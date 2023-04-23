The statistics are telling: The pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression.
Even before the pandemic, many young people in our community were struggling with mental health, grief and loss, and the devastating impact of community violence. A 2021 survey found that more than one-third of Virginia’s youth did not have an adult to talk to about their problems.
Research tells us that caring adults make a profound difference in children’s emotional well-being. The adults in their life every day — parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches, bus drivers, barbers and stylists, neighbors, members of their faith community, and others — reinforce a feeling of belonging and provide a sense of confidence that they are in safe and nurturing surroundings. We know from Maslow’s “hierarchy of needs,” for example, that our need for love and belonging — the intangibles that we derive from family and friends – is essential to a sense of connection.
Given our understanding of these needs, the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg is launching a new initiative designed to empower the adults within our children’s lives so that they can better support the emotional needs of their kids ages 8 to 18. In partnership with Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), Petersburg Police Department, Petersburg Public Schools and other partners, the program is called EveryDay Strong, and it is a simple framework to help caring adults provide support in three key areas: safety, confidence and connection.
The concept for EveryDay Strong was developed in Utah, where the model has been proven effective. The program also was validated by a Harvard study that discovered that the difference between kids who bounced back from setbacks and those who didn’t was a supportive relationship with a caring adult.
EveryDay Strong provides parents and other caring adults with the tools they need to help their children become more resilient: educational materials, trainings and organizational partnerships.
In the upcoming one-hour training sessions, instructors will take participants through the ways in which they can help children feel safe, confident and connected. The sessions include practical learning through real-life examples of children who are demonstrating apathy, depression, aggressive or destructive behavior or estrangement from their families.
For example, to build emotional safety, we can try to help kids feel safe to talk, safe to be their unique selves, safe to feel all of their emotions with us, safe to explore, safe to separate, and even safe to fail. When a child suffers a failure, rather than heaping on negative thoughts, such as “you have to try harder!” or “you are not going to graduate if you keep this up,” you can share a story about a significant failure or mistake you made in your own life. Be detailed and vulnerable about your feelings. Try not to emphasize how you overcame that adversity or learned a valuable lesson.
The most important thing to communicate is that you understand failure, embarrassment or disappointment. Many other scenarios around building safety, connection and confidence are available in the EveryDay Strong Resilience Handbook that parents can download.
A session is scheduled at Destiny Community Church, 2101 Keswick Avenue, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. A virtual session via a Zoom link is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. For registration and more information, visit everydaystrongva.org.
Whether you are a parent, caregiver or educator, EveryDay Strong will help you identify strategies that will open the lines of communication by focusing on safety, connection and confidence through a strengths-based approach. The program has proved to be an effective bridge that links children and parents on the road to resilience.
Amanda Lynch is a trauma-informed care specialist for the Crater Health District. She can be reached at Amanda.Lynch@vdh.virginia.gov.
Emily Watkins is the director of community impact at the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. She can be reached at watkinse@yourunitedway.org.