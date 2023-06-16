Our current crop of political leaders continues to display frightening indifference toward the increasingly devastating weight of environmental injustices on Virginians. Late into the night earlier this month, Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling by passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023. In truth, this act will force through more toxic, unwanted fossil fuel infrastructure over the objections of communities. As people of faith and good conscience, we cannot call Congress’ vote anything close to “responsible.” Our common duty to protect our home calls on us to seek leaders willing to fight for environmental justice.

After the U.S. Senate approved the Fiscal Responsibility Act, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said: “The (Mountain Valley Pipeline) opens up markets for our natural resources, giving us untold new revenue sources and developing industries that our grandchildren and future generations will benefit from.” We must ask Sen. Manchin and other leaders in Congress: What kind of future do they plan to leave for future generations?

The debt ceiling deal is a bad deal for both present and future generations of Virginians. It fast-tracks the Mountain Valley Pipeline and guts core environmental protections established by the National Environmental Policy Act. Prior to interference from Congress, communities across Virginia banded together to resist the placement of toxic natural gas pipeline infrastructure in their backyards and those of their neighbors.

Even as resistance grew over the past few years, the construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline continued to poison our land and water. Since 2018, MVP has produced 1,500 pollution incidents, threatening drinking water and ecosystems supporting over 200,000 people in Southwest Virginia. Those impacts will only continue to get worse once the project is completed. Some estimate that the climate impact of the Mountain Valley Pipeline would be equivalent to placing 19 million new gas-powered cars on the road.

To make matters worse, the act makes dramatic changes to the National Environmental Protection Act, one of our most important environmental laws on the books. The new changes to NEPA would ultimately limit the ability of communities to have input on major projects affecting them and lessen the thoroughness of government studies on environmental impacts. These changes effectively make it easier for fossil fuel corporations to produce more unsafe and malicious projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline across the commonwealth.

Unfortunately, this deal is just the latest instance of indifference to environmental injustices from our political leaders.

Last month, in Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent to weaken the Clean Water Act’s authority over millions of acres of waterways and wetlands — basically opening our streams, lakes and rivers to significantly more toxic pollution. Back in March, President Biden approved the Willow Project, another carbon bomb that would produce 9.7 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent of 76 new coal-fired plants — despite his promise to stop drilling on public lands.

Here in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is continuing his administration’s harmful and potentially illegal efforts to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate compact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and public health, and bring desperately needed revenue to help reduce the cost of energy for everyday Virginians.

It is not hard for us to imagine what type of future this course of action will produce for our grandchildren and future generations because Virginians are already living in the dangerous reality created by environmental injustices today. Norfolk is experiencing the fastest sea level rise on the entire East Coast and could reach a 1.5-foot rise by 2050. And by 2050, Richmond will see an average of 37 days above 95 degrees. For perspective, between 1985 and 2005, the average amount was seven days. Already, many neighborhoods experience temperatures up to 15 degrees hotter than their neighbors due to lingering legacies of racial segregation. It is fair for us to ask whether the shocking indifference to these harms is tolerated because the communities who bear the brunt of these burdens are primarily Black, brown, Indigenous and poor.

We know that solutions exist. We have the tools to foster a just transition to renewable energy and slow the clock of climate disaster. The only resource we lack right now is enough leaders with the political will to make a change. The current environmental indifference of political leaders from Washington, D.C., to Richmond is heartbreaking.

As we approach another election season, Virginians of good faith and conscience are left to wonder: Whom can we trust to protect our sacred planet and the people within it?

