Disastrous. There's no other word to describe the state of civic education in the U.S. In the wake of the latest test results released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress it would be hard for anyone to conclude otherwise.

According to the NAEP, just one in three eighth grade students — individuals on the cusp of voting — can describe the structure or function of government. On the whole, barely more than one out of every 10 students scored at or above the proficient level.

The worrying state of civic education should have been a crisis 30 years ago — when the first nationwide assessment was administered and students earned an average of a mere 259 points out of 500 (on the most recent test, students averaged 258). Though such a long spell of inadequate attention to civics may suggest that renewed attention to teaching the fundamentals of our democracy is too little, too late — to give up on civic education is to give up on our democratic experiment.

The good news is that the horrendous results have already caused an appropriate level of panic — headlines covering the dismal results demonstrate popular concern that we’re sowing the seeds of our own democratic demise by leaving the next generation the keys to a governing system they don’t understand. It’s as if we’ve left our kids a sports car and neglected to teach them how to drive a stick shift.

Assuming that this panic increases the educational resources paid to civics, the question is how to introduce students to a system that is undergoing a troubling bout of partisanship and gridlock.

Do we emphasize how our democracy should be (civic optimism), how our democracy is (civic cynicism), or how it was (civic memory). A recent experience with a group of elementary students suggests we need a mixture of all three, with an emphasis on civic optimism.

I provided a group of youngsters a tour of the Montana Supreme Court — where I work as a judicial clerk. The group peppered me with questions after I covered the basics of the court.

For the most part they asked questions pulled from the headlines: ”What happens when a judge doesn’t seem ethical?” “Do judges think about their friends when they make decisions?” “If a judge gets too old, how long can they keep their jobs?” In other words, they seemed to have received an informal civic education grounded in justifiable cynicism — justifiable because few would argue that how our system operates today aligns with how we’d expect it to run under ideal conditions.

Notably, they didn’t ask many questions about how our judicial branch and democracy as a whole have changed over time. They also didn’t inquire into when, if ever, the issues they heard discussed at the dinner table were less common or, at least, less severe. Absent having a civic memory — familiarity with the twists and turns of our democracy over time, the students appeared to think that this is how officials and voters have always behaved.

Most importantly, the students didn’t bring up any ideas for how to remedy the status quo and develop a more resilient and responsive democracy — the sort of questions that rely on an education in civic optimism.

So while we need to make sure that students understand how to drive our democracy, they must also have the skills and education necessary to decide where they’ll steer our grand political experiment.

Civic optimism is hard to teach, hard to test, and hard to measure, but if the next generation isn’t asking how we can improve our democracy from an early age, then we’ll likely be stuck in neutral.

01-25-1954 (cutline): A 250,000 gallon tank exploded at the Southern Fuel Oil Company on Ninth Street, leaving heavy fuel oil all over the place. 02-22-1971: In February 1971, a construction crew leveled the seven-story Everett Waddey Co. warehouse in downtown Richmond using dynamite. 02-03-1986 (cutline): An explosion rocked a row of houses on Davis Avenue this morning and caused severe damange to this home at 21 S. Davis Ave. Gene Hayes, occupant of the house, reportedly was not injured. The blast about 6 a.m. knocked bricks from a back wall and caused a bulge in the brickwork. It also blew out front windows, police said. Fire officials were not sure today what caused the explosion and fire. The property is owned by Bennie Goode, who estimated damage at $25,000 to $30,000. 07-31-1986: In July 1986, five trailers of fireworks stored at Chelsea Plantation by a French company exploded yesterday in a series of blasts that could be heard four miles away in West Point, according to law enforcement and company officials. No one was injured. 01-30-1948: In January 1948, a gas explosion destroyed a five-family apartment complex in Gilpin Court. 11-04-1983 (cutline): Broken mannequins added a strange touch to the scene of the explosion. 11-04-1983 (cutine): Most of those injured in Broad Street blasts suffered cuts, abrasions, arm and leg injuries. 12-1-1981 (cutline): Smoke rises from the rubble of an apartment building that was rocked by an explosion today in Church Hill. Three adults and one child were reported injured in the blast that gutted the west side of the building at Mosby and R Streets. 11-04-1983: Firemen look up at smoke on second story of Wise building as others work on gas line. In May 1989, a transformer exploded under the sidewalk on the Fourth Street side of the Richmond Newspapers Inc. building downtown. The ensuing fireball charred two cars parked on the street and sent flames up the side of the building. No one was hurt in the nighttime explosion, and delivery of the next morning’s RTD (which was printed in the building) was only slightly delayed. In January 1958, an explosion at Merchants Ice & Cold Storage Co. at Sixth and Byrd streets in downtown Richmond killed seven people and shattered windows up to seven blocks away. Firefighters were quick to the scene but had to retreat as a cloud of ammonia, leaking from refrigeration equipment, hovered over the destruction (there was no fire). In December, a jury decided that the city was at fault, as evidence pointed to a leaking underground gas main. 