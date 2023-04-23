03-09-1969: Boys gather for a fast game of football on the campus of the Richmond Home for Boys. Ages start at six years and residents show appreciation for discipline.

10-2-1958: Youngsters enjoy game of kickball on non-landscaped area at Richmond Home for Boys.

12-16-1959: The women who prepare breakfast for 44 boys have a busy hour. Mrs. Ethel Fisher (left), Mrs. Ruby Petit Work at Richmond Boys Home.

Boys help with breakfast clean up at the Richmond Home for Boys in 1959.

In December 1959, boys help out with breakfast dishes at the Richmond Home for Boys.

9-5-1965: In September 1965, Richmond Home for Boys Assistant Director W.H. Gormon (left) chatted with two residents. In front of them is the bell that had been used for 70 years to summon young residents. The organization was founded in 1846 as the Richmond Male Orphan Society and moved to its current current site on West Broad Street in Henrico County in 1957. It is now known as the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

9-18-1949: In mid-1949, youths from the Richmond Boys Home were eager to appear in "This is Our Way," a 20-minute movie that told the story of the Community Chest, now known as the United Way. Each of the 31 agencies serviced by the Chest had a part in the film, which premiered in September that year and was made available to anyone willing to show it. It was filmed over several months by the motion picture department of Reynolds Metals Co. as a donation to promote the good works of the Chest.

3-17-1962: A special sort of road. Lee Hazelgrove, 4, takes to his fire engine to try out new sidewalks at the Richmond Home for Boys. About 400 feet of sidewalk, costing $1,400, were donated to the home by the Downtown Optimist Club. Watching the test run are (from left) W. L. Hazelgrove, superintendent of the home at 8716 West Broad St.; Don N. Maloy, president of the club; G. S. Maynard, president of the home; Allen Meads, 6, and Steve Madison, 6.

From the Archives: Virginia Home for Boys and Girls

This year, the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls celebrates 170 years of serving children and families.

The organization was founded as the Richmond Male Orphan society in 1846.

In 1847, it was incorporated by the General Assembly.

In 1969 its name was changed to the Richmond Home for Boys and then to the Virginia Home for Boys in 1971.

Today, the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls is one of the oldest children's homes in continuous service in the state.

Since its founding, the home has aided thousands of children and continues to do so today.

