Many Americans believe that there’s only one way to win an election: Receive the most votes. Thankfully, the Arlington County Board has reached the same conclusion after a failed experiment with the system known as ranked choice voting, or RCV.

The process used for a May primary election led to confusion, alienation and distrust. Not just voters, but election experts were stumped by convoluted RCV methodology. As a result, Arlington County has rightly scrapped RCV in favor of time-tested, traditional voting methods.

Arlington County voters faced an election experience that was clear as mud. Instead of voting for one candidate per race, as in a traditional election, voters using RCV rank multiple candidates in each race. If no candidate receives a majority of first-place votes, the least-popular candidate is knocked out and votes are redistributed until a candidate receives the majority of remaining votes.

At least, that’s how most RCV elections work. In Arlington, it was even more complicated. Voters were instructed to vote for three of the six candidates in order to choose two winners, who would need at least 33%. Got that?

The RCV algorithm also means that candidates who would otherwise win under normal election rules can actually lose. That’s precisely what happened to Arlington County’s Natalie Roy, who would have likely won if not for the RCV experiment. Instead, she was eliminated after six rounds of a computer redistributing and retabulating the votes.

The same has happened to congressional candidates in both Alaska and Maine — they lost despite receiving the most first-place votes in the first RCV round of counting.

The Washington Post described Arlington's RCV election as “hard to follow” and a process that “not many people understand.” Making matters worse, even voters who work hard to figure it all out and cast their ballots can have it thrown out and not counted at all in the final tally. That happens if their choices are eliminated in any of the preliminary rounds of vote counting.

How can voters not question the results of an election process that is hard to understand and that eliminates some voters’ votes?

The Arlington NAACP recognized the risks of RCV. The group announced it would closely monitor the election to ensure that “no one’s foundational right to vote (was) disenfranchised or impeded.”

Arlington County now joins the ranks of localities that have tried RCV only to reject it. In fact, RCV is an old idea. Many American cities implemented it about a century ago, and every single one repealed it.

More recently, Utah created an option for local governments to use RCV. Of the 23 towns and cities that tried it, nearly half have backed out. Common concerns are that RCV makes election administration more difficult and reduces trust in election outcomes.

Only Alaska and Maine have widespread use of RCV, but a serious repeal effort is underway in Alaska. Meanwhile, no fewer than five states have banned RCV entirely: Florida, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Tennessee.

Yet, there is a massive push to get local and state governments to implement RCV. Why? The national group pushing RCV, which calls itself FairVote, recently admitted that RCV is about empowering “factions that are not large enough to win a seat otherwise.” In other words, not seeking consensus or majorities, but encouraging factions and division.

Another answer comes from following the money. Nearly every penny spent for the ballot measure that brought RCV to Alaska came from out of state. Similar trends have been evident in other RCV campaigns. A handful of mega-donors appear to drive the entire machine. No doubt a more complicated election process plays into the hands of big-money interests who can spend what it takes to influence it.

Arlington County learned the hard way. Other local jurisdictions should join Arlington in rejecting RCV. Voters who simply desire to exercise their right to vote should be able to do so with the confidence that it will be easy to vote, hard to manipulate and easy to make sense of the outcome.

