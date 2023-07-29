Chef Paul Elbling, who died recently, was known primarily for the restaurant that he and his wife, Marie, operated for 36 years in Richmond, from 1971 until 2006. He set the bar for fine dining in Richmond.

When the couple arrived, Richmond had never seen anything like La Petite France, their elegant French restaurant. Soon, Richmonders, including governors (Democrats and Republicans), legislators, mayors, business leaders and the rest of us became regulars. The welcome was always gracious, and we all had our favorite tables.

But he was so much more than a successful business story. His restaurant’s success gave him the means to serve the community as a benefactor and as a board member of the Virginia Environmental Endowment, one of the leading environmental foundations in the South, where he served from 1985 until 2013.

Chef Paul and Marie had a solid Catholic faith, which they often put into action through their generous hospitality, both at special fundraising dinners at the restaurant and for special dinners at their home for lucky bidders at auctions for some of their favorite charities.

A highlight of the year for many Richmonders was La Petite France’s annual benefit dinner for the Little Sisters of the Poor. This was always sold out, and Chef Paul and Marie donated the entire proceeds to the Little Sisters. After many years, the demand grew so great that they created the French Food Festival, held annually on a spring weekend at the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Richmond-area property. Chef Paul recruited other local chefs to participate as well. Great food kept the large crowds coming year after year. The event raised even more money as a result.

Judge Robert R. Merhige Jr. appointed Chef Paul to the board of directors of the Virginia Environmental Endowment, in part because of his business acumen and his philanthropic experience, but also, truth be told, to impress upon the other board members that a good meal shared is the foundation of lasting and effective relationships. Chef Paul exemplified that goal. He made our dinners together an essential part of the board’s DNA.

It was after dinner, though, that Chef Paul would often suggest that he and I have “a little something,” which often turned out to be his favorite digestif, a cognac with a drop of Grand Marnier added. He much preferred to talk after dinner and outside of board meetings, where he could ask more questions and give me his opinion privately. Thoughtful and precise, he helped me clarify my own thoughts.

Chef Paul and Marie offered my son a job as a busboy at their restaurant for the summer after his high school graduation. This 18-year-old had always been a picky eater, but also a quick learner. Each evening before service, Chef Paul prepared a family meal for his staff. Every night’s meal was different so, over the course of a summer, my son learned to appreciate and enjoy the art of French cooking.

My favorite Chef Paul story, though, is about the first time my wife and I invited Chef Paul and Marie to dinner. I was a nervous wreck. This was a world-class, Legion of Honor, award-winning French master chef, and his equally accomplished wife, and yet we plunged ahead because Paul and Marie were gracious, humble people who appreciated other people’s hospitality.

We were sitting out on our back patio enjoying a glass of wine and I’m grilling a butterflied leg of lamb — what the heck, swing for the bleachers, right? We’re having a lively conversation and suddenly Chef Paul, who is sitting closest to the grill, reaches over and turns it off. I said, what’s up? He grins at me and tells me that it’s done. I asked how he knew. And he said, and I will never forget this, “It smells done!” And it was — cooked perfectly.

Valentine’s Day was a big night for La Petite France, and people knew to book a table well ahead because at La Petite there was only one seating. Marie delighted in telling the story of how one Valentine’s evening at about 7:45 p.m., the phone rang and, in her cheerful, singsong greeting, she answered, “La Petite France ... ” The caller asked, “How long is your line?” Marie was puzzled and responded: “What line? We don’t have a line.” And the caller said, “Great, we’ll be right over!” Marie had to cut in quickly to explain that it was the busiest night of the year, and the house was full!

Marie died two years ago. Now, the heavenly banquet awaits for two souls who gave the rest of us a taste of heaven in their restaurant and in their generous lives.

