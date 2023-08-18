Last fall, Voices for Virginia’s Children brought together 12 young leaders, ages 15 to 21, from across the commonwealth as the inaugural cohort of Virginia’s Youth in Action, a youth leadership development and advocacy program. We asked these leaders — diverse in race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and geography — to tell us the most important policy issue facing young people today. Their answer: access to mental health care.
As they endure the negative effects of social media, political polarization, the pandemic, climate change and daily exposure to trauma, young people are demanding transformation of Virginia’s behavioral health system and better access to support and care. As one young advocate from Loudoun County stated, “It’s honestly shocking to see how much of the budget goes towards things other than our youth, even though young people are the future.” Virginians have the knowledge, evidence and fiscal resources necessary to improve our national ranking (No. 48) for youth mental health. But as the state fiscal surplus climbs to more than $5 billion and a partisan budget stalemate drags on, we are losing critical time and momentum to invest in the well-being of our children and youth.
Virginia’s youth mental health crisis began well before the pandemic but has deepened over the past few years. An alarming report released last fall by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) on the pandemic’s impact on K-12 education revealed that a staggering number of students in middle and high school experience mental distress; 50% of high school students and 64% of middle school students reported feeling “nervous, anxious, or on edge.” The same report showed the number of self-harm-related emergency department visits among Virginia youth ages 9 to 18 had more than doubled from 2016 to 2021.
While mental health concerns are rising among children and youth across all demographics, national data tell us that the crisis does not affect all young people equally. According to a 2021 CDC report, 52% of high school students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning had experienced poor mental health in the past 30 days, the highest among any surveyed demographic group. The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health revealed that nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth had attempted suicide. And the CDC also reported that suicide rates among Black youth ages 10 to 24 increased by 36.6% from 2018 to 2021 — the highest increase among any race, ethnicity or age group.
These tragedies are compounded by a broken behavioral health system. As a second JLARC report has documented, Virginia lacks enough affordable and accessible mental health care services to meet the needs of our youngest residents. Children and adolescents who seek mental health therapy at Virginia’s Community Services Boards, which provide publicly funded behavioral health services in local communities, face waiting lists of six months or longer — an inexcusably long time for a developing brain. Without a robust, statewide continuum of services, young patients are facing hospital stays when lower-level placements would be more appropriate. Residential crisis stabilization units, or RCSUs, can provide a less restrictive alternative to inpatient commitment for young people in acute crises. But Virginia operates just 25 RCSU beds for children and adolescents statewide, with many regions in Virginia lacking a facility within an hour’s drive.
Lawmakers have a roadmap for solving this crisis, but transformation of the state’s behavioral health system has become collateral damage in protracted budget negotiations. The “Right Help, Right Now” plan, which has bipartisan support, would expand school-based mental health services, construct additional RCSUs, place more providers in Community Services Boards, expand capacity to respond to young people in their communities through mobile crisis units, and help create a pipeline of future providers with a loan repayment program for child and adolescent psychiatric providers. In a behavioral health system historically designed mainly for adults, these investments would be uniquely tailored for the emotional and developmental needs — and resilience — of young people. Until a deal is struck, however, young people will continue to wait.
On the heels of the pandemic, an entire generation faces another public health emergency. Yet there is reason for hope: Mental health challenges among children and youth are both preventable and treatable. With the right resources, all young people can have the opportunity to thrive. Lawmakers must prioritize the well-being of Virginia’s young people and agree on a budget that invests in mental health care.
Rachael Deane is the chief executive officer of Voices for Virginia’s Children, a statewide, nonpartisan advocacy organization based in Richmond. Contact Deane at rachael@vakids.org.