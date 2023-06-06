For years, American innovation has improved our lives, and the research and development that’s undertaken by private businesses of all sizes is a key part of this innovation boon. Whether it be advancements in manufacturing, technology, medicine and many other sectors, the positive effects present in our society are numerous. At the same time, innovation has made our economy stronger. It’s led to high-quality, good-paying jobs in new sectors for millions of Americans and has driven economic growth.

The federal R&D tax credit has long been a critical cash and earning management strategy for the nation’s most promising businesses. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act brought welcome changes for small businesses with less than $5 million in gross receipts. The provision enables qualifying businesses to more than double the amount they can potentially claim as an R&D tax credit to offset payroll.

Despite this good news, the untold story is another key change to the tax code that runs counter to a pro-growth, pro-innovation strategy. Prior to 2022, businesses with greater than $5 million in gross receipts that were engaged in R&D activities were given two options on how to deduct those expenses from their tax bills: They could either immediately deduct 100% of those expenses in the year in which they were incurred, in a process known as full expensing, or they could deduct those expenses over a five-year period in what is known as amortization.

Following a change in 2022, because of a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act taking effect, businesses were left with amortization as their sole option. Businesses are now required to deduct their R&D expenses over five years for costs incurred inside the U.S. and 15 years for costs incurred internationally. This change has an immediate and material impact on businesses who have relied on this credit to increase cash flow and earnings.

This change, which was never intended to the take effect and has, for the last two Congresses, had dozens of Democratic and Republican co-sponsors in the House and Senate backing legislation to correct it, has already started and will continue to do irreparable harm to the economy, the job market and businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized businesses.

With the first tax season following implementation having just ended, businesses are already seeing the negative consequences of amortization. Across the country, there are countless examples of small- and medium-sized businesses that have been saddled with unanticipated tax bills in the six- and seven-figure range. Tax bills that are almost certain to slow business growth, force new debt to be taken on, or in the worst cases force businesses to close their doors.

Over the next several years, businesses won’t be the only things to suffer. R&D is a lifeline for the economy. Both private sector and government-run R&D contribute almost 4% to the gross domestic product (GDP). Of that, private sector R&D is the dominant force, making up 75% of total R&D spending with over $500 billion in annual expenses. Amortization, and the resulting reduction in R&D spending, will reduce the GDP by $45 billion.

With that loss, there’s a heightened risk that hundreds of thousands of the 30 million jobs that U.S. R&D supports worldwide will be on the cutting block. This includes many jobs in emerging sectors of Virginia’s economy like fin tech, med tech and ed tech, as well as jobs in the software, biotech and manufacturing sectors.

Alternatively, a return to full expensing, and the bustling R&D and innovation gains that come as a result, could create 1.2 million jobs and millions in employee earnings over the next 10 years.

The fact of the matter is that our private sector businesses need the tools at their disposal to succeed. In a divided Congress, there are few policies that have broad agreement across both parties, and this is one of them. Across parties, across industries, from mom-and-pop small businesses to large manufacturing companies, all agree that amortization is an innovation killer.

The restoration of full expensing is what promises the best path forward to guarantee businesses can engage in R&D and innovate without the ensuing costs and tax bills crippling their operations, harming workers and shrinking our economy. There needs to be action without delay. The costs are simply too high.

