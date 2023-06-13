The General Assembly of Virginia has not yet amended the state budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin should call a special session to do so, and increase funding for public higher education in the commonwealth.

At least 15 public universities in Virginia have raised tuition to partially meet the budget shortfall caused by the General Assembly’s budget inaction. Valuable programs are being reduced or compromised: Many public institutions in Virginia are cutting classes, freezing hiring, delaying contracts and laying off adjunct faculty. Smaller academic programs, community outreach, and funding for undergraduate research are also being reduced or eliminated. Much-needed increases in pay for hourly wage earners are on the chopping block. As a result, students, faculty and some of Virginia’s most valuable educational programs are paying the price.

Virginia lawmakers would do well to recognize the proven, nonpartisan, long-term value of public higher education in the commonwealth. Our universities are economic drivers. Higher education improves employment, boosts income and increases family wealth; it also improves individual health and well-being.

In turn, these benefits to individuals and families improve state and local economies, helping to maintain or increase the tax base. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, “In the fourth quarter of 2022, the wealth of families with a college degree was 34% greater on average than similar families in 2009.” Most families made gains, but households with a “high school diploma owned 24 cents for every $1 of college-graduate wealth.” Investing in public higher education is investing in the future financial stability of Virginia.

The benefits of higher education extend beyond jobs and income. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, higher education improves employment options and leads to “improved health and well-being, as well as reduced risk for premature death.” Access to higher education has clear public health benefits. Investing in higher education is investing in the future health of Virginians.

Sadly, in 2022, Virginia’s investment in higher education was well below the U.S. average. This year threatens to be worse, as the commonwealth seems determined to pass the cost of higher education onto Virginia families — even though the benefits of higher education extend to all. Facilitating access to higher education for residents of the commonwealth, especially those who face affordability challenges, makes possible a better future for all Virginians.

Our public universities were already facing challenges due to stagnant enrollment. While lower enrollments may be partially driven by the pandemic, they are increasingly being driven by the higher costs of tuition, fees, housing and meal plans. However, laying off faculty, increasing class sizes, eliminating smaller programs and/or reducing offerings in the arts and humanities are short-sighted, ineffective budget solutions. Faculty salaries are, for the most part, already lower than those of other professionals with similar skills, and many of the faculty being laid off earn salaries that are a mere fraction of those earned by most university executives and administrators.

Larger class sizes reduce learning potential for students, and vulnerable student populations are hurt the most. Eliminating smaller programs overlooks the fact that the commonwealth needs residents in a wide range of professions. Along with chemical and computer engineers, we need teachers, nurses, analysts, writers, researchers, translators and interpreters. After all, the median starting salary of graduates in philosophy and the liberal arts is on par with those in business; midcareer salaries for humanities graduates are often better. Within universities, administrators should include faculty and staff in finding effective, lasting solutions that allow our public universities to fulfill their core mission: providing accessible, affordable, high-quality public education to the benefit of the common good.

The overall benefits of public higher education are clear and lasting: better employment opportunities, higher income, improved health. Gov. Youngkin should work with the Virginia General Assembly now to invest in the future of the commonwealth.

