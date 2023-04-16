There is a housing crisis throughout the country, and our pets are not exempt from those struggles. With a high cost of living and rising rent prices, more families are struggling to find safe, stable housing. And in some instances, their companion animals are at a risk of relinquishment.

While often overlooked, this is an all-too common predicament for many Virginia households. Animal and human welfare cannot be viewed independently, and we must do more to further pet-inclusive, affordable housing policy in our state.

With three-quarters of renters having pets, housing insecurity remains one of the top reasons that pets are relinquished to animal shelters. A recent housing industry survey conducted by Michelson Found Animals Foundation and Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) revealed that although 76% of owner/operators say their properties are pet-friendly, 72% of residents surveyed said that pet-friendly housing is hard to find, and 59% say it’s too expensive.

The disconnect may be tied to the fact that despite the seemingly numerous “pet-friendly” housing options, many multifamily-housing operators have pet policies that include arbitrary restrictions on dog breed and weight. Such restrictions effectively eliminate a large percentage of family dogs from living in rental units and can present additional challenges for low-income families, making the unconditional love and companionship of a pet something only people with means can experience.

Most troubling is that these restrictions are in place not because they are based in science or data, but due to misinformation and myths about the breed or size of a dog. The result is that families throughout the state, grappling with the housing shortage and soaring rent prices, lose opportunities for housing due to inflexible pet restrictions and exorbitant pet-related fees.

There is no scientific basis supporting the notion that any breed of dog is more “dangerous” or “aggressive” than another, or that there is a perfect “apartment-sized” dog. Many of us have met the hyperactive, vocal little dog with seemingly endless energy, as well as the large, lazy couch potato pup that can’t be bothered to lift its head to say hello. Just as no dog should be excluded based solely on misperceptions regarding breed, no dog should be excluded from a rental property just because of an arbitrary size limit.

These restrictions have serious implications, too. Our animal shelters are inundated with large breed dogs because people are forced to give up their beloved companions. Others decide to keep their pets and risk eviction, or choose to remain unhoused rather than lose their pets.

Some housing providers complain of an increased risk for damage caused by companion animals, but statistically, pet owners do no more damage to rental units than people who don’t own pets, so fears about additional expenses associated with renting to people with pets are largely unfounded. In fact, the Found Animals-HARBI study pointed out that fewer than 10% of all pets cause damage of any kind, and in the instances when damages do occur, the average cost to repair is $210 — an amount well within the limits of a standard security deposit.

Pets are part of our families, and the family unit should be protected. As animal advocates, we can do more by supporting policies that help people – such as increased state funding to build affordable housing and zoning laws that allow for more dense, diverse and accessible housing. We must also support policies that ensure affordable housing is truly pet-inclusive, free from excessive pet fees, pet rent and restrictions on breed and size.

All Virginians deserve access to the well-documented benefits of the human-animal bond, regardless of income level. Together, we can ensure no family should ever have to choose between their pet and their home.

