Across the country a fight is going on behind the scenes that threatens both workers’ and employers’ financial security, yet both of these groups are cut out of the debate completely. The fight is between large hospital systems and health insurance carriers, with patients, their families and their employers caught in the crossfire — and at risk of paying a lot more for health care.

This battle tends to fly under the radar because it happens only once every few years as hospital systems and insurance companies negotiate the complex contracts that determine health care costs for millions of Americans in states all across the country.

As a health insurance adviser and consultant, I get a backstage pass as this medical inflation happens in real time. My clients — employers who provide health insurance to their employees — are often left with a lose-lose situation, forced to choose between passing on higher insurance costs to employees, raising out-of-pocket costs, or adding inflated medical costs directly to their bottom line while reducing their ability to offer pay and cost-of-living increases or hire new staff. Last year, the Congressional Budget Office cited a study that found “price increases for hospitals’ services were associated with a rise in employees’ out-of-pocket costs, an increase in the use of high-deductible health plans, and slower wage growth for employees.” Furthermore, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Employer Health Benefits Survey and information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CBO determined “that between 2010 and 2020, average total premiums rose by 55 percent for a family plan (from $13,770 to $21,342) and by 48 percent for an individual plan (from $5,049 to $7,470), whereas median wages grew by only 32 percent over that period."

Here’s what’s going on: Roughly 80% of your health insurance premium dollar goes to pay for medical services, and hospital systems are the largest providers of those services, and the contracts they have with insurance companies usually determine what all medical services cost in a given market.

These contracts determine which providers are “in-network” — which means that they determine which providers patients can see, and how much they’ll have to pay out-of-pocket when they do.

All across the country, from Arizona to Arkansas and beyond, hospital systems and insurance companies are engaging in brutal and increasingly public battles over pricing, with some insurers threatening to drop entire hospitals — sometimes the only hospital nearby — from their networks because the hospitals are demanding exorbitant prices.

Hospitals are demanding higher prices for their services, even though the hospital industry has never been more profitable. Some hospital systems, including Bon Secours Mercy in Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, are instigating the fight and seeking what reportedly could be an increase in reimbursement rates from one insurer of as much as three times the rate of hospital inflation. They are pledging to put Medicaid and Medicare Advantage patients out of network if insurers don't cave. If the insurer in that case does cave, it will mean costs for people who get their insurance through their employer go up in line with the increase — so roughly three times the rate of hospital inflation. Note that while Medicaid and Medicare Advantage patients are being targeted, the hospital isn't trying to raise reimbursement rates on those policies. If you have an Affordable Care Act or employer plan with Anthem, you're the target, and you'll pay more if the hospital system gets its way.

Insurance companies can’t just absorb these prices, even though they make handsome profits. The reason is that they are governed by the Affordable Care Act and must spend at least 80% of the premium they charge on providing medical care. Hospitals know this and try to raise their rates, passing the buck not to insurance companies but patients themselves in the form of higher insurance premiums. This is going to occur more in the aftermath of Congress passing the No Surprises Act in 2021: Now that hospitals are no longer allowed to surprise bill their patients, they are trying to force insurance companies to pick up the tab — which actually means everyone else paying for these inflated medical charges, albeit indirectly.

You and I and everyone else will bear the cost of inflated hospital prices. The more that hospitals charge insurance companies, the higher everyone’s insurance premiums will be, regardless of whether you buy your insurance through your employer or on the individual marketplace.

Medical inflation is coming. Hospital systems are raising their prices because they know that they can hide behind insurance premiums and opaque billing practices. It’s a bill that everyone will pay, regardless of whether you are sick or healthy, no matter what kind of insurance you have, and it's a trend that Virginians need to be especially attuned to.

Close 12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps. 02-23-1948 (cutline): Miss Diane Hunt (left) is loading a cargo desintine for McGuire with assistance of Miss Nancy Poindexter. 09-19-1943 (cutline): Mrs. Jan Laverge, Motor Corps, directs servicemen into station wagon for quick transfer to make rail connection. 07-23-1942 (cutline): Miss Emma Fensom leads her winning group past the judges. 09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers. 03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons. 01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison. 07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers. 09-09-1943 (cutline): Swimming teams are (left to right) Miss McVey carrying Mrs. Brydon, Miss Emma Fensom (submerged) carrying Miss Jean Fensom, and Mrs.Jackson carrying Mrs. Trice. 03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps. 08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds. 09-06-1942: Mrs. Molly in the driver's seat--the Richmond Motor Corps. 09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr. 05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday. 03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps. From the Archives: The Women of the Richmond Red Cross Motor Corps The Motor Corps branch of the American Red Cross was established in 1918 with the mission to transport sick and wounded soldiers to hospitals and deliver supplies to posts during World War I. According to the American Red Cross, by the end of WWI, women of the Motor Corps had driven more than 35,000 miles. During WWII, the Motor Corps helped thousands of civilians evacuate from dangerous, war-torn areas. From 1946 to 1947, the dedicated 45,000 volunteers of the Motor Corps drove over eight million miles all over the globe. 