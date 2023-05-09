Last summer, people across the nation were captivated by the rescue of 4,000 beagles from nightmarish conditions at Envigo, a mass breeding facility in Virginia that supplied dogs for experimentation. Envigo had help covering up this cruelty from a surprising place: the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA, which has a mandate to protect animals, documented months of horrific cruelty at Envigo’s Cumberland County breeding facility. Its “routine inspections” discovered dead dogs, starving dogs, dogs in dangerous conditions and dogs in need of veterinary care, but it took no action to stop, much less reprimand, Envigo.

A recent explosive Reuters report about the USDA’s mishandling of the case reveals that USDA senior leaders went to great lengths to cover up Envigo’s unlawful and horrific treatment of dogs. According to the report, USDA inspectors were directed to delete 80 pages of critical content from their reports, were denied requests for additional inspection personnel, and their team leader was removed without explanation.

In response to complaints from USDA inspectors frustrated with leadership’s stonewalling, the Department of Justice stepped in to negotiate the release of the beagles. Inexplicably, even after courts ordered the release of more than 4,000 dogs and the facility was shuttered, the USDA renewed Envigo’s license to breed and sell dogs for another year.

The Envigo case is one of many examples of the USDA’s abject failure to enforce the federal Animal Welfare Act, choosing instead to allow violations to go unreported and unpunished while hundreds of thousands of animals suffer. Last year, the USDA recorded over 800 violations for licensed dog dealers alone, but failed to take any meaningful action against these problematic dog dealers.

In 2021, an Iowa puppy mill operated by Daniel Gingerich, a USDA-licensed dog breeder, racked up nearly 200 violations at multiple properties across that state. Despite observing these violations — including sick dogs dying from injuries and disease, dogs housed in cages that were too small for them to turn around in, and dogs standing in waste — the USDA continued to permit Gingerich to breed and sell dogs.

The USDA had more than enough evidence to confiscate the dogs and revoke Gingerich’s license, but instead stood by while dogs like Goldie — a golden retriever who endured months of agony and pain at Gingerich’s facility — suffered a preventable death on the agency’s watch.

After the USDA failed to act, the DOJ stepped in, and more than 500 of these dogs were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In such cases, it’s not unusual for animal welfare organizations and local law enforcement to use their resources to provide care for animals the federal government ignored.

While many of the dogs rescued from the Gingerich and Envigo cases have been adopted into safe and loving homes, hundreds of thousands more are still suffering in federally licensed facilities. This government-sanctioned abuse is unacceptable and must stop.

Goldie’s Act, federal legislation inspired by Goldie’s plight, would prevent thousands of other vulnerable dogs from meeting the same tragic fate. Introduced by a bipartisan team of lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York, Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, and Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, this bill would require the USDA to conduct more frequent and meaningful inspections, provide lifesaving intervention for suffering animals, issue penalties for violations and communicate with local law enforcement to address cruelty and neglect.

When the horrific abuse at Envigo was first uncovered, members of Congress were quick to act, with Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner leading the way by calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to suspend Envigo's license. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger can also be a champion for animals by advocating to include Goldie’s Act in the Farm Bill. This will ensure the USDA fulfills its responsibility under the law — and to taxpayers — to protect dogs bred in commercial breeding facilities.

The best way to honor Goldie and thousands of animals that suffered at Envigo and countless other USDA-licensed facilities is to make sure no other dog endures the same terrible and unacceptable fate. Please join me in urging Congress to support and pass Goldie’s Act to ensure dogs in commercial breeding facilities get the protections they deserve.