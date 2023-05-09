The recent maelstrom over the future of diversity efforts in Virginia state government boils down to a dispute over two words: equity vs. opportunity.

When Virginia’s Chief Diversity Officer Martin Brown proclaimed at the Virginia Military Institute that “DEI is dead. … Let’s take a moment to kill that cow,” presumably he was not abandoning the “D” or the “I” in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. What sincere public servant in 2023 would not want individuals of every stripe to feel welcome at the table?

Brown’s pariah — and that of his boss, Gov. Glenn Youngkin — is the sandwiched “E.”

At one level, this is a silly, manufactured debate. “Equity” has been redefined by these critics and others to mean a Marxist insistence on equal outcomes. To its proponents, equity means no such thing. To them, it comports precisely with the dictionary definition: “the state, quality or ideal of being just, impartial and fair.”

“Opportunity” means “a favorable or advantageous circumstance … a chance for progress or advancement.”

Who in their right mind would not want both of those things in every state office and for every child schooled in the commonwealth? Fairness and opportunity.

Here’s the rub. The only way to know if we’re making progress on race as a society or a government is to measure. And by most measures, Virginia and America fall short. By life expectancy, educational achievement, lifetime earnings, homeownership, incarceration — you name it — there are major gaps between white citizens and Black or brown citizens, with people of color on the short end.

To examine such statistics for their root causes, as DEI is positioned to do, is not to insist that everyone achieve identical life outcomes. It is to say that something systemic or cultural is at work that needs probing and correcting.

For those who insist that opportunity already abounds in the America and Virginia of 2023, the operative question is: Why? Why do these enormous gaps persist? How do you explain, for instance, a median white family income almost eight times that of Black families?

I’ll list, from most absurd to least, the rationales most frequently voiced (sometimes whispered).

First, Black and brown inferiority. This was the answer preached by generations of white supremacists, initially as an excuse for slavery, and then as a rationale for why freedom did not bring instant success, even as many white leaders did all in their power to crush advancement of the formerly enslaved.

The Human Genome Project has put the lie to that fiction. We are all essentially the same. “Race” is a societally manufactured concept.

Second, insufficient striving. No doubt, some people of color do not try hard enough, just as some white people drift through life. Conversely, generations of Black parents have pushed their children to work “twice as hard” with the expectation of getting “half as far.” Suffice to say, there has been enormous striving in this population across the decades.

Third, white racism. Undoubtedly, this contributes as well, although the most overt forms of institutional racism — mandated segregation in schools, hospitals and housing; poll taxes and literacy tests, for instance — are gone. Plenty of racism remains, but the most virulent sorts (some recent events excepted) are less prevalent today than in the past.

Fourth, cultural attitudes embedded across generations and the fact that power, so long in the hands of white Americans, does not readily cede power. To me, this makes the most sense. How does this show up? Multiple ways:

• Culturally, as when Black homeowners from Baltimore to Seattle recently saw their home appraisals shoot up by several hundred thousand dollars when they took down family photos and Black-themed art and had a white friend meet an appraiser at the door. Or, as has been repeatedly documented, when Ja’Quan Smith gets fewer job interviews and offers than John Smith, even when their résumés are identical.

• Through legacy biases, as reflected in the continuing gap in Black homeownership. That imbalance is rooted in the federal government’s mid-20th-century investment of billions in housing construction and mortgage protections aimed almost exclusively at whites. That housing remains the basis for much of today’s middle-class white wealth — and the racial gap.

• Continuing biases, as with a 2017 U.S. Sentencing Commission report finding that Black men receive federal prison sentences nearly 20% longer than white men convicted of the same crime. And, school zoning patterns that often protect wealthy and middle-class enclaves. And, exclusionary zoning laws that curtail movement by poorer people into the best school districts. And, business practices that allow a Bon Secours to expand hospitals in Hanover and Chesterfield counties while waiting 10 years to build a medical office building in Church Hill. And ... and … and.

These are not fabricated injustices. They are real. They penetrate state government as surely as society at large. Call the effort to take on the imbalances DEI. Call it DOI. Call it anything you want. But stop masking inequality with semantics. Opportunity in this state and nation is not co-equal. Nor is everything just, impartial and fair. By whatever name, the focus must be on a relentless effort to set things right.