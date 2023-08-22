For much of the summer, Virginians awakened to hazy skies that came with code-red air pollution. The reason: Canadian wildfires, which have burned a swath of forests the size of the commonwealth, turbo-charged by fossil fuel-induced global warming. Those wildfires are still raging today and have been joined by heat emergencies across the West and Southern U.S., and flash flooding in the Northeast. While we are checking the daily Air Quality Index, we’re learning Dominion Energy wants to add fuel to the fires and the threats of air pollution by building the largest fracked gas plant in Virginia in Chesterfield County.

The “Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center” would be a massive 1,000-megawatt nameplate capacity methane gas peaker plant located near the James River. If it were to run 15% of the time, Dominion’s proposed plant would emit 7,866,480,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year. That’s the equivalent of adding 120,000 cars to the road each year. This would cause up to 5 million square meters of Arctic sea ice to melt every year it operates. There is no doubt that it will worsen our climate crises.

Peaker plants are dirty. They typically emit far more localized pollution per megawatt-hour than base-load plants because of how quickly they ramp up and down. Pollution controls often fail to effectively capture air pollutants; some pollution controls may never kick in because they rely on attaining a high heat level, sometimes unattainable during short peaks. As a result, peaker emissions spew pollutants such as small particulates, nitrous oxides and sulfur dioxide on hot summer afternoons when high levels of ground-level ozone and small particulates typically form in the air. Exposure to nitrous oxides has been linked to the development of asthma; and small particulates, once they get into the lungs and bloodstream, are linked to increased health risks, exacerbating heart and chronic lung disease, and causing premature death.

Dominion’s Chesterfield Gas Plant proposal is totally out of step with both national and state climate goals. The Virginia legislature passed a groundbreaking law to achieve zero emission electricity by 2045, including the retirement of all fossil fuel generators.

Peaker plants last for 40 years, so why build a new fossil fuel plant that is destined to be a stranded asset? Virginians will be left to foot the bill for a plant that might only be operational for 18 years, less than half of its useful life. The proposal also fails to take advantage of historic levels of federal funding for clean energy supplied. Dominion wants to say no to free money for renewables in favor of a plant whose massive construction costs would linger on our energy bills far beyond its useful life.

Clean energy is cheaper, particularly given this recent influx of federal funds. In a best-case scenario, gas peaker plants generate electricity at a cost of $115 per megawatt-hour. Meanwhile, utility-scale solar can generate electricity at a cost of only $24 per megawatt-hour — nearly five times cheaper. Even when paired with battery storage, solar is still 250% cheaper per megawatt-hour than the least expensive gas peaker.

Dominion claims it needs to build this plant to keep the lights on during peak demand. Yet, it’s often fossil fuels that become unreliable during times of energy stress. During the 2022 cold snap that impacted Mid-Atlantic states, 90% of the regional plants that failed were oil and gas plants, while wind generators over-performed. Right now, we can look to Texas, where renewable energy sources are the critical reason why homes and hospitals still have power during the state’s historic heat wave.

It’s time to clear the air. Unless our Virginia leaders want to keep Virginians choking on wildfire smoke, they should do what’s right for our community and reject this proposal. The first stop for this expensive polluter is the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, who will need to vote on a conditional use permit for the plant. Let’s hope they have Chesterfield residents and other Virginians’ health and pocketbooks in mind as they cast their votes.

From the Archive: Remember these Richmond-area restaurants?