A smaller nursing workforce. It’s the elephant in the room — in Virginia and across the country. Because of myriad issues, including demographics, COVID-19, nurse-training programs that are too small, residents and patients who are sicker and have more complex needs than they did 20 years ago, and competition with other employers, the nursing workforce in our long-term care facilities is struggling. Nursing homes want to hire more nurses but cannot find them. These providers have also borne the burden of Medicaid underfunding, which has a direct effect on staffing since labor is the largest component of nursing home care.

As if those challenges weren’t daunting enough, nursing homes are now facing a proposed federal minimum-staffing mandate from the Biden administration. It does not make sense to saddle an industry that is crying out for help to attract and retain qualified caregivers with an arbitrary and potentially unfunded mandate that providers know they cannot meet for lack of qualified staff.

Virginia sought a better way in 2023 when the General Assembly and the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin agreed on a thoughtful, pragmatic approach to nursing home staffing with overwhelming and bipartisan support. Lawmakers and providers alike agreed that the way to tackle this difficult issue was not to set a standard in law and hope that nurses would materialize. Instead, the commonwealth made permanent improvements in Medicaid reimbursement for nursing home care that matched the enhanced funding provided during the pandemic. This was critical because the historically underfunded Medicaid program pays for the care of an overwhelming majority of nursing home residents.

Specifically, the General Assembly directed VHCA-VCAL, the state Medicaid agency and other stakeholders to develop an incentive-based program that encourages facilities to meet goals for enhanced quality of care. What resulted was the Medicaid Nursing Facility Value-Based Purchasing Program, or VBP. It uses the enhanced funding for incentive payments for nursing homes that meet or exceed performance and/or improvement thresholds in six key areas, including two staffing metrics.

Earlier this year, the VBP program’s staffing metric was referenced in the legislation setting a minimum staffing requirement. By first incentivizing increased staffing through VBP, Virginia bucked the trend of imposing a staffing standard based only on punitive measures, recognizing that inadequate Medicaid funding has significantly contributed to the staffing levels everyone wants to improve.

The legislation offers a commonsense approach to sanctions and acknowledges that qualified staff may not be available to hire immediately. Virginia’s new staffing standard is more rigorous than five of our six bordering states, and more rigorous than 41 states nationally. As nursing facilities strive to meet or exceed the standard going forward, it will be important for Virginia to make continued investments in Medicaid nursing home care and couple that with concrete, actionable efforts to attract and develop the clinical staff needed to care for residents.

After decades of discussion on how to address the complex issue of nursing home staffing, Virginia ultimately designed a unique program that will improve quality of care for seniors. Virginia is building on recent investments in the Medicaid program and is putting more resources into caring for our seniors. We’re confronting our biggest challenge head-on, in a spirit of collaboration with lawmakers. Those in Washington could take a page from Virginia’s bipartisan approach to using incentives, not mandates, to boost quality and staffing. Our nursing workforce will be better for it. Most importantly, so will the residents who depend on this care.

From the Archives: Nurses 20150324_FEA_POD_Red_Cross 20150724_FEA_POD_Sheltering nurses Army Nurses Red Cross march Sheltering Arms Sheltering Arms Sheltering Arms Sheltering Arms Sheltering Arms Sheltering Arms