an interest in seeing this levy scrapped. The federal excise tax forces most trucking companies to delay replacing their vehicles and hold onto their existing equipment for as long as possible. That is an unfortunate reality, because the newest trucks on the road have significant advantages over older models.

Thanks to collaboration between the trucking industry and the Environmental Protection Agency, truck emissions have declined sharply and steadily. In fact, the emissions of one truck in 1988 would be the equivalent of 60 trucks today. Fuel efficiency for new trucks is far better than those that were manufactured even a decade ago.

Despite these environmental and safety gains, 47% of Class 8 trucks currently operating nationwide are model year 2010 or older and send far more emissions into the air than today’s clean vehicles. If those pre-2010 trucks were replaced with more modern trucks, emissions would decrease by 83% overnight.

In addition to having a smaller environmental footprint, new trucks are much safer. Today’s trucks incorporate cutting-edge technology and the latest safety features that have been proven to prevent accidents and save lives. Automatic braking, stability control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rearview cameras, fatigue alert systems and many other capabilities have come online and significantly improved in recent years. The adoption of these measures makes the roadways safer for truck drivers and all motorists with whom they share the road.

Repealing the federal excise tax on heavy-duty trucks would deliver enormous economic benefits, as well. It not only would lower the cost of freight transportation, but also would provide a major boost to domestic manufacturing — including the thousands of jobs at the Volvo truck plant in Dublin, Virginia. Removing this upcharge would be an incentive for trucking companies to replace aging equipment with new trucks, increasing demand for the high-skilled workers who manufacture them.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have long been champions of the environment, highway safety and good-paying manufacturing jobs here at home. We encourage them to join a growing number of lawmakers from both political parties who have co-sponsored the Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act of 2023.

Let’s get rid of this antiquated and counterproductive tax once and for all and put more of today’s trucks on the road. It would be a win for the environment, highway safety and manufacturing jobs here in Virginia.

Close 03-02-1979 (cutline): Smashed cab at edge of James River on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer jackknifed when two wheels came off. The driver was thrown from the cab and landed about 40 feet from the north bank of the river. "That mud down there saved his life," a fireman said. 10-03-1971 (cutline): The driver of an empty tanker lost control of the truck in heavy rain yesterday in Petersburg, and it jack knifed and crashed into a toll booth on Interstate 95. The impact knocked the booth onto an automobile stopped at the toll plaza. The attendant in the booth saw the truck coming and ran from the booth before it was toppled. There were no serious injuries. 03-29-1972 (cutline): Al Miller (right) of Conover, N.C., crawled to safety as the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailer burst into flames yesterday. The 34-year-old truck driver said he was attempting to slow the rig from 45 miles an hour as he approached the Belvidere Toll Plaza. As the tractor-trailer traveled down the southbound incline, Miller said the brakes began to fail. Approaching a line of cars waiting to go through a collection station, Miller said he decided to crash the truck into a two-foot high cement wall alongside the toll gates. The truck, which was loaded with raw rubber, struck the wall going 20 mph and came to a stop. Miller crawled out the left window. Two Richmond fire companies responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. and traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes. Miller escaped injury. 03-29-1972 (cutline): Al Miller (right) of Conover, N.C., crawled to safety as the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailer burst into flames yesterday. The 34-year-old truck driver said he was attempting to slow the rig from 45 miles an hour as he approached the Belvidere Toll Plaza. As the tractor-trailer traveled down the southbound incline, Miller said the brakes began to fail. Approaching a line of cars waiting to go through a collection station, Miller said he decided to crash the truck into a two-foot high cement wall alongside the toll gates. The truck, which was loaded with raw rubber, struck the wall going 20 mph and came to a stop. Miller crawled out the left window. Two Richmond fire companies responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. and traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes. Miller escaped injury. 03-07-1966 (cutline): Low Bridge--Another in a long series of tractor-trailer drivers discovered today that the railroad underpass on Hermitage rd. at Leigh st. is indeed a tight squeeze. Police charged Raymond Henley, 38, with reckless driving after his rig became wedged under the railroad tracks about 9:25 a.m. Damage to the trailer, owned by Adley Express Co. of Richmond, and its load of laundry detergent was estimated between $7,000 and $9,000 by investigating officers. 07-11-1978 (cutline): Tractor-Trailer Crashes--This jackknifed trator-trailer wound up hanging over a bridge over railroad trackes just north of the Lombardy Street overpass of Interstate 95. State trooper J.W. Hogan said the rig, driven by Stephen Smith, 26 of Hopewell went out of control around 3 p.m. yesterday as it rounded a curve on a hill at the approach to the Belvidere Toll Plaza. It crossed three lanes of the southbound highway and hit a guard rail and a car in the left lane before jackknifing and recrossing the highway where it struck the bridge and went through the guardrail. Smith and Mrs. Mary Kohut of Hollywood, Fla., a passenger in the car driven by her son, John, were reported in satisfactory condition with minor injuries at Medical College of Viginia Hospital. Damage was estimated at $10,000. 03-07-1966: Truck was too tall to clear underpass in Richmond. 08-14-1969 (cutline): Henrico County police said the brakes on this truck apparently failed as it was eastbound on Parham Road yesterday afternoon, causing it to overturn and spill crushed rock on a car southbound on Staples Mill Road. The driver of the car, Mrs. Joyce A. Thrift, and her son Thomas, 2, were treated at St. Mary's Hospital and later released, police said, but a daughter, Michelia Ann, 5 was admitted for treatment of a fractured skull. A second car, northbound on Staples Mill Road, also was rammed but the truck. No one else was injured, however. 06-01-1968 (cutline): Snap, Crackle, Then Pop--The concrete railing and pillars of 14th Street Bridge functioned as a giant can opener yesterday on a large tractor-trailer truck whose load apparently shifted on a curve at the south approach to the James River span. No one was injured in the crash, which occured around 1 p.m. although the trailer was practically demolished when it tipped over onto the bridge's railing. The truck's load of foodstuffs, including a large quantity of breakfast cereal, was strewn around the wreckage following the crash. 08-14-1969 (cutline): Truck Smashes Parked Cars--The driver of a Gray Line tractor trailer truck apparently escaped serious injury, according to police, when his rig was involved in this multiple-vehicle crash yesterday at Eighth and Cary streets. Police Lt. W.A. Talbert said the driver, Carrol Carter, 40, of 3316 Ellwood Ave., apparently "blacked out" just before the crash. Carter was treated at Medical College of Virginia Hospital and released. Police said Carter's eastbound rig collided with the rear of a car in traffic and then struck several concrete posts, a utility pole and a line of parked autos on the north side of Cary Street. 01-23-1969 (cutline): Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 after accident today. 07-14-1969 (cutline): A Virginia Electric and Power Co. utility pole was sheared off at its base when it was struck by this pickup truck, which overturned, and caused a brief power failrue to at least 2,000 Vepco customers. The accident took place about 9:45 p.m. yesterday in the 6500 block of W. Broad St. The driver of the truck, identified as Jimmie C. Irvin, 63, of the 8200 block of W. Broad St., was treated for minor injuries at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital and later released. Further details of the crash were not available. A Vepco spokesman said the pole supported three transformers. 06-20-1969 (cutline): Brakes Fail, Bricks Fly-- Richmond police said about $2,000 in damage was done to this brick building at 2105 E. Broad St. yesterday when it was struck by a jacknifing tractor-trailer that had lost its brakes on Broad Street hill. The front of the structure, once the Highway Church of Christ, collapsed in the crash at about 6:15 a.m. It was apparently vacant at the time, police said. The truck driver, R.B. Bush, 26, of Newark, Del., told police he had to jacknife his rig to avoid hitting some cars. From the Archives: Truck accidents A look back at truck accidents that occurred around Richmond. 03-02-1979 (cutline): Smashed cab at edge of James River on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailer jackknifed when two wheels came off. The driver was thrown from the cab and landed about 40 feet from the north bank of the river. "That mud down there saved his life," a fireman said. 10-03-1971 (cutline): The driver of an empty tanker lost control of the truck in heavy rain yesterday in Petersburg, and it jack knifed and crashed into a toll booth on Interstate 95. The impact knocked the booth onto an automobile stopped at the toll plaza. The attendant in the booth saw the truck coming and ran from the booth before it was toppled. There were no serious injuries. 03-29-1972 (cutline): Al Miller (right) of Conover, N.C., crawled to safety as the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailer burst into flames yesterday. The 34-year-old truck driver said he was attempting to slow the rig from 45 miles an hour as he approached the Belvidere Toll Plaza. As the tractor-trailer traveled down the southbound incline, Miller said the brakes began to fail. Approaching a line of cars waiting to go through a collection station, Miller said he decided to crash the truck into a two-foot high cement wall alongside the toll gates. The truck, which was loaded with raw rubber, struck the wall going 20 mph and came to a stop. Miller crawled out the left window. Two Richmond fire companies responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. and traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes. Miller escaped injury. 03-29-1972 (cutline): Al Miller (right) of Conover, N.C., crawled to safety as the fuel tanks of the tractor-trailer burst into flames yesterday. The 34-year-old truck driver said he was attempting to slow the rig from 45 miles an hour as he approached the Belvidere Toll Plaza. As the tractor-trailer traveled down the southbound incline, Miller said the brakes began to fail. Approaching a line of cars waiting to go through a collection station, Miller said he decided to crash the truck into a two-foot high cement wall alongside the toll gates. The truck, which was loaded with raw rubber, struck the wall going 20 mph and came to a stop. Miller crawled out the left window. Two Richmond fire companies responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. and traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes. Miller escaped injury. 03-07-1966 (cutline): Low Bridge--Another in a long series of tractor-trailer drivers discovered today that the railroad underpass on Hermitage rd. at Leigh st. is indeed a tight squeeze. Police charged Raymond Henley, 38, with reckless driving after his rig became wedged under the railroad tracks about 9:25 a.m. Damage to the trailer, owned by Adley Express Co. of Richmond, and its load of laundry detergent was estimated between $7,000 and $9,000 by investigating officers. 07-11-1978 (cutline): Tractor-Trailer Crashes--This jackknifed trator-trailer wound up hanging over a bridge over railroad trackes just north of the Lombardy Street overpass of Interstate 95. State trooper J.W. Hogan said the rig, driven by Stephen Smith, 26 of Hopewell went out of control around 3 p.m. yesterday as it rounded a curve on a hill at the approach to the Belvidere Toll Plaza. It crossed three lanes of the southbound highway and hit a guard rail and a car in the left lane before jackknifing and recrossing the highway where it struck the bridge and went through the guardrail. Smith and Mrs. Mary Kohut of Hollywood, Fla., a passenger in the car driven by her son, John, were reported in satisfactory condition with minor injuries at Medical College of Viginia Hospital. Damage was estimated at $10,000. 03-07-1966: Truck was too tall to clear underpass in Richmond. 08-14-1969 (cutline): Henrico County police said the brakes on this truck apparently failed as it was eastbound on Parham Road yesterday afternoon, causing it to overturn and spill crushed rock on a car southbound on Staples Mill Road. The driver of the car, Mrs. Joyce A. Thrift, and her son Thomas, 2, were treated at St. Mary's Hospital and later released, police said, but a daughter, Michelia Ann, 5 was admitted for treatment of a fractured skull. A second car, northbound on Staples Mill Road, also was rammed but the truck. No one else was injured, however. 06-01-1968 (cutline): Snap, Crackle, Then Pop--The concrete railing and pillars of 14th Street Bridge functioned as a giant can opener yesterday on a large tractor-trailer truck whose load apparently shifted on a curve at the south approach to the James River span. No one was injured in the crash, which occured around 1 p.m. although the trailer was practically demolished when it tipped over onto the bridge's railing. The truck's load of foodstuffs, including a large quantity of breakfast cereal, was strewn around the wreckage following the crash. 08-14-1969 (cutline): Truck Smashes Parked Cars--The driver of a Gray Line tractor trailer truck apparently escaped serious injury, according to police, when his rig was involved in this multiple-vehicle crash yesterday at Eighth and Cary streets. Police Lt. W.A. Talbert said the driver, Carrol Carter, 40, of 3316 Ellwood Ave., apparently "blacked out" just before the crash. Carter was treated at Medical College of Virginia Hospital and released. Police said Carter's eastbound rig collided with the rear of a car in traffic and then struck several concrete posts, a utility pole and a line of parked autos on the north side of Cary Street. 01-23-1969 (cutline): Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 after accident today. 07-14-1969 (cutline): A Virginia Electric and Power Co. utility pole was sheared off at its base when it was struck by this pickup truck, which overturned, and caused a brief power failrue to at least 2,000 Vepco customers. The accident took place about 9:45 p.m. yesterday in the 6500 block of W. Broad St. The driver of the truck, identified as Jimmie C. Irvin, 63, of the 8200 block of W. Broad St., was treated for minor injuries at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital and later released. Further details of the crash were not available. A Vepco spokesman said the pole supported three transformers. 06-20-1969 (cutline): Brakes Fail, Bricks Fly-- Richmond police said about $2,000 in damage was done to this brick building at 2105 E. Broad St. yesterday when it was struck by a jacknifing tractor-trailer that had lost its brakes on Broad Street hill. The front of the structure, once the Highway Church of Christ, collapsed in the crash at about 6:15 a.m. It was apparently vacant at the time, police said. The truck driver, R.B. Bush, 26, of Newark, Del., told police he had to jacknife his rig to avoid hitting some cars.