Virginia’s new anti-DUI campaign centers on a core message: If you’re old enough to drink, act like it and plan a safe ride home. The problem is that many young adults who recklessly drive under the influence are acting their age.

Individuals have adult-like intelligence by around age 15, but as most people who interact with teenagers will tell you, that does not mean they have adult-like reasoning abilities. In fact, adult-like reasoning does not fully develop in most individuals until about age 25 — four years after reaching legal drinking age.

Decadeslong research in developmental psychology indicates that young adults are still developing impulse control. More recent neuroscience evidence shows the last area of the brain to develop is the frontal lobe, akin to the CEO of the brain, which is crucial for those adult-like planning and reasoning abilities. It can act like the brakes when your brain starts to speed toward something stimulating. Decide not to stay out late with friends before an early meeting? Thank your frontal lobe.

While the brain is developing, individuals have a hard time delaying gratification or evaluating risk in the same way as older adults with fully developed brains.

But many young adults have full-time jobs, caretaking responsibilities, and so on. Some people question how young adults can handle some adult tasks but struggle with others. Simply put, context matters.

In contexts that are not considered particularly emotional or stimulating, adult-like intelligence can function without much interference. But when a situation becomes arousing, like hanging out with friends and having a few drinks, young adult brains have trouble activating the brakes.

Teenagers have trouble activating the brakes, too. So, why are they less likely than men in their early 20s to drive under the influence? Context again.

Society recognizes individuals as adults who are subject to less oversight beginning at age 18. By age 21, many individuals are living with less adult or parental monitoring and have access to alcohol. The freedom that context offers combined with the still-developing brain can lead to deadly consequences for young adults and others around them.

Just because young adults are more likely to make risky decisions does not mean that their decision to drive under the influence should be ignored. Driving under the influence has deadly consequences.

Instead, we should create anti-DUI campaigns that incorporate years of developmental evidence on young adult risk taking.

Here are some ways to #ActLikeIt based on developmental science:

• Plan for a safe ride home before going out. Being in a bar or drinking with friends can create a very stimulating environment, and the brain has weak brakes at this age. If young adults plan for a safe ride home before they go out, when their context is not very stimulating or rewarding, they can dodge their immature judgment later. In places where public transportation is accessible, that might mean learning when the bus or metro closes for the night. In other locations, that might mean planning a ride with a friend ahead of time or reserving a ride with Uber, Lyft or a taxi service.

• Talk to friends about having a safe ride home. Young adults are more likely to listen to their friends, so it is a good idea to ask friends how they’re planning to get home. If there is no plan or that plan involves driving under the influence, friends are in the best position to help them change course.

• Focus on the rewards of a safe ride home. Young adults are more responsive and motivated by rewards than risk or punishment. So, focus on the perks that come with a safe ride home. Think of how excited a pet, roommate or friend will be to see them get home safely, rather than the possibility that they will lose their license, or harm someone, while driving under the influence.

We can’t assume people who are old enough to drink are old enough to act like mature, rational adults. But we can incorporate their development into anti-DUI campaigns and policy to ensure the roadways are safe for everyone.